4d ago
Yep-I was scammed as they literally had all of my information without me telling them!!! $500 later and I can’t get ahold of them
KEYC
A.G. Ellison updates on Sanford/M Health Fairview proposed merger
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Attorney General is asking for public input on a proposed merger between Sanford Health and M Health Fairview. Ellison held a press conference at 11 a.m., outlining the process for public feedback and updates to the office’s investigation into the merger under state and federal law.
KEYC
Gov. Walz to present turkey for Thanksgiving
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will continue the annual tradition of presenting a turkey to highlight the state’s turkey industry. Today at 1 p.m. Gov. Walz will be joined by the Minnesota Turkey Growers Association and other state officials for the presentation. Last year, the...
KEYC
The Beast: Feeding Minnesota’s need for local makers and manufacturers
Kelsey and Lisa invited Grant Moody with Express Employment Professionals to the studio, to learn more about how to turn that dream job into a reality. Gus Allore of Mad Ave Nutrition joined Kato Living to chat about protein about how powerful it can be for the body. Meteorologist Shawn...
Minnesota Online Land Auction Features 6 Acre Lakeshore Property Just North Of Duluth
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will soon hosting another land sale, featuring a total of 11 properties that will be available via an online auction. All 11 properties will be up for auction beginning Thursday, December 1. The lands for sale include lakeshore in Itasca and St. Louis counties and rural, vacant land in Wadena County.
mprnews.org
Animal sedative, xylazine, mixed with fentanyl linked to Minnesota deaths
Some Minnesota health officials say they are seeing deaths connected to a drug sometimes used to prolong the high of fentanyl and other opioids, and it may be interfering with a common overdose-reversal treatment. The drug xylazine is FDA-approved for use in animals, like horses and cattle, as a sedative...
Governor Tim Walz Says Adult-use Cannabis Legalization in Minnesota in 2023
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The Democratic victory in the state's elections significantly increased the likelihood of Minnesota legalizing recreational marijuana and Gov. Tim Walz said on Friday that he informed former Gov. Jesse Ventura that he believes it may be one of the first pieces of legislation he signs in the new year.
KEYC
Minnesota’s exports reach all-time high
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz today announced Tuesday that exports of agricultural, manufactured, and mining goods from Minnesota surged to an all-time high of $7.3 billion in the third quarter of 2022. According to the announcement, Minnesota exports jumped $1.6 billion between the third quarters...
KEYC
Kwik Trip CEO Don Zietlow retiring after 52 years with company
Besides alcohol, a DWI can be issued for driving while under the influence of THC products, over-the-counter drugs and illegal drug use. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 11-22-2022 - clipped version. Updated: 9 hours ago. Mild temperatures with little to no precipitation is expected through the remainder of...
An End of an Era For the Minnesota State Fair
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota State Fair will be under new leadership next year. Jerry Hammer, who has served as the CEO of the "Great Minnesota Get Together" for the last 26 years, has announced plans to retire next spring. According to a news release, Hammer has worked for the State Fair organization for 53 years and his stint as CEO is the longest in the 169-year history of the annual state festival. He started his career in 1970 as a 15-year-old high school student and was hired full-time in 1977 before he was appointed CEO in 1997.
hot967.fm
Will Minnesota’s $12B budget surplus hold up?
Minnesota has a *projected* 12-billion-dollar budget surplus which the 2022 legislature couldn’t decide how to use — but the question is, how much of it will still be there when lawmakers get a new economic forecast in a few weeks? Clark Goldenrod with the Minnesota Budget Project says the 7-or-so billion in the current two-year budget cycle is fairly sure — but much less certain is the forecast five-billion-dollar surplus for the following two years:
valleynewslive.com
AG Ellison shuts down fraudulent student-loan debt-settlement company in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Thursday that his office has obtained a settlement, requiring a California student-loan debt-relief company to provide refunds to its Minnesota customers and cease operating. This after the company collected fees from customers and misrepresented its services. Express...
Minnesotans with disabilities say state laws restrict financial freedom
MINNEAPOLIS - Imagine going to school, getting a professional degree, then not being able to use that degree because it actually pays too much money. That's what some Minnesotans with physical disabilities say is their reality. To understand their stories, you have to understand how they began."I have spinal muscular atrophy, type two," A.J. Kreig said. "I've been in a wheelchair since I was 4." "So I have spinal muscular atrophy," Damon Leivestad said. "I walked until I was about 10 years old and then transitioned to a manual wheelchair. It gets the job done." Leivestad studied mechanical engineering. He...
redlakenationnews.com
Eyeing state surplus, Minnesota DNR to try again for huge outdoors investment
Repair crumbling boat ramps. Modernize antiquated fish hatcheries and campgrounds. Expand conservation land and storage for tree seedlings. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' to-do list is substantial, and with Democrats now in control of Minnesota's House, Senate and governor's office, the agency has a greater chance of getting the "once-in-a-generation" spending to manage natural resources and improve outdoors access it failed to secure last session.
kelo.com
Minnesota’s bragging rights
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is celebrating Minnesota’s new numbers. The October job report marks 13 straight months of job growth for the state. Minnesota was also recognized as the top state to raise a family, in August. WalletHub ranked Minnesota 4th best to have a baby and for health care. Additionally, Minnesota received AAA bond ratings from Fitch and Moody’s, reflecting the state’s strong economy, record-low unemployment, and highly educated workforce.
What Is The Penalty For Skipping Jury Duty In Minnesota?
I have never been called in for jury duty. Most people tell me to thank my lucky stars that I haven't been forced to miss work to toil in a jury pool, but I think I'd like to try it at least once. One of my buddies was on jury...
CEO says Iron Range Mine Running Out of Ore
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs says an iron ore mine in northern Minnesota will close in a few years if it doesn’t get mineral rights from a nearby project that hasn't been completed. Hibbing Taconite, which is owned by Cleveland-Cliffs, is expected to run out of...
New Minnesota One-Time $1,000 Check Proposal: Are You Any Closer To Getting The Payment?
The recent midterms will mean a lot of changes. A new leader could throw out some proposals which were under discussion. What would be the result? Residents will have to wait for new legislatures to get more state rebates and relief checks.
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facility
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Minnesota witness at Bayport reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering over the Stillwater state prison facility that appeared to be tapping into the prison’s power source at about 1 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KEYC
Avian Flu may have impacts on Thanksgiving
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Flu outbreaks in school classrooms don’t typically peak in Minnesota until late December or after the new year. But this season the outbreaks are already running rampant. Inflation is certainly a factor, but outbreaks of avian flu have also made it challenging for turkey farmers...
Cliffs CEO: Minnesota mine will close without mineral rights
MINNEAPOLIS — The CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs says an iron ore mine in northern Minnesota will close in a few years if it doesn't get mineral rights from a nearby project that hasn't been completed.Hibbing Taconite, which is owned by Cleveland-Cliffs, is expected to run out of iron ore around 2025. Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves said Thursday that his company needs the rights from the Mesabi Metallics project to keep the operation going, the Star Tribune reported.The state of Minnesota terminated Mesabi Metallics' mineral rights after the company missed the deadline for a $200 million down payment to finish the taconite plant...
