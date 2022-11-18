Read full article on original website
Related
decrypt.co
FTX Bankruptcy Filing: 'No Amounts' Will Be Paid to SBF or His Inner Circle
The wording even specified that nobody with a "familial relationship" with SBF or the recently fired execs would receive payment from FTX. Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was right about one thing: He and his inner circle won’t see any more money from the company. FTX spelled out in...
decrypt.co
Investors Are Shorting Bitcoin, Ethereum in Record Numbers
A CoinShares report shows that institutional investors are betting against crypto in the wake of the FTX collapse. More institutional investors than ever are betting on the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies going down, according to a Monday report from CoinShares. Institutional investor sentiment was “deeply negative” last week,...
decrypt.co
Genesis Trading Warns of Possible Bankruptcy as Post-FTX Fundraising Falters: Report
Having earlier suspended lending services, the crypto giant may be the latest victim of 'crypto contagion.'. After its lending arm suspended services last week and spent the weekend on fruitless fundraising efforts, crypto industry stalwart Genesis Trading has warned that it may be facing bankruptcy, Bloomberg has reported. Genesis launched...
decrypt.co
Lawmakers Urge Fidelity to Drop Bitcoin Retirement Plan After FTX Crash
Three senators reiterate warnings to the investment giant, citing problems like “charismatic wunderkinds.”. U.S. Senators today sent another letter to investment giant Fidelity Investments, warning it against offering Bitcoin to its customers following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Tina Smith of Minnesota and...
decrypt.co
Ethereum Plunges 7% as 'FTX Drainer' Dumps ETH for Bitcoin
The crypto market shed over $30 billion, while Bitcoin and Ethereum posted significant losses amid the contagion from FTX’s collapse. Ethereum has slipped over 7% on the day as the attacker who purportedly drained FTX wallets dumped a significant portion of their accumulated ETH and traded it for Bitcoin.
decrypt.co
Billionaire Bill Ackman Does U-Turn on Crypto, Reveals Helium Investment
The billionaire founder of Pershing Square revealed that he’s a “small direct investor” in crypto projects including wireless network Helium. Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has performed an about-face on his previously icy attitude towards crypto, saying that it is “here to stay.”. The founder and CEO...
decrypt.co
FTX Japan May Resume Withdrawals by December: Report
Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX empire has collapsed, but its Japanese outpost aims to allow customer withdrawals again by the end of the year. According to a report from Japanese news site NHK, an FTX Japan executive said its customers can’t currently withdraw assets because FTX Japan’s system is connected to the broader FTX system. To remedy this issue, FTX Japan is developing a separate system so its customers can withdraw their funds.
decrypt.co
Unbacked Exchange Tokens Like FTX’s FTT ‘Extreme Risk’: Bank of England Deputy Governor
Sir Jon Cunliffe also praised blockchain tech and confirmed the British approach to crypto will start with stablecoin regulation. The Bank of England’s Deputy Governor, Sir Jon Cunliffe, has weighed in the need for regulators to come up with strong consumer safeguards after the FTX crisis, according to a speech he delivered at a DeFi and crypto conference this morning.
decrypt.co
Bitpanda Lands Operating License in Germany as Regulators Circle Industry
The demise of the FTX should be “a wake-up call” for the entire industry, according to Bitpanda’s growth lead Magdalena Hoerhager. Bitpanda today announced it has now been granted the Crypto Custody and Proprietary Trading license for crypto assets from the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin).
decrypt.co
Coinbase Stock Hits All-Time Low as Bitcoin, Ethereum Decline
The crypto industry is floundering in the aftermath of FTX’s collapse and the broader market downturn. The stock price of crypto exchange Coinbase hit a new all-time low of $40.61 Monday. Bitcoin and Ethereum—the two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap—also fell, with Bitcoin declining 5.5% to $15,665 and Ethereum falling 8.2% in a day to $1,081, according to CoinGecko data.
decrypt.co
Huobi Rebrands, Expands Globally Amid Crypto Industry Challenges
With a more streamlined name, the crypto exchange aims to onboard users from more countries and bring new momentum to the blockchain industry. It’s a tough time for many crypto companies, especially for centralized exchanges attempting to weather the fallout from the collapse of FTX. The exchange’s recent meltdown has put a downer on the industry, prompting increased skepticism of exchanges.
