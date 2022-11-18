ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

dallasexpress.com

Dallas Officer Fired After Allegedly Assaulting Another Officer

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia fired one of his officers after an incident in an Uber on November 18. Officer Anthony Heims was arrested by fellow Dallas Police Department officers and charged with aggravated assault, according to a news release. Heims allegedly pointed a gun at another off-duty officer in the front seat of an Uber they were sharing.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Police Officer Fired for Off-Duty Dishonesty

A Fort Worth police officer has been fired after investigators uncovered his alleged “dishonest” behavior while working an off-duty job as a security guard. Officer Eddie Tellez was terminated following an internal affairs investigation that concluded he had lied about how many hours he worked during a shift at his second job, according to the Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD).
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Lawyers Request Venue Change for Former Cop on Trial

During a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday for former Fort Worth Police Officer Aaron Dean, his defense team again asked for his murder trial to be moved out of Fort Worth. Dean’s legal team has continuously argued that their client cannot receive a fair trial due to widespread media coverage of the shooting of Atatiana Jefferson.
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Dallas Police Officer Arrested on Driving While Intoxicated Charge

On November 22, 2022, Dallas Police Senior Corporal Jaqualyn Mitchell #10675, was charged with Driving While Intoxicated, a B misdemeanor, by Glenn Heights Police Department. Senior Corporal Jaqualyn Mitchell was off-duty at the time of the arrest. Officer Mitchell has been on the Department since November 2013 and is assigned...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Teen Shot in Alleged Road Rage Incident Dies

A 14-year-old Dallas high school student died Saturday after he was shot in a road rage incident two months ago. Gabriel Zamora was shot at CF Hawn Freeway and St. Augustine Drive in an incident that police have described as a road rage shooting. Zamora was put into a coma by his injuries and later died in hospice.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on C.F Hawn Freeway

On September 24, 2022, at 1:07 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 9600 block of C.F. Hawn Freeway. The preliminary investigation determined a teenage male riding in the front passenger seat of a pickup truck was shot while the vehicle was going eastbound on US-175 (CF Hawn Frwy) between Buckner Boulevard and St. Augustine Drive.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Son of Dallas Roofing Contractor Allegedly Sends Threats to Dallas Express

Additional information concerning the person suspected to be behind a string of violent threats recently received by The Dallas Express suggests that the threats came from the son of a well-connected Dallas business owner with extensive left-wing political donations. Last week, The Dallas Express and figures associated with the publication...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Body Found in Submerged Vehicle in SE Dallas County

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in a submerged vehicle Wednesday. The sheriff's office said Wednesday afternoon that deputies were called about a submerged Ford Mustang in a pond near the intersection of Jimmy Lane and Haines Road in Combine. Deputies requested the assistance...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Cold Case Tuesday – Jill Bounds

The Dallas Police Department continues to investigate the 1988 homicide of 41-year-old Jill Bounds. Bounds was found murdered by clients at 6527 Lakeshore Drive on September 21, 1988. She was found severely beaten, and her bedroom appeared ransacked, but nothing appeared to have been taken. Anyone with information on this...
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police seek suspect in hit-and-run of 13-year-old

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a driver who hit a 13-year-old with their car and took off without helping him. The hit-and-run happened at 9601 West Fwy eastbound late Tuesday November 15 or early Wednesday morning November 16. Anyone with information or who was a witness should contact investigators at 817.392.4885.CBS 11 reached out to the police department and asked for more information about the victim's condition. They have yet to respond.  
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Police investigating southwest Dallas murder

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a murder in southwest Dallas on Monday morning. Officers responded to a shooting call on South Merrifield Road near Mountain Creek Parkway. Police found a Latin male in his 20s lying on the side of the street with multiple gunshot wounds. The identity of...
DALLAS, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Suspect in Royse City homicide found unresponsive in home

ROYSE CITY, TX (Nov. 21, 2022) On Saturday, November 19, 2022 at approximately 3:40 PM, 911 received a call that a male subject was unresponsive and not breathing at a residence located at 5420 FM2625. The Royse City Police Department responded to the location along with medical emergency personnel from the Hunt County AMR Ambulance Service and the Royse City Fire Department. Life saving measures such as CPR were administered but the male subject passed away. The deceased subject was identified as Eric Lamont O’Bryant.
ROYSE CITY, TX

