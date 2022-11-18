Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Three dead following boating accident in Oklahoma
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per child
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Mudbugs Nightmare In Oklahoma
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City Council strikes down proposals to ban public, private camping
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Council voted to strike down ordinances that would outlaw camping in public and private areas. Ward 8 Councilman Mark Stonecipher, Ward 1 Councilman Bradley Carter, and Ward 4 Councilman Todd Stone brought the proposals forward. The moves would have mostly impacted the...
okcfox.com
Dude Perfect to make tour stop at Oklahoma City's Paycom Center in 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Dude Perfect will be returning to Oklahoma City next year. The sports and comedy group will perform at the Paycom Center on Friday, July 28. “We can’t wait to get back on the road and see your smiling faces for our brand-new 2023 Pandamonium tour! We have some awesome new surprises in store for this tour and we can't wait to meet you all in person,” said Coby Cotton, Dude Perfect. “We’re coming back to lots of our favorite cities, returning to some that we haven’t been to since 2019, and have added some new stops including a long-awaited show in Canada!”
okcfox.com
36th Annual Peace Festival returns to Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - After a two year cancelation due to COVID, the 36th Annual Peace Festival has returned. This festival highlights groups involved with justice and social issues. On Saturday, there were about 60 groups hoping to educate and collaborate with each other. This year, they have an international...
okcfox.com
DUI checkpoints planned in Oklahoma County
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma ENDUI team is partnering with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, and the Midwest City, Del City, and Oklahoma City Police Departments to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and saturation in Oklahoma County. The checkpoint will run from 10 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City firefighters rescue 8 construction workers trapped in commercial fire
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City firefighters are on the scene of a commercial fire where workers were reportedly trapped. The fire is near SW 36th and Meridian. Firefighters received reports of flames coming through the roof and eight construction workers being trapped in the building by the growing fire at 4:22 p.m. on Tuesday.
okcfox.com
Raising Oklahoma: Managing Kids & Sugar This Holiday Season
The amount of sugar we consume over the holidays could easily leave us all in sugar shock especially when it comes to kids. Jaylyn Ivison, Child and Adult Care Food Program Coordinator at Rainbow Fleet, shares some great tips on how to regulate kids and sugar consumption this time of year and ways to take the focus off of sugar, so they don't overdo it.
okcfox.com
'Save money where you can': Oklahomans, plumber share safe Thanksgiving cleanup methods
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — How you clean the Thanksgiving table could actually save you a lot of money. A+ Plumbing and Gas tells Fox 25 they get lots of calls after the holiday, from people wanting their kitchen sink fixed. If you have little food scraps left on your...
okcfox.com
Bicyclist dead after hit and run in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma City police are investigating a hit and run that killed a bicyclist in northwest Oklahoma City on Tuesday night. Officials say the crash happened near Meridian Ave. and Reno Ave. According to police, a black Chevrolet pickup truck hit a woman and fled the...
okcfox.com
Malcolm visits OSU-OKC Fire Academy
Malcolm Tubbs visits the OSU-OKC Fire Academy to learn how to be a firefighter. He talked with instructor James Herman to learn what it takes to become a firefighter.
okcfox.com
OKC Fire Department employs fleet of drones
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma City Fire Department has implemented a fleet of thermal imaging tethered drones. The drones are able to fly up to 150 feet and provide firefighters an aerial view of an emergency incident. The department says the tethered drones will allow firefighters to operate them...
okcfox.com
OKC Animal Welfare hosts adoption event in Midwest City
MIDWEST CITY (KOKH) - OKC Animal Welfare was in Midwest City on Saturday finding forever homes for pups. They were outside PetSmart showing how amazing and loveable these dogs are. OKC Animal welfare is open Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The shelter will let you take animals home...
okcfox.com
Take It Off Tuesday: Mindful Eating
Starla Robinson, registered dietician from the Oklahoma City County Health Department, is here to help us pump the brakes and get more mindful about eating. To find out more healthy living tips visit the health department's website at occhd.org. Check out our sponsors website: HomelandStores.com. **This segment is sponsored by...
okcfox.com
Kenny Chesney, Kelsea Ballerini to perform at Oklahoma City's Paycom Center on April 1
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Country star Kenny Chesney is bringing his "I Go Back" tour to the Paycom Center in 2023. Chesney is set to perform at the arena on Saturday, April 1. Chesney will be joined by special guest Kelsea Ballerini. "I Go Back 2023 is going to...
okcfox.com
Suspects wanted in connection to Illinois homicide investigation arrested in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two suspects wanted in connection to a Rock Island, Illinois homicide investigation were arrested in Oklahoma City on Monday. Detectives from the Rock Island Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Davyon Woods-Jackson and Carion Thomas in the 1300 block of SE 38th Street.
okcfox.com
OKC Ministry comes together to feed 5,000 people in need throughout the metro
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A local ministry came together to feed 5,000 homeless people and individuals with intellectual disabilities throughout the metro. In honor of the holiday season, Embracing with Care Ministry Foundation gave out 5,000 meals to the intellectually disabled and homeless people throughout Oklahoma City. "Some of...
okcfox.com
Norman Animal Welfare's longest resident finds forever home after 261 days in shelter
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Norman Animal Welfare said goodbye to its longest resident on Monday after she found her forever home. The shelter had Cora in their care for 261 days while trying to find the perfect home for her. And on Monday, Norman Animal Welfare found Cora's hero.
okcfox.com
Decertation Fun With What's Going On
Get out and have some fun, from Arts, Native History, and a Blood Drive with chances to win a sweet reward. It's What's Going On In the metro and beyond. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look...
okcfox.com
Body camera footage released of Gov. Stitt's intoxicated son at Guthrie Haunts
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — New body camera footage was released after Governor Kevin Stitt's son was found intoxicated and in possession of firearms at Guthrie Haunts on Halloween. Logan County deputies responded to Guthrie Haunts where they found a hard case of firearms in the parking lot of Guthrie...
okcfox.com
Woman with warrants in Kansas arrested after Pottawatomie County pursuit
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KOKH) — A woman wanted in Kansas was arrested following a pursuit in Pottawatomie County last week. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office said they tried to stop a car at Leo and Highway 77 last Wednesday. Deputies said the driver of the car, Samantha Heine, drove off...
okcfox.com
Logan County DA takes action after Gov. Stitt's intoxicated son found with guns
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — FOX 25 is following up with the Logan County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office after the son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was involved in an incident with deputies on Halloween. Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux defended the action of his deputies. "We have...