FTX lawyer: 'Substantial amount' of assets has been stolen
The lawyers for FTX disclosed Tuesday that a "substantial amount" of assets has been stolen from the accounts of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange, diminishing the odds that its millions of investors will get their money back.
decrypt.co
Binance Cites Conflict of Interest for Passing on Genesis Investment: Report
Crypto broker Genesis Global has reportedly approached Binance for a fresh cash injection, but the crypto exchange decided to pass. Binance has reportedly rejected an offer to invest in troubled crypto lending firm Genesis due to a potential conflict of interest some of its business could create down the road.
decrypt.co
Digital Currency Group Says No Imminent Threat Despite Owing Genesis $575M
DCG CEO Barry Silbert sought to reassure investors today following the collapse of FTX, detailing its intercompany loans with Genesis. Amid concerns over the health and future of Digital Currency Group (DCG) following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, company CEO Barry Silbert told shareholders of the crypto conglomerate that while it owes its own Genesis Trading arm $575 million, the firm aims to emerge "stronger" from the crypto winter.
decrypt.co
Crypto Paradise? El Salvador Preps New Law To Pave Way for All Crypto
Following its groundbreaking Bitcoin Law, El Salvador is now seeking to court the broader cryptocurrency industry. El Salvador is doubling down on its bet on cryptocurrencies even in the midst of a bear market. The first country to declare Bitcoin as legal tender is now working on a Digital Asset Issuance Law, which would facilitate operations with any crypto asset.
decrypt.co
Gemini Still Working With Genesis, Digital Currency Group to Unlock Earn User Withdrawals
Gemini said today it's still working on processing redemptions for its Earn product, which is powered by troubled crypto broker Genesis. There is still no word on when users of Gemini’s Earn service will be able to withdraw their funds, but this morning the exchange tweeted it’s continuing “to work with [lending partner] Genesis and its parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG) to find a solution.”
decrypt.co
Solana Market Cap Shrinks Below Litecoin in Protracted Descent
The one-time Ethereum killer has fallen sharply as the crypto market buckles under the wreckage of FTX. The market cap of the popular proof-of-stake blockchain, Solana, slipped below that of the OG proof-of-work blockchain, Litecoin, according to Coingecko. Once dubbed the "Ethereum Killer," Solana's SOL token began 2022 trading at...
decrypt.co
Edward Snowden Calls Coinbase Over-Compliance ‘Toxic and Embarrassing’
The former NSA contractor turned whistleblower criticized the exchange for favoring compliance over its customers' interests. As society went from dial-up modems to near-constant online presence via smartphones, the ways in which individuals engaged with networks underwent a pivotal shift. The internet became not only a place for people to access vast amounts of information and connect with others, but also an avenue for corporations and governments to harvest swaths of information.
decrypt.co
Onchain Data Shows FTX Collapse Was ‘Inevitable’: Report
Fallen crypto exchange FTX was quite likely doomed months ago once crypto project Terra went up in flames, according to Glassnode. In its latest report, the blockchain data firm said that FTX’s digital asset reserves dropped massively following Terra’s ignominious crash in May. Terra was very popular and...
decrypt.co
This Week on Crypto Twitter: Further FTX Fallout
Disgraced former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried posted some cryptic one-letter tweets this week, and deleted others. This week, Twitter served as a public confessional where the many crypto companies affected by FTX’s sudden, historic collapse came forward to declare just how much exposure they had to the bankrupt exchange. The...
Comments / 0