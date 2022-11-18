Read full article on original website
nanamica Reunites With DOE for a Joint FW22 Capsule Collection
Teaming up again, DOE and nanmica will be launching a joint Fall/Winter 2022 collection that combines both labels’ design philosophies. Combining DOE’s brand concept of “gathering of like-minded individuals,” and nanamica’s name, which signifies “House of the Seven Seas,” the collaboration promotes an extended belief of the “gathering of like-minded individuals under the seven seas.” To unite this partnership, every piece in the collection is marked with co-branding that stars the Kanji character for “seven” of nanamica, incorporated into the center of DOE’s signature square logo.
BBC ICECREAM x JOOPITER Reveal Limited-Edition Collaboration
As Pharrell‘s Billionaire Boys Club brand embarks on its 20th year, the label partners with JOOPITER on a special limited edition capsule collection. In celebration of its innovative legacy and its global retail presence, BBC ICECREAM taps the global digital-first auction house for a collaboration that pays homage to Pharrell’s infinite creative vision. The collection features key BBC icons reimagined in shades of purple, true to the JOOPITER brand. The t-shirt that highlights the collaboration features Pharrell’s iconic Jacob & Co. Skateboard Pendant Chain which sold at $103,750 USD at last month’s inaugural JOOPITER auction. The t-shirt also sees the BBC ICECREAM and space moniker embossed in the background of the graphic.
Burberry and Minecraft Explore a Pixelated Reality in New Capsule Collection
In its first-ever partnership with a gaming franchise, goes full-throttle as it pieces together a capsule collection arriving alongside the new Minecraft adventure game – Burberry: Freedom to Go Beyond. Teased earlier this month in a virtual reality campaign video, the new collection shows unmistakable references to the new...
PICANTE Revels in Outdoor Beauty for New PEAKS Collection
Since its inception, London-based label PICANTE has oriented its approach to evolving contemporary menswear. In continuing this mission, the brand is veering into nature’s beauty with its new PICANTE PEAKS collection. Even though the collection is fit for outdoor activities, it still possesses PICANTE’s signature cozy aesthetic. Inspired by...
Diesel Launches Its S-Prototype-Cr Sneaker in Five Colorways
Following its debut on the label’s Fall/Winter 2022 runway in February, Diesel‘s all-new S-Prototype-Cr sneaker has officially launched in several vivid iterations. The silhouette, which is made from breathable mesh and overlaid with leather, features adjustable velcro straps over the foot and at the back. Its construction mimics that of a cage-like harness, with a crossover grosgrain layout and rubber mounts connected to an industrial, gripped sole. To finish, the sole comes up and over the toe, donning archival rubber “teeth” for an original look.
Horror Meets Humor in Dumbgood’s ‘American Psycho’ Capsule Collection
Back with another pop culture collab, Dumbgood just released an exclusive crossover with the cult classic horror film American Psycho. Starring Patrick Bateman, the villain protagonist as portrayed by Christian Bale, Dumbgood translates aspects of the character’s wardrobe alongside iconic imagery from the film into its apparel collection. From T-shirts, sweatshirts, vests, and anoraks to matching sweats and blankets, eye-catching prints and phrases that reference the cult classic adorn every piece.
DJ Khaled's Air Jordan 5 "Crimson Bliss" Oversees This Week's Best Footwear Drops
In just two days time, piping hot turkeys, honey-baked hams, macaroni & cheese, stuffing and pumpkin pies will be consumed for the annual Thanksgiving festivities, and to get in the spirit of the fall holiday, sneaker brands have also cooked up an assortment of footwear launches. Sportswear brands like. ,...
Raf Simons: End of An Era, Or The Start of Something New?
Raf Simons at Raf Simons has come to a startling end. On Monday, the designer announced that his Spring/Summer 2023 collection would be his last under his eponymous label, and it’s got the fashion world in its feels. There’s always been an air of ageless ambiguity to everything Raf...
The DAYZ x INVINCIBLE x adidas Campus 80 is a Tweed-Lover's Dream
Following its three-way collaboration with N.HOOLYWOOD and New Balance, Taiwan-based retailer INVINCIBLE is joining forces with. and Japanese concept store DAYZ, owned by Masafumi Watanabe. The collaboration is centered around the Campus 80 silhouette, bringing it to fruition through an all-over tweed construction that channels elegance at every step. The...
Justin Bieber's $1.3 Million USD Bored Ape NFT Is Now Worth Only $69K USD
Earlier this year, the crypto market was booming and the Bored Ape Yacht Club hype was in full swing, so much so that celebrities quickly hopped on the train to secure themselves their own NFT. The pricey collection later garnered such a community that it opened its own themed restaurants.
