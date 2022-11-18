Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Police: Suspect sought after man is assaulted, knocked off bike in attempted robbery in Old City
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the public's health to identify a suspect accused of assaulting a man in an attempted robbery, according to police. Authorities say the attempted robbery happened on November 8 at 10:52 p.m. on the 200 block of Market Street in...
fox29.com
Video: Gunman opens fire on man standing outside of West Philadelphia market, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public's help to identify a gunman wanted in a West Philadelphia shooting caught on camera. According to police, the shooting occurred on Monday morning at 8:42 a.m. on the 5500 block of Market Street. Authorities say an...
fox29.com
Police: Suspect steals thousands of dollars from safe of East Mount Airy church
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is working to identify a burglar who stole thousands of dollars from the safe of an East Mount Airy church. Police say ENON Tabernacle Church, located at 2800 Cheltenham Avenue, reported to police that an unknown man burglarized the church on November 12. Video...
fox29.com
Police: Man, 35, dies after being shot multiple times in Norristown
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Authorities are searching for a gunman after police say a Philadelphia man was shot to death in the city suburb of Norristown on Monday. Investigators say 35-year-old Tyrone Guy was gunned down on the 900 block of West Main Street around 10 p.m. Monday night. Officers from...
Police Seek Answers, ID Victim In Fatal Norristown Shooting
Police have released the identity of the man shot dead in Norristown, but have not yet named a suspect. First responders were called to the 900 block of West Main Street at around 10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21 for reports of shots fired, said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele in a release.
fox29.com
Warrant issued for suspect in violent attack, robbery outside Point Breeze market
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say they have obtained an arrest warrant for a suspect they say stalked customers inside a Point Breeze market before violently attacking and robbing them outside. Police identified Lance Ryan as a suspect in the Nov. 7 incident that occurred on the 1500 block of Morris...
fox29.com
DA approves charges for suspect accused of fatally striking man with vehicle outside NE Philly bar
PHILADELPHIA - A 22-year-old man is facing charges after authorities say they believe he intentionally struck another man with his car over the weekend, killing him. The incident occurred early Sunday morning after an altercation inside a bar near Comly Road and Roosevelt Boulevard. Police responded to the scene and...
'Inhaler saved my life': Passenger on SEPTA bus shot by stray bullet in Frankford
The bullet went straight through his right forearm. He believes the inhaler he had in his pocket prevented the bullet from hitting him anywhere else.
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspects for Commercial Robbery in the 12th District [VIDEO]
The Philadelphia Police Department needs your help:. The police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred November 13th, 2022, in Southwest Philadelphia. At approximately 5:15 PM, two males enter the Little Caesars Pizza at 2501 Island Avenue. They are in the restaurant for several minutes before ordering food. When the employee opens the register, one male produces a handgun and takes about $200 from the register. The males then flee the scene on foot. There were no reported injuries.
delawarevalleynews.com
Security Footage Released In Murder Of City Sanitation Worker
Alex Lloyd Gross Photo-Delaware Valley News.com sanitation workers arrive at the scene of their colleagues murder. Philadelphia Police have just released video taken by nearby homes of a male that is responsible for the shooting death of ikeem Johnson, who was working as a sanitation worker last week . Authorities say it was a hit and it was planned.
Pastor says suspected burglar should be given "another chance"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The pastor of a historic Philadelphia church on Tuesday made a public plea to the still-unidentified person who stole over $20,000 from the church's safe earlier this month."I'm not interested in you going to jail, I'm interested in you getting another chance as the God we serve does for so many of us," said Rev. Dr. Alyn Waller, senior pastor at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church.Police released surveillance video from Enon Tabernacle showed a Nov. 12 burglary. They say someone was seen on surveillance video walking through the parking lot, and then breaking through a glass door to...
fox29.com
Police searching for teen who disappeared from Delaware mall in October
DOVER, Del. - In New Castle County, police are searching for a teenager who went missing from a mall in October. Alexis "Lexi" Marrero, 15, was last seen at the Christiana Mall on October 1st, according to police. Her mother says she spoke to the teen around 3:45 p.m. that...
Stray bullet passed through SEPTA bus passenger, hit inhaler
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A SEPTA bus became a crime scene after a passenger was struck by a stray bullet overnight Tuesday. Now, police are searching for the shooter.Police say eight people were aboard the No. 56 bus when a stray bullet broke through a window, hitting 35-year-old Quinzel Kane and shocking passengers.The bullet went through Kane's right arm and hit his inhaler.It happened just before 3 a.m. on Torresdale Avenue near Church Street in the city's Frankford section. Kane was taken to a local hospital and placed in stable condition. A bullet hole was visible on the side of the bus. The bus driver told police he heard gunshots on the 4000 block of Torresdale. No one else, including the driver, was hurt.SEPTA and Philadelphia police are reviewing surveillance video to see if they can identify the shooter and where the shots came from."This was a horrific incident," SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch wrote in a statement to CBS3. "Our thoughts are with the victim as he recovers from the gunshot wound. We will continue working closely with PPD to identify the person responsible."
Cops ID man who fought, crashed car into Philly bar customer
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have identified and charged a man who they say struck and killed a 24-year-old man with his vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia after leaving a bar Sunday.Fredrick Falcone, 22, fatally struck 24-year-old Jason Corona just after 2 a.m., after the men began fighting in The Union Tap bar on Comly Road near Roosevelt Boulevard, police say.Corona was in town from Vermont, celebrating a relative who had recently returned from a military deployment.Police believe Falcone and Corona exchanged words about Corona's sister and went outside. They allege Falcone intentionally struck Corona with his vehicle and fled the scene."I think the defendant had some encounter with the sister. I think she was shunning his advances and the decedent stepped in and this escalated," Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said in a news conference Monday.Corona was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 3 a.m.. Falcone is charged with third-degree murder and other offenses.
fox29.com
Police investigating third home invasion this month at Temple off-campus housing
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are exploring the possibility that three home invasions targeting Temple University students living in off-campus housing could be connected. The spate of home invasions started in the early morning hours of Nov. 9 when police say three armed suspects entered a home on the 1900 block of North 18th Street through an unlocked door.
fox29.com
19-year-old charged with murder for double homicide in Delaware County, police say
DELAWARE COUNTY - Police say a 19-year-old suspect is responsible for a deadly double shooting that unfolded in Delaware County over the weekend. Two people were killed when shots were fired on Guenther Avenue between Revere Road and Church Lane around midnight Saturday in Yeadon. Nazir Zahid Anderson, 19, was...
Man shot multiple times in Northeast Philadelphia
Police are searching for the suspect who shot a man multiple times in Northeast Philadelphia.
fox29.com
Threatening calls lead to evacuation of charter school in Kingsessing, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Students and staff at a charter school in Kingsessing were evacuated due to threatening calls made to the school, police say. According to the Philadelphia Police Department, Independence Charter School on the 5600 block of Chester Avenue received two calls just after 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday. One call...
Man shot multiple times by manager while trying to rob dollar store in Northeast Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old man was shot seven times by the manager of a dollar store he attempted to rob in the Castor section of Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday, police say. The shooting happened on 6900 block of Bustleton Avenue at the Grace Dollar Store at around 4:15 p.m.Police say the 26-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and multiple times in the groin and leg area. He was placed in critical condition and got transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital for further treatment. Police say no weapons were recovered. The 26-year-old man is being held as a prisoner. The manager who fired the shots was not hit in the incident, according to police.
1 arrested, 3 sought in connection with 'cold-blooded execution' in Yeadon
At least 60 shots were fired just before midnight Saturday in a municipal lot on Guenther Avenue and Church Lane.
