Did You Know There is a Communal Bathing Experience in Portland?

Washington Baths is pretty popular. They are located at 145 Washington Avenue in Portland. Here's what they say on their website. Washington Baths is a public sauna in Portland, Maine. No reservations. All genders welcome. Bathing suits required in common areas. Recommended to bring your own towel and sandals. No outside food or drink. Snacks and beverages available at our cafe.
Augusta To Kickoff Holiday Season With Epic Fireworks Display

One of the great things about life in Central Maine is how our cities and towns organize some pretty amazing festivals and events. The 4th of July, beer fests, food truck festivals, summer concert series, and Halloween. Then, of course, there is the mother of all festivals, the kickoff to...
Portland, Maine Man Still Considered Missing After Three Weeks

It's been three weeks since 21-year-old Portland, Maine resident Samuel Mugisha has been seen. Earlier this month, the Portland Police Department officially put out a Silver Alert for 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha, who was last seen leaving his home on Auburn Street in Portland Friday morning, November 4, around 8a. According...
The World’s ‘Fanciest’ Lobster Roll is Served in Portland, Maine

There are people that travel from far and away to visit Maine for one specific food item: the lobster roll. For many outside of the northeast, it's an almost mythical food item. Ask people who consistently return to Maine for a lobster roll, and they'll tell you the same thing: "it just tastes different in Maine". So, it should come as no surprise that one new restaurant in Portland, Maine, has been labeled as serving the "fanciest" lobster roll ever.
In downtown Freeport, a five-property commercial portfolio changes hands

An investment portfolio of four commercial buildings and a 45-car parking lot in downtown Freeport sold to local investors for its value-add opportunity. The buildings — at 6 Mill, 24 Bow, 42 Main and 76 Main streets — total 48,886 square feet and include retail tenants Orvis, Polo Ralph Lauren, FjallRaven, Estee Lauder and the Loft. The parking lot is at 32 West St.
Maine native and full-time firefighter reflects on winning middleweight belt, ups-and-downs of pro career

BANGOR – Just recently, Maine native and pro boxer Jason Quirk took home the American Boxing Federation’s Middleweight Championship- right here in his home state. “I remember thinking, ‘This is the coolest thing that’s ever happened in my life,'” Quirk said. “There was 3,000 people there, at one point they were all chanting my name. It gave me energy but I didn’t want to change my game plan.”
Is Your City the Friendliest in New Hampshire?

Both locals and outsiders have thoughts on the friendliness and hospitality (or lack thereof) of New Englanders compared to people in other parts of the country. Yours truly has heard both perspectives, especially when it comes to the south. A family member from Virginia mentioned that people down there are often nicer than us northerners, for instance. Alternatively, a friend born and raised in New Hampshire has said that people from the south can be fake and/or two-faced, whereas in New England, if someone doesn't like you, you'll know it.
Maine man killed in weekend crash at 81, 64 interchange

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Maine was killed in a weekend crash in Augusta County. The Virginia State Police reports the crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. Saturday at the interchange of interstates 81 and 64. Police say a 2016 Mack tractor trailer was heading west on...
Bath Iron Works awarded $182 million Navy contract

A nearly $182 million contract has been awarded to Bath Iron Works by the Navy to modify a previous contract and planned shipyard services for the DDG-51 Class Guided Missile Destroyer program. The funding is a cost-plus-award-fee modification to a previously awarded contract. The work is expected to be completed...
Maine hunter bags a 9-point buck after finding it stuck to a dead deer

(BDN) -- The Blanchettes have made an annual deer hunting trip to the family’s camp in the Katahdin Iron Works area for more than 20 years. But no matter how long their tradition continues, they’re going to have a tough time topping the incredible experience Adam Blanchette of Lebanon had last week.
No injuries in West Gardiner house fire

WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Officials say there were no injuries during a house fire in West Gardiner Sunday night. They say it happened just before 7 p.m. on Lindsey Lane. They say they could see smoke coming out of the home when they got there. Both people who live...
