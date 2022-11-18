ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Where Vornado Realty Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Vornado Realty VNO has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $26.33 versus the current price of Vornado Realty at $24.65, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
Benzinga

Where Willis Towers Watson Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Willis Towers Watson WTW has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $249.0 versus the current price of Willis Towers Watson at $237.85, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Boston Properties

Over the past 3 months, 16 analysts have published their opinion on Boston Properties BXP stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

Where Corporate Office Props Tr Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Corporate Office Props Tr OFC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Corporate Office Props Tr has an average price target of $28.0 with a high of $29.00 and a low of $26.00.
Benzinga

Gap, Coca-Cola And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Dow Jones jumped by around 400 points on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
TENNESSEE STATE
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Within the last quarter, Fennec Pharmaceuticals FENC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $15.0 versus the current price of Fennec Pharmaceuticals at $9.4499, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Benzinga

Looking Into Goldman Sachs Group's Recent Short Interest

Goldman Sachs Group's GS short percent of float has risen 15.75% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 5.71 million shares sold short, which is 1.69% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Where Coupa Software Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 13 analysts have published their opinion on Coupa Software COUP stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

Palantir Technologies Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Palantir Technologies PLTR. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga

Where Live Nation Entertainment Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Live Nation Entertainment LYV within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Live Nation Entertainment has an average price target of $107.0 with a high of $120.00 and a low of $95.00.
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Symbotic

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Symbotic SYM stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Toll Brothers

Within the last quarter, Toll Brothers TOL has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Toll Brothers. The company has an average price target of $53.25 with a high of $58.00 and a low of $49.00.
Benzinga

Solana, Shiba Inu Market Cap Shrinks Below This Dogecoin 'Relative' Amid Chaotic Market Conditions

The market cap of popular cryptocurrency Solana SOL/USD and meme coin Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has slipped below that of Dogecoin DOGE/USD relative Litecoin LTC/USD. What Happened: At the time of writing, LTC was at 13 in terms of market capitalization, while SHIB ranked 14th in the list and SOL was at 16, according to CoinMarketCap’s top 100 list of cryptocurrencies.
Benzinga

Market Volatility Decreases Further After US Stocks Record Gains

US stocks recorded gains on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 settling at its strongest level in 2-1/2 months. Best Buy Co., Inc BBY was the best performing stock on the S&P 500, with the company’s stock jumping 12.8% on Tuesday. Best Buy reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
Benzinga

Where Century Communities Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Century Communities CCS within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Century Communities. The company has an average price target of $56.25 with a high of $79.00 and a low of $44.00.
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Ethereum Classic Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum Classic's ETC/USD price has risen 4.22% to $18.36. This is contrary to its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 10.0% loss, moving from $20.47 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $167.09.
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Rivian Automotive

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Rivian Automotive RIVN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga

