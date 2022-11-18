Read full article on original website
Everything Bill Belichick said after Patriots walk-off win over Jets
FOXBOROUGH – It’s not always easy against the New York Jets. Bill Belichick approached the podium with a smile following Sunday’s 10-3 win over the Patriots’ division rivals. The Patriots coach had plenty of nice things to say about his teams defense and special teams. The...
Russell Wilson takes petty wristband beef with Seahawks to the next level
Russell Wilson has taken his wristband-inspired beef with Pete Carroll to a whole new level during a Denver Broncos press conference. While in Seattle, Russell Wilson was no stranger to one certain descriptor: corny. Everything from “Mr. Unlimited” to imitating run-throughs came across as a little corny, but it was unapologetically Russ, so it seemed.
Patriots’ Bill Belichick calls Trent Brown benching ‘a coaching decision’
FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots offense struggling to score against the Jets wasn’t surprising. Their alignment to start the game was though. When the offense got the ball in the first quarter, Isaiah Wynn trotted onto the field in Trent Brown’s normal spot at left tackle as the 6-foot-9 lineman watched from the sideline with a winter hat on. Brown hadn’t missed a snap prior to the benching, and didn’t enter the game until the second quarter when Wynn went down with a foot injury.
ESPN QB expert questions whether Zach Wilson knows Jets playbook
The New England Patriots defense made Zach Wilson look silly in their win on Sunday. Now, an ESPN expert is questioning whether the New York Jets quarterback fully understands the playbook. On Monday, ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky broke down a play from the game at Gillette...
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Door still open on David Andrews return, Patriots would’ve had Isaiah Wynn at practice
FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots didn’t practice on Monday, but still had to issue an injury report due to NFL rules. That’s why the team released a hypothetical practice report that updated the status of several Patriots veterans. This report shows which players would’ve been limited had the...
Here are 3 reasons why the Patriots beat the New York Jets
FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots offense could probably use another bye week to work out their issues. The weather was cold, the Patriots defense was hot and somehow their offense looked frozen against the New York Jets on Sunday. This wasn’t pretty. In fact, it was downright ugly inside Gillette Stadium.
Patriots bench Trent Brown in surprise move, Isaiah Wynn starts at left tackle
FOXBOROUGH — In a surprise move, Isaiah Wynn began Sunday’s game back to his old post. Trent Brown was benched to start against the Jets, with Wynn taking his place protecting Mac Jones’ blindside. It’s an odd situation, as Brown wasn’t listed on the injury report at has appeared to be New England’s steadiest tackle. He stayed on the sideline with his helmet on to start the game.
Jets’ Justin Hardee thought Patriots blocked him in back on Marcus Jones TD
FOXBOROUGH — New York Jets special teams captain Justin Hardee thought there should have been a flag against the Patriots on Marcus Jones’ game-winning touchdown return in the Patriots’ 10-3 win on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. He was one of the last Jets with a shot to...
Scott Zolak: David Andrews injury overstated by ‘bad report,’ Patriots C could return soon
A Patriots broadcaster is pushing back on a report that David Andrews might be out for the season. The center was severely hobbled by a thigh injury in Sunday’s 10-3 win over the Jets and needed two staffers to help carry him to the locker room. On Sunday night, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport provided a grim update.
Robert Saleh calls Jets offense ‘dog (expletive)’ after being dominated by Patriots
FOXBOROUGH — The Jets offense got the ball seven times in the second half at Gillette Stadium. The opened with five straight three-and-outs, picked up two total yards, and punted all seven times. After the 10-3 loss to the Patriots, their head coach wasn’t sugarcoating things. “It was...
Patriots met with Justin Jefferson before draft, Bill Belichick says WR ‘was not a secret’
FOXBOROUGH – When the Patriots were prepping for the 2020 NFL Draft, they did their due diligence on that year’s receiver class. At the time, pundits said that draft had the potential to be a generational class at receiver. That’s why the Patriots met with several at the...
Jets frustrated by Zach Wilson acting ‘like he isn’t the problem’ (report)
Zach Wilson’s offense was atrocious at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon. They opened the second half with five straight three-and-outs and picked up two total yards in the final two quarters, leading Robert Saleh to call the offense “dog (expletive)” after a 10-3 loss. Apparently things were even worse behind closed doors.
Here’s why Matthew Slater and other Patriots say this 2022 team is special
FOXBOROUGH – It hasn’t always been pretty for the Patriots in 2022. This team started out the season 1-3, saw their starting quarterback go down for a month and got embarrassed on Monday night football. Throughout the ups and downs, people were fair to question the talent level...
9 Patriots takeaways: Defense, Marcus Jones bail out Matt Patricia’s offense in ridiculous win
FOXBOROUGH — Calling it “remedial offense” feels too kind. The Patriots and Jets got in an absolute rock fight on Sunday afternoon that featured 17 punts, and the last one proved most meaningful. Marcus Jones returned a late punt 84 yards to score the game’s first touchdown with 0:05 on the clock in the fourth quarter, lifting the Patriots to a 10-3 victory. It was an absurdly perfect ending to such an ugly game.
Mac Jones: Patriots’ red zone woes ‘super disappointing’
The New England Patriots scored only one touchdown against the New York Jets on Sunday, and it didn’t come on offense or defense. Rookie Marcus Jones returned a Jets punt 84 yards in the game’s final moments to push New England past its divisional rival, 10-3. The win...
Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett Turning Over Play-Calling Duties, per report
Denver enters Sunday’s game against Las Vegas ranked last in the NFL in points per game.
Patriots’ David Andrews limited at practice two days after injury
The reports of David Andrews’ season being over were apparently greatly exaggerated. The New England Patriots captain was on the field, as a limited participant Tuesday according to the team’s practice report. Andrews’ remarkably quick return to the field comes as a surprise after he sustained a thigh...
Former Patriots: Cordarrelle Patterson breaks all-time special teams record
No player in the history of the NFL has returned more kickoffs for touchdowns than Cordarrelle Patterson. That officially became the case when the former New England Patriots receiver (now an Atlanta Falcons running back) returned a kickoff for a score for the ninth time in his career -- and also helped his win come back to secure a win.
