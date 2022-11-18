Read full article on original website
Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract ExtensionBoston, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerBoston, MA
1 killed, and 16 injured after a car crashed into a Massachusett storekandelHingham, MA
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBoston, MA
Joe Mazzulla shows blind spot in Celtics loss to the Bulls | Brian Robb
The Celtics couldn’t have asked for a better start to their season this year, despite watching their nine-game winning streak come to an end against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. Boston dropped to 13-4 on the year with the defeat but that’s still good enough for the best...
Video shows NBA skills trainer Rob McClanaghan altering a woman’s drink, prosecutors say
Editor’s note: This story contains details about an alleged sexual assault. Video surveillance shows a Rhode Island man — who is facing rape and drugging charges — sprinkling something over the top of a woman’s drink before leaving a hotel bar with her, prosecutors said in court Tuesday.
Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons latest to face wrath of jilted fans
Deion Sanders, Bryce Harper and Kevin Durant know what Simmons went through. Many of them got to relish facing their former supporters.
Four takeaways as Celtics lose 121-107 to Bulls, 9-game win streak snapped
The Celtics put together a lackluster performance as they lost for just the second time in November. While the C’s did make it somewhat interesting late, they lost 121-107 to the Bulls on Monday at the United Center. The loss snapped a nine-game Celtics winning streak as they fell to 13-4 on the season.
Why Celtics ‘need more balance’ between 3-point shooting, defense after Bulls loss
While the Celtics have sprinted ahead of the NBA with their league-best offense, they’re still susceptible to cold shooting nights. That’s what happened in the first half when the Celtics took on the Bulls looking for a 10th straight victory. But as the Celtics’ misses from 3-point land...
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown was ‘not aware’ of specific controversial Kyrie Irving group
When Jaylen Brown tweeted “energy” earlier Sunday when talking about Kyrie Irving supporters, the backlash came immediately. In the video that Brown mentioned on Twitter, there was a large group of Black Hebrew Israelites congregating outside the Nets’ Barclays Center. Irving had been reinstated from his suspension after eight games, and the group gathered in support of Irving on Sunday.
Celtics’ Marcus Smart on how ankle feels after 2-game absence
The Celtics returned their emotional leader as Marcus Smart was back on the court after a brief two-game absence. Smart had dealt with right ankle inflammation, which forced him to sit in the Celtics’ win over the Hawks and Pelicans. But Smart started Monday’s loss against the Bulls. Smart...
Former Celtics: Aaron Nesmith avoids injury in celebration mishap after leading Pacers win
It’s been an up an down start to the year for Aaron Nesmith in his new home with the Indiana Pacers. The former Celtics wing has battled some injuries and inconsistent shooting out of the gate but broke through on Saturday night with his best performance of the year.
MLB experts predict if Xander Bogaerts will sign with Red Sox and for how much
ESPN’s panel of baseball writers and broadcasters thinks the Red Sox might sign Xander Bogaerts and probably won’t sign any other big-name free agents. ESPN’s baseball team of Bradford Doolittle, Alden Gonzalez, Joon Lee, Kiley McDaniel, Buster Olney, Jesse Rogers and David Schoenfield predicted where each of the top free agents would sign and what their contracts were likely to look like when they do.
Patrice Bergeron reaches 1,000 points as Bruins ground Lightning, 5-3
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Patrice Bergeron got his 1,000th career point with a second-period assist and the Boston Bruins beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3 Monday night for their seventh straight win. Bergeron became the fourth Boston player and 94th in NHL history to reach the milestone with the...
Red Sox start times will stay the same in 2023; most night games at 7:10 p.m.
The Red Sox considered moving up the start times of home night games next season but instead have decided to keep the status quo in 2023. A team spokesperson confirmed Tuesday that most home night games will start at 7:10 p.m. just as they have in previous years, including 2021 and 2022. Game times are expected to be posted to RedSox.com in the coming days. The club’s default game times will be 7:10 p.m. on weekdays, 4:10 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1:35 p.m. on Sundays, though there are still a number of games with start times to be determined.
