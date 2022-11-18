ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Report: Bears QB Justin Fields to have MRI on shoulder

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will have an MRI on his left shoulder Monday, NFL Network reported. He sustained the injury to his non-throwing shoulder on Sunday but played every snap in a 27-24 loss at Atlanta. "The pain right now is pretty bad," Fields said after the game. Listen...
APTOPIX Chiefs Chargers Football

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC.
