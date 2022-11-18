Read full article on original website
Related
The best air fryers for healthy, easy and low-fat cooking
Healthy chips might sound too good to be true, but an air fryer makes it easy to serve up great-tasting fried foods using little or no oil. These tabletop appliances cook food by circulating hot air, like a powerful mini convection oven, to create a crispy finish without resorting to a deep-fat fryer. Not only can they potentially help you to knock up healthier dishes, but research by energy provider Utilita also suggests that they’re more energy efficient than using a cooker. An electric cooker, for example, costs an average of around £1.05 a day to run, while an...
WXII 12
The best-selling robot vacuum on Amazon is seeing an incredible deal for Black Friday
The best-selling robot vacuum on Amazon is seeing an incredible deal for Cyber Week (also known as Black Friday week). Black Friday deals are happening all over right now. Amazon is holding early Black Friday deals and have announced they will be doing a 48-hour Black Friday sale spanning from the beginning of Thanksgiving through the end of the day on Black Friday.
Comments / 0