Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Top 3 Richest Neighborhoods in OrlandoEvie M.Orlando, FL
Exactly what do we have to be thankful for in Florida? Hmm? (opinion/satire)JoAnn RyanFlorida State
New Radiation Therapy Gives Heart Patients HopeModern Globe
3 Florida Man headlines that are weird AFEvie M.Florida State
DeVos family donates $3 million to 30 local organizationsVictorOrlando, FL
Related
WDW News Today
Rita’s Italian Ice Giving Walt Disney World Cast Members Free Ice to Celebrate Bob Chapek’s Departure
In a Facebook post, the Lake Buena Vista location of Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard is offering Cast Members a free ice today only. It is safe to assume the celebration is regarding the news of Bob Iger replacing Bob Chapek as the company CEO. Someone did ask “what are we celebrating?” but no response was given.
WDW News Today
New UOAP Exclusive Earl the Squirrel Coke Freestyle Cup
A new Freestyle cup is available exclusively Universal Orlando Resort Annual Passholders for the holiday season. This cup features the Universal holiday mascot Earl the Squirrel and can be found at most drink stands and restaurants. Earl the Squirrel UOAP Freestyle Cup – $17.99. The cup is black with...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Santa’s Cookies & Milkshake From Toothsome Chocolate Emporium at Universal CityWalk Orlando
Jacques has whipped up the new Santa’s Cookies and Milkshake for the holidays at Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen in Universal CityWalk Orlando. Vanilla and cookie butter ice cream with chips ahoy mini cookies, holiday sprinkles, buttercream icing, and a chocolate Christmas tree. Santa’s Cookies and Milkshake...
fox35orlando.com
Largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando now open
ORLANDO, Fla. - Christmas Nights and Lights has officially opened at Dezerland in Orlando and FOX 35 went to take a sneak peek. The exhibit is the largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando and was in Alabama for the past couple of years before making its way to Central Florida in 2022.
Locally Owned Comfort Food Restaurant to Open in Cocoa Beach
"We will serve comfort food with a twist, comfort style food that’s prepared in some pretty unique ways.”
6 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you love eating seafood, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Florida that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredient only, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
Disney announces site of affordable housing development in Kissimmee
Disney has shared the location of a planned affordable housing complex near Walt Disney World. The entertainment giant contributed 80 acres of land for the project which is expected. to create 1300 units of housing near State Road 429.
disneydining.com
Universal Studios Offering an Annual Pass with Unlimited Visits for Less Than $200
Not sure which Florida vacation to take since Disney World has still not resumed selling annual passes to non-Florida residents? A recent announcement from Universal Studios Orlando may help you make that decision. Some non-Florida residents are growing weary of waiting for Disney World to begin selling annual passes again...
3 Crazy animal related Florida headlines you might not believe
A gator in Naples, FloridaPhoto by Brian Yurasits on Unsplash. When I moved to Orlando a year ago, one thing I realized very quickly is that when it comes to animals, Florida is buck wild. If you're a transplant from out of state, that is one thing I don't think you can prepare for: the animals in Florida. The first day I arrived at my apartment complex there was a massive crane toolin' down the sidewalk, and later on I saw gators behind a gate on my way to work. No one even flinched. I haven't gotten too close to any crazy animal situations since, but there has been a flood of incredible Florida animal related news stories trickling in and plenty in the pool to research. And I'd love to share a few of my favorites with you, because they are definitely discussion worthy and I'd love to hear your thoughts.
fox35orlando.com
Ready to buy? $30M mansion with 51-car garage for sale in Florida
WINDERMERE, Fla. - In a city full of massive homes, 9508 Windy Ridge Road in Windermere still stands out. The massive estate is listed at $30 million and is one of the most expensive listings in the entire state of Florida. It has more than 50,000 square feet under the...
fox35orlando.com
Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Just in time for Thanksgiving, an Orlando law firm is once again helping those in need by giving out free turkeys!. The Pendas Law Firm will be handing out thousands of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will be held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
This Winter Park urban legend absolutely blew my mind
The Winter Park sinkholeAnthony S. Navoy, USGS, anavoy@usgs.gov Public doman on Wikimediacommons. For those of you who've been with me a while, you know that I have a variety of interests and I get bored easily. You can thank my ADD for that, or possibly the fact the world is too amazing to have one secular interest. As much as I love spooky things, the things I love to learn about branch out into all areas of weird. And I have to say I am extremely happy to have stumbled across this urban legend about Winter Park that absolutely blew my mind.
fox35orlando.com
Florida photographer captures amazing shot of heron flying off with baby alligator in mouth
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida wildlife photographer captured an incredible picture of a great blue heron flying off with a baby alligator in its mouth while at the Orlando Wetlands Park on Sunday. "While waiting between tours we heard a commotion and saw a Great Blue Heron jump out onto...
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should absolutely visit because all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
fox35orlando.com
Florida neighbors build seawall hours before hurricane to save beachside business
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A beachside business owner in New Smyrna Beach is relieved her property was spared by the hurricane thanks to the help of her neighbors. Teri Corbett and her husband own a small beachside inn called Angel Inn the Sand. Corbett remembers the fear she felt as Hurricane Nicole moved in last week. Ian destroyed the dunes that protected her property.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Health seeks help identifying mystery patient
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Health needs help identifying a patient who is currently at Orlando Regional Medical Center. According to a news release, the man is believed to be in his late 20s to mid 30s. He has light brown to olive tone skin, black hair, a beard and a mustache. Officials said he is 5’ 9" and weighs 150 pounds.
fox35orlando.com
Delta plane bound for Atlanta from Fort Myers makes emergency landing in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - A plane traveling from Fort Myers to Atlanta (Delta DL1470) made an emergency landing in Orlando on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines said it was due to a cabin pressurization issue. The airline said oxygen masks did not deploy because they were not needed in this situation and the plane dropped altitude to avoid any concerns.
disneydining.com
UPDATE: SeaWorld’s Statement & Dolphin Condition After Attack
A viral video has surfaced showing a dolphin incident occurring at a Walt Disney World Resort theme park competitor, SeaWorld Orlando in Central Florida. SeaWorld has released a statement about the occurrence, as well as provided an update on the condition of the attacked dolphin. The video shared by @the.man.child...
villages-news.com
At this rate seniors will have to leave The Villages
Mary is right, but the high increase of property taxes are out of hand. We have inflation, high medical cost, and insurance. We have lot of people on fixed income, mostly women. as well as couples. Doesn’t anyone care?. At this rate seniors will have to leave The Villages.
proclaimerscv.com
Pregnant Florida Woman Shot Inside Her Car
Police authorities found a 12-week pregnant woman shot inside her car on November 11 and officers are still searching for the suspect. The Sanford Police Department released a statement after its officers reported that they found a pregnant Florida woman dead inside her car on Nov. 11. According to the documents filed, the officers noticed the running vehicle backed into a parking space at a local park.
Comments / 0