'The Biggest Change To The Stock Market In Decades' Could Be Weeks Away: Would The SEC's New Plans Destroy Payment For Order Flow?
The Federal Reserve's final meeting of the year is slated for Dec. 14, and the stakes have been raised. What Happened: A new market structure plan from the SEC could be unveiled at the Fed's upcoming meeting, according to Fox Business' Charles Gasparino. "Commissioners have a draft that's described as...
Full Truck Alliance Co's Earnings: A Preview
Full Truck Alliance Co YMM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Full Truck Alliance Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02. Full Truck Alliance Co bulls will hope to...
Expert Ratings for Zscaler
Over the past 3 months, 24 analysts have published their opinion on Zscaler ZS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Block Unusual Options Activity
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Block SQ. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Expert Ratings for Symbotic
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Symbotic SYM stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Analyst Ratings for Toll Brothers
Within the last quarter, Toll Brothers TOL has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Toll Brothers. The company has an average price target of $53.25 with a high of $58.00 and a low of $49.00.
How Is The Market Feeling About Nine Energy Service?
Nine Energy Service's NINE short percent of float has fallen 4.3% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.07 million shares sold short, which is 11.57% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Why Maximus Shares Are Trading Sharply Higher
Maximus Inc MMS shares are trading higher by 13.91% to $68.96 during Tuesday's session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY23 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates. What Happened?. Maximus reported quarterly earnings of $1.40 per share which beat the analyst...
Solana, Shiba Inu Market Cap Shrinks Below This Dogecoin 'Relative' Amid Chaotic Market Conditions
The market cap of popular cryptocurrency Solana SOL/USD and meme coin Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has slipped below that of Dogecoin DOGE/USD relative Litecoin LTC/USD. What Happened: At the time of writing, LTC was at 13 in terms of market capitalization, while SHIB ranked 14th in the list and SOL was at 16, according to CoinMarketCap’s top 100 list of cryptocurrencies.
Looking Into Goldman Sachs Group's Recent Short Interest
Goldman Sachs Group's GS short percent of float has risen 15.75% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 5.71 million shares sold short, which is 1.69% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Adobe
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Adobe ADBE. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Where Allbirds Stands With Analysts
Allbirds BIRD has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $5.25 versus the current price of Allbirds at $2.685, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Allbirds...
Where Willis Towers Watson Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Willis Towers Watson WTW has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $249.0 versus the current price of Willis Towers Watson at $237.85, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Where Corporate Office Props Tr Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Corporate Office Props Tr OFC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Corporate Office Props Tr has an average price target of $28.0 with a high of $29.00 and a low of $26.00.
Analyst Ratings for Booking Holdings
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Booking Holdings BKNG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Booking Holdings. The company has an average price target of $2320.71 with a high of $2650.00 and a low of $2000.00.
Where Century Communities Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Century Communities CCS within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Century Communities. The company has an average price target of $56.25 with a high of $79.00 and a low of $44.00.
Palantir Technologies Unusual Options Activity
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Palantir Technologies PLTR. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Analyzing Agora's Short Interest
Agora's API short percent of float has risen 5.9% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.88 million shares sold short, which is 3.05% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Bitcoin In Sleep Mode? BTC Transaction Volume At 2-Year Low As Addresses In Profit Lowest Since March 2020
Bitcoin BTC/USD has seen its on-chain activity decrease notably, with recent data showing that the drop is of major significance. What Happened: The seven-day moving average of Bitcoin's on-chain transaction volume just reached a two-year low of $1,234,209,106, according to data from blockchain analytics provider Glassnode. The previous two-year low was reported on Dec. 12, 2020 at $1,235,029,122.
Gap, Coca-Cola And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Dow Jones jumped by around 400 points on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
