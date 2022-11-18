Read full article on original website
WKRC
'Not a popularity contest': Harris announces process to replace Landsman on City Council
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Now that Cincinnati City Council member Greg Landsman is headed to Congress, his replacement needs to be chosen. On Tuesday, Landsman announced that council member Reggie Harris will lead the process. Harris has a link to apply for the position on his council webpage. It will be...
WKRC
Great Parks wants to know best uses for former Gamble estate
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - The public can have a say on the new design and use of a park being developed in Westwood. It will be built on the grounds of the old Gamble estate. James N. Gamble, the son of P&G founder James Gamble lived on the estate and created Ivory soap in the Tri-State.
WKRC
Middletown's 'Admiral Squad' aims to inspire Black men to enter the education profession
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A local school district is working to address the shortage of Black men in education. This school year, Middletown City Schools launched The Admiral Squad, an affinity group for Black men in the district. Thirty-two proud men wear a bright purple hoodie in the halls of...
WKRC
Local 12's Holiday Carols at Washington Park
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Kick off the season of giving with Local 12's Holiday Carols. Enjoy a free performance from local high school choruses as they perform familiar favorites in historic Over-The-Rhine on Friday, Dec. 2, at Washington Park from 5-8 p.m. Bring a new toy and join Cincinnati's Trey Hendrickson...
WKRC
Cincinnati seeks to sell rail line for $1.6 billion to help pay for infrastructure
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The board overseeing the rail line that the City of Cincinnati has owned for more than 140 years officially began plans Monday to sell the 330 miles of track for more than $1.6 billion. The city has historically leased the rail line that stretches through the...
WKRC
UC's Pace Jr. named 1 of 5 Butkus Award finalists
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Cincinnati Bearcats senior linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. was named a finalist for the Butkus Award on Tuesday. The Cincinnati native and Colerain High School product is the only player in the nation to rank in the Top 10 in TFLs, sacks and tackles. He joins Jack...
WKRC
Which area high schools send the most students to UC?
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati celebrated its largest enrollment in history at the start of 2022-2023 fall semester, a count just shy of 48,000, but it wasn’t the only record to fall in the school’s 200-year history. UC welcomed its largest incoming first-year class...
WKRC
Oakley restaurant rebrands to Rosewood
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Oakley Square seafood restaurant is getting a new name in homage to its sister restaurant. Oakley Fish House, located at 3036 Madison Road, will be renamed Rosewood, with a reopening slated for Nov. 29, according to a news release. The new name is to align the restaurant more closely with its sister concept, Teak in Over-the-Rhine.
WKRC
Small OTR businesses hope for big holiday shopping season
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Small businesses in Over-The-Rhine are hoping for a big holiday shopping season. Moving past the pandemic, OTR added more new businesses than last year. In 2022, OTR saw 45 new businesses open from burgers to sneakers and everything in between. As the neighborhood continues to grow,...
WKRC
Ohio State routs Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Zed Key scored 19 points and Brice Sensabaugh and Bruce Thornton had 17 apiece for Ohio State, which raced past in-state rival Cincinnati 81-53 Tuesday in the loser’s bracket at the Maui Invitational. Justice Sueing added 11 for the Buckeyes (4-1), who improved to...
WKRC
Local stadium to host light show for the holidays
FLORENCE, Ky (WKRC) - Holiday lights are beginning to twinkle all over the Tri-State. One of the newest displays will be in the Florence Y'alls Stadium. "Deck the Y'alls Lightfest" is open to the public Friday through New Year's Day. In addition to a brightly lit up stadium, there is...
WKRC
Dozens brave the cold to participate in annual Straight Street Hill Climb
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dozens of people took on quite the challenge Sunday morning in the middle of cold temperatures: the Straight Street Hill Climb. The event has been going on for 46 years and challenges people to make their way up one of the city’s steepest inclines. It’s traditionally held the Sunday before Thanksgiving.
WKRC
Flames engulf barn in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - No injuries were reported when multiple fire departments were called upon to extinguish a barn fire in Butler County. The fire broke out around 1:50 a.m. on Withrow Road in Wayne Township. Agencies from St. Clair Township Fire Department, Madison Township Fire Department, Milford Township...
WKRC
Pediatric specialists request state of emergency declaration for respiratory illnesses
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - So many kids are now sick with viral illnesses, pediatric infectious disease specialists are requesting it be declared a state of emergency. The American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association recently petitioned the federal government for this formal emergency declaration. It's all because, even with...
WKRC
Talawanda schools shut down due to illness, shortage of substitutes
OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Talawanda Schools are expected to be shut down Monday and Tuesday. The school district says too many staff and students were sick with the flu. The district also says it is also dealing with a shortage of substitute teachers.
WKRC
Educator of the Week puts kids' mental health over academics
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Our Educator of the Week was nominated for his authenticity in the classroom. Eric Hagen is an eighth-grade social studies teacher at West Clermont Middle School. He was inspired to start teaching after hating school for the most part growing up. "I came in with...
WKRC
Man suspected of East Price Hill murder appears in court
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man arrested in Kentucky for a deadly shooting in East Price Hill faced a judge in Hamilton County. Devin Ratliff faces a murder charge. Police say Ratliff shot and killed Anthony Jamison at an apartment building on Elberon Avenue near West 8th Street on Oct. 23.
WKRC
Black Friday sale at Advanced Cosmetic
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Advanced Cosmetic Surgery & Laser Center is dedicated to providing patients with professional, personalized care. Its team works together to ensure optimal outcomes with all its cosmetic procedures. Now through Sunday, Nov. 27, Advanced Cosmetics is offering a Botox Black Friday sale - $9.98/Unit.
WKRC
Local businesses stock up for 'post pandemic' holiday season
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - The owner of Urban Chick Boutique Teresa Smith says a lot can change in a year. Businesses are finally free from most of the uncertainty of the pandemic. "It feels great. It makes us feel that our business is not in trouble because of the pandemic. We were a little on edge. We didn't know how small businesses were going to fare through that," said Smith.
WKRC
Million Dollar Listing: Indian Hill home with resort-style outdoor space for $2.8 million
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Not far from the center of Indian Hill or downtown Milford, the home at 9225 Holly Hill offers a private retreat that is close to dining and shopping options. The home recently went on the market, listed at $2.8 million. Jessica Jones, senior sales vice...
