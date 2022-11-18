ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown was ‘not aware’ of specific controversial Kyrie Irving group

When Jaylen Brown tweeted “energy” earlier Sunday when talking about Kyrie Irving supporters, the backlash came immediately. In the video that Brown mentioned on Twitter, there was a large group of Black Hebrew Israelites congregating outside the Nets’ Barclays Center. Irving had been reinstated from his suspension after eight games, and the group gathered in support of Irving on Sunday.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MLB experts predict if Xander Bogaerts will sign with Red Sox and for how much

ESPN’s panel of baseball writers and broadcasters thinks the Red Sox might sign Xander Bogaerts and probably won’t sign any other big-name free agents. ESPN’s baseball team of Bradford Doolittle, Alden Gonzalez, Joon Lee, Kiley McDaniel, Buster Olney, Jesse Rogers and David Schoenfield predicted where each of the top free agents would sign and what their contracts were likely to look like when they do.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Red Sox start times will stay the same in 2023; most night games at 7:10 p.m.

The Red Sox considered moving up the start times of home night games next season but instead have decided to keep the status quo in 2023. A team spokesperson confirmed Tuesday that most home night games will start at 7:10 p.m. just as they have in previous years, including 2021 and 2022. Game times are expected to be posted to RedSox.com in the coming days. The club’s default game times will be 7:10 p.m. on weekdays, 4:10 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1:35 p.m. on Sundays, though there are still a number of games with start times to be determined.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
69K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy