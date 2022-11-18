Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine TuesdayThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The First Somali-American is Elected to the Maine Legislature Making History AgainThe Maine WriterSouth Portland, ME
Portland Maine is the Testing Ground for a Higher Minimum Wage Across the United StatesThe Maine WriterPortland, ME
mainebiz.biz
In downtown Freeport, a five-property commercial portfolio changes hands
An investment portfolio of four commercial buildings and a 45-car parking lot in downtown Freeport sold to local investors for its value-add opportunity. The buildings — at 6 Mill, 24 Bow, 42 Main and 76 Main streets — total 48,886 square feet and include retail tenants Orvis, Polo Ralph Lauren, FjallRaven, Estee Lauder and the Loft. The parking lot is at 32 West St.
York, Maine, Named One of the Best Places to Travel to in the World in 2023
A town in southern Maine got quite the recognition from a popular website recently. The town of York was named one of the 50 best places to visit to in 2023 by the travel site Travel Lemming. The coastal Maine town came in at number 15 on the list that includes destinations from across the globe. It's quite an amazing list to be a part of.
foxbangor.com
Maine native and full-time firefighter reflects on winning middleweight belt, ups-and-downs of pro career
BANGOR – Just recently, Maine native and pro boxer Jason Quirk took home the American Boxing Federation’s Middleweight Championship- right here in his home state. “I remember thinking, ‘This is the coolest thing that’s ever happened in my life,'” Quirk said. “There was 3,000 people there, at one point they were all chanting my name. It gave me energy but I didn’t want to change my game plan.”
Is Your City the Friendliest in New Hampshire?
Both locals and outsiders have thoughts on the friendliness and hospitality (or lack thereof) of New Englanders compared to people in other parts of the country. Yours truly has heard both perspectives, especially when it comes to the south. A family member from Virginia mentioned that people down there are often nicer than us northerners, for instance. Alternatively, a friend born and raised in New Hampshire has said that people from the south can be fake and/or two-faced, whereas in New England, if someone doesn't like you, you'll know it.
cbs19news
Maine man killed in weekend crash at 81, 64 interchange
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Maine was killed in a weekend crash in Augusta County. The Virginia State Police reports the crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. Saturday at the interchange of interstates 81 and 64. Police say a 2016 Mack tractor trailer was heading west on...
mainebiz.biz
Bath Iron Works awarded $182 million Navy contract
A nearly $182 million contract has been awarded to Bath Iron Works by the Navy to modify a previous contract and planned shipyard services for the DDG-51 Class Guided Missile Destroyer program. The funding is a cost-plus-award-fee modification to a previously awarded contract. The work is expected to be completed...
WGME
Maine hunter bags a 9-point buck after finding it stuck to a dead deer
(BDN) -- The Blanchettes have made an annual deer hunting trip to the family’s camp in the Katahdin Iron Works area for more than 20 years. But no matter how long their tradition continues, they’re going to have a tough time topping the incredible experience Adam Blanchette of Lebanon had last week.
WMTW
'This is one of our greatest needs': Maine school superintendent helps serve lunch
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland Superintendent of Schools Tim Matheney stepped into the high school cafeteria Monday to help serve lunch to students. Matheney said he did it to highlight the importance of the food service staff as well as the need to hire more people to work in food service in district schools.
wabi.tv
No injuries in West Gardiner house fire
WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Officials say there were no injuries during a house fire in West Gardiner Sunday night. They say it happened just before 7 p.m. on Lindsey Lane. They say they could see smoke coming out of the home when they got there. Both people who live...
themainewire.com
One of Maine’s Biggest School Districts Can’t Pay Janitors, Bus Drivers, and Lunch Ladies On Time; Teachers Unaffected
Gov. Janet Mills and Legislative Democrats met the statewide commitment to fund 55 percent of Maine’s public schools, but that funding isn’t trickling down to hourly employees in the school system of Maine’s biggest city like it should. Janitors, bus drivers, food service providers, and other hourly...
