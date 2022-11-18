Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko Businesses Make It To Final Four In Coolest Thing Made In Indiana Tourney
INDIANAPOLIS — The semifinalists are set for the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s second “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament, which kicked off earlier this month with 54 companies representing 43 communities. The final four competitors are:. • Hiker Trailers in Columbus with a custom teardrop camping...
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the McClure Oil gas station located at […]
Current Publishing
Noblesville crash sends 1 to hospital
A Nov. 20 crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Ind. 37 and Greenfield Avenue in Noblesville sent one person to the hospital with injuries, authorities said. A 2021 Tesla driven by Noblesville resident Mathew Lambert was traveling southbound on Ind. 37 and was attempting to turn eastbound onto Greenfield Avenue when it was struck by a 2014 passenger van driven by Cicero resident Milissa Turner that was traveling northbound on Ind. 37, according to the Noblesville Police Dept.
WTHR
$2M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana about to expire
RUSSIAVILLE, Ind. — A $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana is about to expire. The ticket was sold in Russiaville at the McClure Oil located at 670 E. Main St. The drawing was for the June 18 jackpot. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket matched all five...
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Mary & Martha Home
Faith and family are the inspirations behind a new place to shop for the holidays in Brownsburg. Sherman visited Mary & Martha Home for a first look inside before their grand opening.
Indiana Daily Student
Mexican restaurant Riviera Maya to open Dec. 1 in Bloomington
Riviera Maya, a new Mexican restaurant, will open Dec. 1 at 116 S. Franklin Road in Bloomington. Riviera Maya offers customers a cultural experience different from most other restaurants, the employees said. Riviera Maya has locations in Fishers, Anderson, Columbus and Lafayette. After a long process of obtaining liquor licenses,...
Future of proposed Family Promise of Hendricks County relocation
After three hours of public comments, the Plainfield Plan Commission disappointed many who came to the Monday night meeting.
2 Anderson teens killed in Huntington Co. crash with semi
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two Anderson teens were killed over the weekend in a crash in Huntington County, officials confirmed. The Huntington County Coroner’s Office announced Landon Eden, 16, and Braydan Noland, 15, died in a crash on State Road 124 Saturday. The two teenagers were both from Anderson. According to the coroner, the two […]
WISH-TV
Docs: Noblesville man shot driver, said ‘that is what happens when you brake check people’
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A Noblesville man has been arrested and charged after shooting a driver on his way to Meijer, court documents say. Trevor Dahl, 24, is charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of aggravated battery, one count of intimidation, one count of criminal recklessness, and one count of pointing a firearm.
WISH-TV
Avon High School tells staff to ‘remain in place,’ close doors after ‘situation’
AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A “situation” in a hallway of Avon High School led administrators to tell staff to “remain in place” and close the doors, according to the high school’s principal Matt Shockley. The “situation” happened during the final passing period of the...
wbiw.com
Final I-69 Finish Line update for Marion, Morgan and Johnson counties
INDIANA – Continued work in Marion County to remove median barrier walls on I-465 between Mann Road and State Road 37 is expected to require nightly lane closures tonight and Tuesday night. The left lanes of westbound and eastbound I-465 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.Motorists...
Crews battle Monrovia restaurant fire
MONROVIA, Indiana — A fire in a two-story restaurant building shut down Main Street in Monrovia Sunday. Twenty different fire departments responded to the blaze that took more than two hours to extinguish, according to a Mooresville fire spokesperson. The building at the corner of Main and Water streets...
Thieves steal candy vending machine from south side Indy business
INDIANAPOLIS – Thieves struck at a south side business early Monday morning, stealing a candy vending machine worth thousands of dollars. Ring video provided by the business, which is located on Madison Avenue north of County Line Road, showed two men tipping over the machine and putting it in the bed of a pickup truck. […]
Firefighters continue battling blaze Tuesday at Brown County State Park
BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — A fire broke out at Brown County State Park on Sunday and is continuing into Tuesday, burning an estimated 100 acres. The brush fire started Sunday around 5:30 p.m. on the east side of the park, away from any buildings or structures. Fire personnel from...
Fishers pizza shop damaged in weekend fire
FISHERS, Ind. – A call from a neighboring business helped crews quickly extinguish a fire at a Fishers pizza shop. According to the Fishers Fire Department, the fire broke out Saturday morning at the Marco’s Pizza located on Olio Road. A business next door noticed the fire and called 911. Firefighters quickly had the situation […]
Current Publishing
The Final Cut: Barber retires after 20 years at Boone Village Barber Shop
Every morning before Connie Jones starts cutting hair, she organizes her station. She lays out fresh towels, makes sure her tools are clean and fills her spray bottle with fresh water. It is the way she has started every day at the Boone Village Barber Shop. But on the first...
WTHR
Car rolls into ditch off of I-465 in Indianapolis
Lanes of I-465 near Crawfordsville Road were closed after a car rolled into a ditch. INDOT confirmed a person was trapped inside.
This Indiana Christmas Market is a Must Visit
The Hoosier State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Carmel, you might just want to visit.
Indiana seeing highest December gasoline use tax on record
Indiana is set to see the highest December gasoline use tax on record, but signs indicate there may be some relief at the pump.
