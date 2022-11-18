DJ Khaled is mostly known for being a master in the studio and cooking up Billboard chart anthems with some of the biggest names in hip hop. But away from the music, he’s also recognized as one of the most prominent sneaker collectors in the game as he’s often shown off his impressive sneaker closet in one of his Miami homes. And to share a bit of his footwear haven with the fans, he’s now opening up his abode and giving folks a chance to stay in this iconic space through Airbnb.

1 DAY AGO