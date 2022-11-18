ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the McClure Oil gas station located at […]
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Noblesville crash sends 1 to hospital

A Nov. 20 crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Ind. 37 and Greenfield Avenue in Noblesville sent one person to the hospital with injuries, authorities said. A 2021 Tesla driven by Noblesville resident Mathew Lambert was traveling southbound on Ind. 37 and was attempting to turn eastbound onto Greenfield Avenue when it was struck by a 2014 passenger van driven by Cicero resident Milissa Turner that was traveling northbound on Ind. 37, according to the Noblesville Police Dept.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

$2M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana about to expire

RUSSIAVILLE, Ind. — A $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana is about to expire. The ticket was sold in Russiaville at the McClure Oil located at 670 E. Main St. The drawing was for the June 18 jackpot. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket matched all five...
RUSSIAVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Mary & Martha Home

Faith and family are the inspirations behind a new place to shop for the holidays in Brownsburg. Sherman visited Mary & Martha Home for a first look inside before their grand opening.
BROWNSBURG, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Mexican restaurant Riviera Maya to open Dec. 1 in Bloomington

Riviera Maya, a new Mexican restaurant, will open Dec. 1 at 116 S. Franklin Road in Bloomington. Riviera Maya offers customers a cultural experience different from most other restaurants, the employees said. Riviera Maya has locations in Fishers, Anderson, Columbus and Lafayette. After a long process of obtaining liquor licenses,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

2 Anderson teens killed in Huntington Co. crash with semi

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two Anderson teens were killed over the weekend in a crash in Huntington County, officials confirmed. The Huntington County Coroner’s Office announced Landon Eden, 16, and Braydan Noland, 15, died in a crash on State Road 124 Saturday. The two teenagers were both from Anderson. According to the coroner, the two […]
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Crews battle Monrovia restaurant fire

MONROVIA, Indiana — A fire in a two-story restaurant building shut down Main Street in Monrovia Sunday. Twenty different fire departments responded to the blaze that took more than two hours to extinguish, according to a Mooresville fire spokesperson. The building at the corner of Main and Water streets...
MONROVIA, IN
FOX59

Thieves steal candy vending machine from south side Indy business

INDIANAPOLIS – Thieves struck at a south side business early Monday morning, stealing a candy vending machine worth thousands of dollars. Ring video provided by the business, which is located on Madison Avenue north of County Line Road, showed two men tipping over the machine and putting it in the bed of a pickup truck. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Fishers pizza shop damaged in weekend fire

FISHERS, Ind. – A call from a neighboring business helped crews quickly extinguish a fire at a Fishers pizza shop. According to the Fishers Fire Department, the fire broke out Saturday morning at the Marco’s Pizza located on Olio Road. A business next door noticed the fire and called 911. Firefighters quickly had the situation […]
FISHERS, IN
Travel Maven

This Indiana Christmas Market is a Must Visit

The Hoosier State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Carmel, you might just want to visit.
CARMEL, IN

