Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike — Analyst Says 'Decent Chance We See BTC Run The Highs Here'
Major coins were seen trading higher on Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 2% to $804.9 billion at 8:33 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Curve Dao Token (CRV) +27.8% $0.65. Litecoin (LTC) +14.1% $69.98. Convex Finance (CVX) +12%...
Solana, Shiba Inu Market Cap Shrinks Below This Dogecoin 'Relative' Amid Chaotic Market Conditions
The market cap of popular cryptocurrency Solana SOL/USD and meme coin Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has slipped below that of Dogecoin DOGE/USD relative Litecoin LTC/USD. What Happened: At the time of writing, LTC was at 13 in terms of market capitalization, while SHIB ranked 14th in the list and SOL was at 16, according to CoinMarketCap’s top 100 list of cryptocurrencies.
'The Biggest Change To The Stock Market In Decades' Could Be Weeks Away: Would The SEC's New Plans Destroy Payment For Order Flow?
The Federal Reserve's final meeting of the year is slated for Dec. 14, and the stakes have been raised. What Happened: A new market structure plan from the SEC could be unveiled at the Fed's upcoming meeting, according to Fox Business' Charles Gasparino. "Commissioners have a draft that's described as...
Cathie Wood Reiterates $1M Price Target For Bitcoin: 'Sometimes You Need To Go Through Crisis To See Survivors'
Despite the recent FTX FTT/USD fueled crypto market collapse, Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Invest Management, stood by her prediction that Bitcoin BTC/USD would reach $1 million by 2030. What Happened: In an interview with Bloomberg, Wood said that the recent losses sustained by FTX and other leading...
Why Analog Devices Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Analog Devices, Inc. ADI shares are trading higher by 5% at $167.18 per share on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. Analog Devices reported quarterly earnings of $2.73 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.58 and quarterly sales of $3.25 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.15 billion.
Market Volatility Decreases Further After US Stocks Record Gains
US stocks recorded gains on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 settling at its strongest level in 2-1/2 months. Best Buy Co., Inc BBY was the best performing stock on the S&P 500, with the company’s stock jumping 12.8% on Tuesday. Best Buy reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
Cryptocurrency Ethereum Classic Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum Classic's ETC/USD price has risen 4.22% to $18.36. This is contrary to its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 10.0% loss, moving from $20.47 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $167.09.
Why Maximus Shares Are Trading Sharply Higher
Maximus Inc MMS shares are trading higher by 13.91% to $68.96 during Tuesday's session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY23 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates. What Happened?. Maximus reported quarterly earnings of $1.40 per share which beat the analyst...
Trading Strategies For HP Stock Heading Into Q4 Earnings
HP is trading in a strong uptrend, giving back about 50% of each bullish move north on retracements. Several analysts cut price targets on HP, citing macro concerns. HP, Inc HPQ is set to print its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, and the stock was popping slightly higher heading into the report.
As Dogecoin Fights This Bellwether Indicator Here's A Look At What's Next
Dogecoin DOGE/USD was sliding over 5% lower during Monday’s 24-hour trading session, desperately trying to hold above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) on the daily chart, which the crypto regained following news that Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition would close. The bears briefly dropped the crypto under the...
Analyst Ratings for Symbotic
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Symbotic SYM stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Yatra Online's Indian Subsidiary IPO To Push US Shares Higher, Says Analyst
H.C. Wainwright analyst Scott Buck reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of Yatra Online Inc YTRA with a price target of $4.00. While the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has created strong tailwinds for Yatra operations, and shares, the analyst has some concerns macro headwinds may begin to challenge the recovery in 2023.
Expert Ratings for Zscaler
Over the past 3 months, 24 analysts have published their opinion on Zscaler ZS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
How Is The Market Feeling About Nine Energy Service?
Nine Energy Service's NINE short percent of float has fallen 4.3% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.07 million shares sold short, which is 11.57% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Analyzing Agora's Short Interest
Agora's API short percent of float has risen 5.9% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.88 million shares sold short, which is 3.05% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Alibaba, Nio Stocks Rise: Hang Seng Reflects Caution Ahead Of FOMC Minutes Release
Hong Kong stocks opened in the green on Wednesday, with the benchmark Hang Seng trading marginally higher ahead of the release of the FOMC minutes due later today. On Monday, Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester reportedly stated she thinks the central bank can slow down from the 75 basis points hike at its next meeting and that it’s very appropriate.
Analyst Ratings for Toll Brothers
Within the last quarter, Toll Brothers TOL has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Toll Brothers. The company has an average price target of $53.25 with a high of $58.00 and a low of $49.00.
Dow Jumps Over 300 Points; S&P 500 Rises 1%
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.96% to 34,024.49 while the NASDAQ rose 0.79% to 11,111.79. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1% to 3,989.53. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose...
5 Best Bitcoin Betting Sites With Top Odds in 2023 – Their Features, Reputation, and Bonuses
--News Direct-- Over the years, football betting has grown in popularity. Football betting offers a variety of chances, whether you want to gamble on the result of a game or guess who will win the World Cup in the upcoming year. There are several options for placing wagers on football...
3 REIT Focused ETFs Paying Consistent Dividends, Poised To Benefit From Fed Pivot
It's no wonder why so many real estate investment trusts (REITs) have terrible market performance in 2022. After all, the Federal Reserve's ongoing rate hikes will continue to hurt the real estate sector. Currently, exchange traded funds (ETFs) are down further than the S&P 500 — which is down roughly...
