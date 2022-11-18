The Red Sox considered moving up the start times of home night games next season but instead have decided to keep the status quo in 2023. A team spokesperson confirmed Tuesday that most home night games will start at 7:10 p.m. just as they have in previous years, including 2021 and 2022. Game times are expected to be posted to RedSox.com in the coming days. The club’s default game times will be 7:10 p.m. on weekdays, 4:10 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1:35 p.m. on Sundays, though there are still a number of games with start times to be determined.

BOSTON, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO