Here are the next steps for Colorado’s psychedelic mushroom law
Now that Colorado voters passed the Natural Medicine Health Act, the state has several steps to get through before Colorado will actually see a regulated industry for psychedelic mushrooms. The measure allows for licensed “healing centers” to provide access to psilocybin and psilocyn, the psychoactive compounds found in many species of fungi, for therapeutic purposes. […] The post Here are the next steps for Colorado’s psychedelic mushroom law appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Can You Legally Record a Phone Call in Colorado?
If you've ever wondered if you were legally allowed to record a call here in Colorado then keep reading because we have your answer. Sometimes you think, "I wish I had recorded that" when on the phone when someone, but then probably question the legality of recording a phone call without an official disclaimer.
“No passport required” - Christkindlmarket opens in downtown Denver
Much of Denver's Civic Center Park transformed into "Colorado's only authentic German market" with the return of the holiday shopping and entertainment Christkindlmarket. The 36-day event, presented by Bank of America and United, offers a Christmas shopping experience with local vendors and authentic German cuisines. It's open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Wednesdays, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturdays through Dec. 23—, 101 W. 14th Ave.
Watch: Massive Elk Herd Goes Rumbling Over A Colorado Highway
Elk and Colorado go together like peanut butter and jelly, spaghetti and meatballs, and pepperoni and cheese. Well, you get the idea, the two are intertwined forever. It is believed that the state of Colorado has approximately 280,000 elk roaming around at any given point, and run-ins are becoming more and more common as urban sprawl gets deeper into the wilderness.
Colorado’s COVID cases on the upswing
COVID hospitalizations are still low compared to previous points in the pandemic, but they are rising along with cases.
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
Colorado’s First El Pollo Loco Is Now Open And We’re Excited
Are you ready, Colorado? After years of waiting, the first El Pollo Loco location in Colorado is finally open and ready to serve up that tasty fire-grilled chicken!. Yes, El Pollo Loco used to have locations in Colorado but it's been over two decades since their last Colorado location closed down. Fast forward to the spring of 2022 when plans for a return to Colorado were announced for later in the year. Guess what? It's finally here!
94kix.com
Did You Know Colorado Has A Movie Car Museum? It’s Pretty Rad
We found this hidden Colorado gem while visiting one of our favorite malls. Yes, this amazing Movie Car Museum was inside a mall and we absolutely loved it. While not much of a "gear head," I've always appreciated and had a love for awesome cars. Especially for some of these iconic cars, I'd see in the movies. I mean honestly, who didn't want a Batmobile as a kid? We were at the Colorado Mills Mall in Lakewood shopping and discovered the Rodz & Bodz Car Museum. It's a car museum dedicated to highlighting some of the iconic movie cars of all time and we had an absolute blast exploring over 60 "famous" cars and trucks from some of our favorite movies over the years. While the selection of cars changes regularly, here's what we got to see on our visit.
Experience A Serene Soak At the World’s Deepest Hot Spring in Colorado
Surrounded by the San Juan mountains, Pagosa Springs is one of Colorado's best-kept secrets with stunning views and what many believe to be miracle water. At the Springs Resort in Colorado, you'll find dozens of tubs to soak away your worries and even the world's deepest geothermal hot spring. The...
94kix.com
Can Drivers Turn Left at a Red Light in Colorado?
In most states, drivers are legally allowed to turn right at a red traffic light, however, some intersections will have obvious signage if this action is prohibited at a particular location. Regardless, those behind the wheel still have to come to a complete stop when the light turns red and also yield to pedestrians who may be crossing the street.
15 Colorado Towns That Have the Dirtiest Sounding Names
Colorado is loaded with unique town names that help tell the unique story of our state. Some of these names are historic, some keep the names of significant people around for us to remember, and others are just totally strange. Get ready for a bunch of uncontrollable snickering as we...
Stuck on the line: Misrouted 911 calls are causing response delays
In the seconds after Ma Kaing was fatally struck by a stray bullet in east Denver, callers frantically trying to get help were routed to the wrong dispatch center, exposing weaknesses in the system.
New Sand Creek Massacre exhibit highlights deadliest day in Colorado’s history
On Saturday, a commemorative ceremony was held to open the newest exhibit that highlights the deadliest day in the state's history, called "The Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal that Changed Cheyenne and Arapaho People Forever."
Experts: Colorado's recent snow not enough to cover drought
Colorado's recent series of snow storms have been helpful for combating Colorado's drought but still isn't nearly enough to help the state elevate out of its current drought-level status.Climatologists say the state would need two or three more equivalent snow storms soon in order to slightly move the state up to the next level of drought. "Although it is good to see a few inches on the ground, I don't expect this storm to move the needle much," said Peter Goble, Climatologist at the Colorado Climate Center for Colorado State University. 2023's moisture has been more kind to Colorado than...
Denver puts moratorium on mobile home park development
(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council voted Monday for a moratorium on developments at mobile home parks. Councilmembers say they’re trying to protect precious affordable housing in the city. In recent years, mobile home park land has been sold from right under the homeowner, leaving them with nowhere to live.
No wolves found where cow calves died in western Colorado
MEEKER, Colo. — State wildlife managers say that they've found no evidence of wolves in an area of western Colorado where dead cattle was reported. In October, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said it was investigating a report of 18 dead domestic cow calves on White River National Forest land near Meeker, some of which were thought to have possibly been killed by wolves.
Here’s the New Names of Boulder Colorado’s Snowplows
The time of year when snowplows and passenger vehicles coexist in the state of Colorado is a beautiful thing. Some people name their cars, so it's only right that snowplows sport a pretty cool nickname too. The City of Boulder has held its second annual snowplow naming contest and the...
iheart.com
Mon Blog: Why Does Colorado Have So Many Shootings?
I'M HERE TO SOLVE YOUR FAMILY ISSUES FOR THANKSGIVING I got an email from a listener about a family Secret Santa situation that we will address later, but with Turkey day upon us it's time for Auntie M to give some advice so if you have a difficult family dynamics , send me an email or a text with your issue.
Colorado oddly NOT a great spot to live 'off the grid', data analysis shows
While many people would probably assume that Colorado is a great place for 'off the grid' living thanks to the many remote places and vast forests spread around the state, a recent data analysis conducted by LawnStarter showed that this isn't necessarily the case. On a ranking where Iowa, Texas,...
foxintheforest.net
The Ultimate Denver to Grand Canyon Road Trip
If there’s one trip you’ve got to take in your lifetime it’s an epic Denver to the Grand Canyon road trip. Stuffed to the brim with stunning scenery, amazing adventures, and plenty of outside time, you can travel from Denver to the Grand Canyon countless times and never see the same thing twice.
