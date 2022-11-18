Read full article on original website
Woman stabbed to death in Fort Worth child custody dispute, accused killer arrested
A woman is dead after being stabbed in a child custody dispute in Fort Worth. Tuesday, police were called out to an address on John T. White Road near Loop 820.
One man shot in Lewisville, police detain accused shooter
A man is in custody in Lewisville following a late night shooting at an address on Ashwood Drive a few blocks from West Main. Just past 10 p.m. police found one person shot
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Officer Fired After Allegedly Assaulting Another Officer
Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia fired one of his officers after an incident in an Uber on November 18. Officer Anthony Heims was arrested by fellow Dallas Police Department officers and charged with aggravated assault, according to a news release. Heims allegedly pointed a gun at another off-duty officer in the front seat of an Uber they were sharing.
dallasexpress.com
Local Police Officer Fired for Off-Duty Dishonesty
A Fort Worth police officer has been fired after investigators uncovered his alleged “dishonest” behavior while working an off-duty job as a security guard. Officer Eddie Tellez was terminated following an internal affairs investigation that concluded he had lied about how many hours he worked during a shift at his second job, according to the Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD).
Man shot to death in Arlington identified
The man shot to death Monday in what Arlington police first believed to be a crash has now been identified. Police were called to what was reported to be a crash scene on Rutherford in southeast Arlington near I-20 and Highway 360.
dallasexpress.com
Lawyers Request Venue Change for Former Cop on Trial
During a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday for former Fort Worth Police Officer Aaron Dean, his defense team again asked for his murder trial to be moved out of Fort Worth. Dean’s legal team has continuously argued that their client cannot receive a fair trial due to widespread media coverage of the shooting of Atatiana Jefferson.
dpdbeat.com
Dallas Police Officer Arrested on Driving While Intoxicated Charge
On November 22, 2022, Dallas Police Senior Corporal Jaqualyn Mitchell #10675, was charged with Driving While Intoxicated, a B misdemeanor, by Glenn Heights Police Department. Senior Corporal Jaqualyn Mitchell was off-duty at the time of the arrest. Officer Mitchell has been on the Department since November 2013 and is assigned...
dallasexpress.com
Teen Shot in Alleged Road Rage Incident Dies
A 14-year-old Dallas high school student died Saturday after he was shot in a road rage incident two months ago. Gabriel Zamora was shot at CF Hawn Freeway and St. Augustine Drive in an incident that police have described as a road rage shooting. Zamora was put into a coma by his injuries and later died in hospice.
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find suspect who robbed 16-year-old at gunpoint at Fort Worth ATM
In this week's Trackdown, Fort Worth police are investigating a robbery at an ATM near the TCU campus. The victim, who was just 16 years old, had a gun pointed at her head.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on C.F Hawn Freeway
On September 24, 2022, at 1:07 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 9600 block of C.F. Hawn Freeway. The preliminary investigation determined a teenage male riding in the front passenger seat of a pickup truck was shot while the vehicle was going eastbound on US-175 (CF Hawn Frwy) between Buckner Boulevard and St. Augustine Drive.
dallasexpress.com
Son of Dallas Roofing Contractor Allegedly Sends Threats to Dallas Express
Additional information concerning the person suspected to be behind a string of violent threats recently received by The Dallas Express suggests that the threats came from the son of a well-connected Dallas business owner with extensive left-wing political donations. Last week, The Dallas Express and figures associated with the publication...
Woman run down in an Arlington hit-and-run dies, driver located and arrested
The woman killed Sunday in a late night hit-and-run in Arlington has now been identified. Maricela Moreno died at the age of 67 from what the Medical Examiner calls “blunt force injuries.”
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Body Found in Submerged Vehicle in SE Dallas County
The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in a submerged vehicle Wednesday. The sheriff's office said Wednesday afternoon that deputies were called about a submerged Ford Mustang in a pond near the intersection of Jimmy Lane and Haines Road in Combine. Deputies requested the assistance...
dpdbeat.com
Cold Case Tuesday – Jill Bounds
The Dallas Police Department continues to investigate the 1988 homicide of 41-year-old Jill Bounds. Bounds was found murdered by clients at 6527 Lakeshore Drive on September 21, 1988. She was found severely beaten, and her bedroom appeared ransacked, but nothing appeared to have been taken. Anyone with information on this...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Arrested After Hitting 2 Women in Arlington With Vehicle, Killing One Victim: Police
A man was arrested Sunday evening after allegedly striking 2 women with his vehicle in Arlington, leaving one dead. Arlington police responded to the intersection of East Park Row Drive and Susan Drive Sunday at around 10:17 p.m. after receiving reports two women who were walking were struck by a vehicle.
Lake Worth woman arrested in deadly hit-and-run
Lake Worth police now have a woman locked up, accused in a deadly hit-and-run over the weekend. Saturday, Andrea Hendrickson was run down and killed on Boat Club Road.
Fort Worth police seek suspect in hit-and-run of 13-year-old
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a driver who hit a 13-year-old with their car and took off without helping him. The hit-and-run happened at 9601 West Fwy eastbound late Tuesday November 15 or early Wednesday morning November 16. Anyone with information or who was a witness should contact investigators at 817.392.4885.CBS 11 reached out to the police department and asked for more information about the victim's condition. They have yet to respond.
fox4news.com
Police investigating southwest Dallas murder
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a murder in southwest Dallas on Monday morning. Officers responded to a shooting call on South Merrifield Road near Mountain Creek Parkway. Police found a Latin male in his 20s lying on the side of the street with multiple gunshot wounds. The identity of...
Suspect in Royse City homicide found unresponsive in home
ROYSE CITY, TX (Nov. 21, 2022) On Saturday, November 19, 2022 at approximately 3:40 PM, 911 received a call that a male subject was unresponsive and not breathing at a residence located at 5420 FM2625. The Royse City Police Department responded to the location along with medical emergency personnel from the Hunt County AMR Ambulance Service and the Royse City Fire Department. Life saving measures such as CPR were administered but the male subject passed away. The deceased subject was identified as Eric Lamont O’Bryant.
Dallas teen dies two months after being gravely wounded in road rage attack
A teenage boy has died in Dallas – two months after he was shot in a road rage shooting. Fourteen-year-old Gabriel Zamorra had been in a coma since he was shot in his family’s car on CF Hawn Freeway in September.
