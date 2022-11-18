ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WDW News Today

New UOAP Exclusive Earl the Squirrel Coke Freestyle Cup

A new Freestyle cup is available exclusively Universal Orlando Resort Annual Passholders for the holiday season. This cup features the Universal holiday mascot Earl the Squirrel and can be found at most drink stands and restaurants. Earl the Squirrel UOAP Freestyle Cup – $17.99. The cup is black with...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando now open

ORLANDO, Fla. - Christmas Nights and Lights has officially opened at Dezerland in Orlando and FOX 35 went to take a sneak peek. The exhibit is the largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando and was in Alabama for the past couple of years before making its way to Central Florida in 2022.
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

6 Great Seafood Places in Florida

If you love eating seafood, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Florida that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredient only, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
FLORIDA STATE
Evie M.

3 Crazy animal related Florida headlines you might not believe

A gator in Naples, FloridaPhoto by Brian Yurasits on Unsplash. When I moved to Orlando a year ago, one thing I realized very quickly is that when it comes to animals, Florida is buck wild. If you're a transplant from out of state, that is one thing I don't think you can prepare for: the animals in Florida. The first day I arrived at my apartment complex there was a massive crane toolin' down the sidewalk, and later on I saw gators behind a gate on my way to work. No one even flinched. I haven't gotten too close to any crazy animal situations since, but there has been a flood of incredible Florida animal related news stories trickling in and plenty in the pool to research. And I'd love to share a few of my favorites with you, because they are definitely discussion worthy and I'd love to hear your thoughts.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Just in time for Thanksgiving, an Orlando law firm is once again helping those in need by giving out free turkeys!. The Pendas Law Firm will be handing out thousands of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will be held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

This Winter Park urban legend absolutely blew my mind

The Winter Park sinkholeAnthony S. Navoy, USGS, anavoy@usgs.gov Public doman on Wikimediacommons. For those of you who've been with me a while, you know that I have a variety of interests and I get bored easily. You can thank my ADD for that, or possibly the fact the world is too amazing to have one secular interest. As much as I love spooky things, the things I love to learn about branch out into all areas of weird. And I have to say I am extremely happy to have stumbled across this urban legend about Winter Park that absolutely blew my mind.
WINTER PARK, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should absolutely visit because all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Florida neighbors build seawall hours before hurricane to save beachside business

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A beachside business owner in New Smyrna Beach is relieved her property was spared by the hurricane thanks to the help of her neighbors. Teri Corbett and her husband own a small beachside inn called Angel Inn the Sand. Corbett remembers the fear she felt as Hurricane Nicole moved in last week. Ian destroyed the dunes that protected her property.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Health seeks help identifying mystery patient

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Health needs help identifying a patient who is currently at Orlando Regional Medical Center. According to a news release, the man is believed to be in his late 20s to mid 30s. He has light brown to olive tone skin, black hair, a beard and a mustache. Officials said he is 5’ 9" and weighs 150 pounds.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Delta plane bound for Atlanta from Fort Myers makes emergency landing in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A plane traveling from Fort Myers to Atlanta (Delta DL1470) made an emergency landing in Orlando on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines said it was due to a cabin pressurization issue. The airline said oxygen masks did not deploy because they were not needed in this situation and the plane dropped altitude to avoid any concerns.
ORLANDO, FL
disneydining.com

UPDATE: SeaWorld’s Statement & Dolphin Condition After Attack

A viral video has surfaced showing a dolphin incident occurring at a Walt Disney World Resort theme park competitor, SeaWorld Orlando in Central Florida. SeaWorld has released a statement about the occurrence, as well as provided an update on the condition of the attacked dolphin. The video shared by @the.man.child...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

At this rate seniors will have to leave The Villages

Mary is right, but the high increase of property taxes are out of hand. We have inflation, high medical cost, and insurance. We have lot of people on fixed income, mostly women. as well as couples. Doesn’t anyone care?. At this rate seniors will have to leave The Villages.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
proclaimerscv.com

Pregnant Florida Woman Shot Inside Her Car

Police authorities found a 12-week pregnant woman shot inside her car on November 11 and officers are still searching for the suspect. The Sanford Police Department released a statement after its officers reported that they found a pregnant Florida woman dead inside her car on Nov. 11. According to the documents filed, the officers noticed the running vehicle backed into a parking space at a local park.
SANFORD, FL

