KEYC

A.G. Ellison updates on Sanford/M Health Fairview proposed merger

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Attorney General is asking for public input on a proposed merger between Sanford Health and M Health Fairview. Ellison held a press conference at 11 a.m., outlining the process for public feedback and updates to the office’s investigation into the merger under state and federal law.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KEYC

Gov. Walz to present turkey for Thanksgiving

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will continue the annual tradition of presenting a turkey to highlight the state’s turkey industry. Today at 1 p.m. Gov. Walz will be joined by the Minnesota Turkey Growers Association and other state officials for the presentation. Last year, the...
MINNESOTA STATE
William Davis

Governor Tim Walz Says Adult-use Cannabis Legalization in Minnesota in 2023

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The Democratic victory in the state's elections significantly increased the likelihood of Minnesota legalizing recreational marijuana and Gov. Tim Walz said on Friday that he informed former Gov. Jesse Ventura that he believes it may be one of the first pieces of legislation he signs in the new year.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Minnesota’s exports reach all-time high

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz today announced Tuesday that exports of agricultural, manufactured, and mining goods from Minnesota surged to an all-time high of $7.3 billion in the third quarter of 2022. According to the announcement, Minnesota exports jumped $1.6 billion between the third quarters...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Kwik Trip CEO Don Zietlow retiring after 52 years with company

Besides alcohol, a DWI can be issued for driving while under the influence of THC products, over-the-counter drugs and illegal drug use. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 11-22-2022 - clipped version. Updated: 9 hours ago. Mild temperatures with little to no precipitation is expected through the remainder of...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

An End of an Era For the Minnesota State Fair

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota State Fair will be under new leadership next year. Jerry Hammer, who has served as the CEO of the "Great Minnesota Get Together" for the last 26 years, has announced plans to retire next spring. According to a news release, Hammer has worked for the State Fair organization for 53 years and his stint as CEO is the longest in the 169-year history of the annual state festival. He started his career in 1970 as a 15-year-old high school student and was hired full-time in 1977 before he was appointed CEO in 1997.
SAINT PAUL, MN
hot967.fm

Will Minnesota’s $12B budget surplus hold up?

Minnesota has a *projected* 12-billion-dollar budget surplus which the 2022 legislature couldn’t decide how to use — but the question is, how much of it will still be there when lawmakers get a new economic forecast in a few weeks? Clark Goldenrod with the Minnesota Budget Project says the 7-or-so billion in the current two-year budget cycle is fairly sure — but much less certain is the forecast five-billion-dollar surplus for the following two years:
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

AG Ellison shuts down fraudulent student-loan debt-settlement company in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Thursday that his office has obtained a settlement, requiring a California student-loan debt-relief company to provide refunds to its Minnesota customers and cease operating. This after the company collected fees from customers and misrepresented its services. Express...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesotans with disabilities say state laws restrict financial freedom

MINNEAPOLIS - Imagine going to school, getting a professional degree, then not being able to use that degree because it actually pays too much money. That's what some Minnesotans with physical disabilities say is their reality. To understand their stories, you have to understand how they began."I have spinal muscular atrophy, type two," A.J. Kreig said. "I've been in a wheelchair since I was 4." "So I have spinal muscular atrophy," Damon Leivestad said. "I walked until I was about 10 years old and then transitioned to a manual wheelchair. It gets the job done." Leivestad studied mechanical engineering. He...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Eyeing state surplus, Minnesota DNR to try again for huge outdoors investment

Repair crumbling boat ramps. Modernize antiquated fish hatcheries and campgrounds. Expand conservation land and storage for tree seedlings. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' to-do list is substantial, and with Democrats now in control of Minnesota's House, Senate and governor's office, the agency has a greater chance of getting the "once-in-a-generation" spending to manage natural resources and improve outdoors access it failed to secure last session.
MINNESOTA STATE
kelo.com

Minnesota’s bragging rights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is celebrating Minnesota’s new numbers. The October job report marks 13 straight months of job growth for the state. Minnesota was also recognized as the top state to raise a family, in August. WalletHub ranked Minnesota 4th best to have a baby and for health care. Additionally, Minnesota received AAA bond ratings from Fitch and Moody’s, reflecting the state’s strong economy, record-low unemployment, and highly educated workforce.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

CEO says Iron Range Mine Running Out of Ore

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs says an iron ore mine in northern Minnesota will close in a few years if it doesn’t get mineral rights from a nearby project that hasn't been completed. Hibbing Taconite, which is owned by Cleveland-Cliffs, is expected to run out of...
HIBBING, MN
Roger Marsh

Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facility

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Minnesota witness at Bayport reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering over the Stillwater state prison facility that appeared to be tapping into the prison’s power source at about 1 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Avian Flu may have impacts on Thanksgiving

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Flu outbreaks in school classrooms don’t typically peak in Minnesota until late December or after the new year. But this season the outbreaks are already running rampant. Inflation is certainly a factor, but outbreaks of avian flu have also made it challenging for turkey farmers...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Cliffs CEO: Minnesota mine will close without mineral rights

MINNEAPOLIS — The CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs says an iron ore mine in northern Minnesota will close in a few years if it doesn't get mineral rights from a nearby project that hasn't been completed.Hibbing Taconite, which is owned by Cleveland-Cliffs, is expected to run out of iron ore around 2025. Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves said Thursday that his company needs the rights from the Mesabi Metallics project to keep the operation going, the Star Tribune reported.The state of Minnesota terminated Mesabi Metallics' mineral rights after the company missed the deadline for a $200 million down payment to finish the taconite plant...