Christie’s ‘The Greats’ Auction Features Rare Sneakers, Streetwear and Collectibles
Hot off the heels of announcing an auction that involves furniture once owned by Marie Antoinette, Christie’s is now shifting its gears towards the sneakers and streetwear audience to unveil its all-new The Greats collection. The assemblage is comprised of ultra-rare game-worn kicks, hot-ticket sneaker collaborations and treasured collectibles.
Pyer Moss and Reebok Present Experiment 4 Fury Trail in "Green Sushi"
Reebok and Pyer Moss have reconnected to present a new addition to their ever-evolving Experiment 4 Fury Trail sneaker line. Back in 2020, Pyer Moss founder Kerby Jean-Raymond was named Reebok’s Vice President of Creative Direction, and since then, various iterations of the Experiment 4 have been unveiled. For example, some standout iterations have come in the form of the “Old White” edition and the “Emergency” that came with neutral and flashy shades of grey and orange.
Billionaire Boys Club Launches Special Edition Art Basel Collection With Graffiti Artist Todd James
With Art Basel Miami just around the corner, Pharrell‘s Billionaire Boys Club has dropped its latest collaboration in celebration of the art-filled week. BBC ICECREAM has tapped American graffiti artist Todd James for a capsule collection. The collection hones in on James’ signature vibrant visuals that reimagine the running dog motif in colorful renditions in an all-over print on a shirt and shorts mesh set. James adds his animated touch to a varsity letterman jacket which sees space monikers throughout, similar to that on the t-shirt and hoodie. His multicolored graphics are also seen on accessories including the trucker hat, skate deck and cookie jar, honoring SK8THING, the man behind some of the most iconic BBC ICECREAM illustrations in the early 2000s.
HUF Pays Homage to Chocolate Skateboards Roots With Crailtap Collaboration
HUF partners with Crailtap to release a collection that pays homage to the foundation of skateboard style. Based in Torrance, CA, Crailtap Distribution stands as an umbrella for multiple iconic skate brands, including Girl, Chocolate Skateboarding, and Four Star Clothing. In the early ’90s, these brands crafted the uniform look that created the foundation of skateboard style skaters wore at that time.
Converse By You Taps LAIKA to Deliver a New Customizable Chuck 70 Hi Initiative
LAIKA — the American stop-motion animation studio — has delved into the realm of sneaker collaborations before with the likes of Nike, and now it’s transferring its creative energy to Converse. In a similar fashion to Tyler, the Creator’s GOLF WANG imprint, LAIKA is the latest imprint to be featured as part of the Converse By You initiative, and this will allow customers to personalize the classic Chuck 70 Hi with graphics from some of most notable films.
Palace Shares Its Ice-Cold Holiday 2022 Lookbook
It’s the end of the Winter 2022 season for Palace, as it now presents a flurry of garments, accessories and must-haves for the Holiday 2022 period. Captured in a lookbook shot by Clare Shilland, we find Palace Skateboards‘ skate team members Savannah Stacey Keenan, Charlie Birch and Kyle Wilson donning the latest and greatest from everybody’s favorite London-based skateboarding stalwart, and this season is nothing short of cozy through-and-through.
DJ Khaled Is Inviting You to Spend the Night in His Iconic Sneaker Closet
DJ Khaled is mostly known for being a master in the studio and cooking up Billboard chart anthems with some of the biggest names in hip hop. But away from the music, he’s also recognized as one of the most prominent sneaker collectors in the game as he’s often shown off his impressive sneaker closet in one of his Miami homes. And to share a bit of his footwear haven with the fans, he’s now opening up his abode and giving folks a chance to stay in this iconic space through Airbnb.
Alessandro Michele Is Reportedly Exiting Gucci
Change is in the air at Gucci. WWD has recently reported that “well-placed sources” have indicated that creative director Alessandro Michele is slated to exit the Italian luxury brand and that the brand is expected to release a statement as early as Wednesday. Gucci nor Kering have responded...
Meekz and Corteiz Unite for Collaborative T-Shirt and Balaclava Range
Corteiz shows no signs of slowing down when it comes to U.K. streetwear domination. The brand, owned by Clint419, is continuing its steady stream of exclusive drops and collaborations, having recently teamed up with high-profile personalities, including Dave and Central Cee. The British label is now joining forces with Manchester’s...
The BAPE STA Rides High Off BAPE's Success at Pharrell's Joopiter Auction
BAPE’s indelible influence on street fashion and culture is immediately underscored by its standout showing at Joopiter’s Son of a Pharaoh auction. The cult label claimed two of the top 10 lots at the inaugural event, with the BAPE STA “SpongeBob” sneaker (US$26,250) and BAPE x Casio G-SHOCK DW-6900 (US$73,750) — both custom-made for Pharrell Williams — smashing their pre-auction estimates. The showstopper Jacob & Co. N.E.R.D pendant chain (US$2,184,000) also features Baby Milo characters of Pharrell and his crew by Baby Milo designer Mankey, highlighting the brand’s cachet with cultural heavyweights.
