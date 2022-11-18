Read full article on original website
Analyzing Agora's Short Interest
Agora's API short percent of float has risen 5.9% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.88 million shares sold short, which is 3.05% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Booking Holdings
Over the past 3 months, 14 analysts have published their opinion on Booking Holdings BKNG stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Looking Into Goldman Sachs Group's Recent Short Interest
Goldman Sachs Group's GS short percent of float has risen 15.75% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 5.71 million shares sold short, which is 1.69% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Analyst Ratings for Willis Towers Watson
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Willis Towers Watson WTW within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $249.0 versus the current price of Willis Towers Watson at $238.825, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN shares moved upwards by 10.3% to $2.24 during Tuesday's after-market session. Golden Sun Education Gr's trading volume hit 159.8K shares by close, accounting for 28.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.1 million. Muscle Maker GRIL...
Analyst Ratings for Boston Properties
Over the past 3 months, 16 analysts have published their opinion on Boston Properties BXP stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Where Corporate Office Props Tr Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Corporate Office Props Tr OFC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Corporate Office Props Tr has an average price target of $28.0 with a high of $29.00 and a low of $26.00.
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Century Communities
Within the last quarter, Century Communities CCS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $56.25 versus the current price of Century Communities at $46.13, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
What Does Atento's Debt Look Like?
Over the past three months, shares of Atento Inc. ATTO rose by 3.40%. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Atento has.
Analyst Ratings for Symbotic
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Symbotic SYM stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Where Vornado Realty Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Vornado Realty VNO has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $26.33 versus the current price of Vornado Realty at $24.65, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
Atkore Inc. to Participate at the Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference
Atkore Inc. (the "Company") ATKR, a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions, today announced that Bill Waltz, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a question and answer session at the Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 8:45 am Eastern Time.
Expert Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals
Within the last quarter, Fennec Pharmaceuticals FENC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $15.0 versus the current price of Fennec Pharmaceuticals at $9.4499, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Where Coupa Software Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 13 analysts have published their opinion on Coupa Software COUP stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Why Guess Stock Is Falling During Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Guess?, Inc. GES shares are trading lower by 5.89% to $18.55 during Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results. Guess? reported quarterly earnings of 44 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 55 cents. The company also reported quarterly sales of $633.40 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $614.00 million by 3%.
Analyst Ratings for Toll Brothers
Within the last quarter, Toll Brothers TOL has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Toll Brothers. The company has an average price target of $53.25 with a high of $58.00 and a low of $49.00.
Where Live Nation Entertainment Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Live Nation Entertainment LYV within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Live Nation Entertainment has an average price target of $107.0 with a high of $120.00 and a low of $95.00.
Did Analysts Expect Too Much Out Of Canadian Solar? Inside The Company's Q3 Earnings
Canadian Solar made profits of $1.12 per share ($78.47 million) on revenues of $1.93 billion. Shares slid 6.39% after the earnings announcement as the company guided light revenues for the fourth quarter. Canadian Solar Inc CSIQ shares dipped after the company's third-quarter earnings came in below analyst estimates. The solar...
E2open to Participate at UBS Global TMT Conference
E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. ETWO, the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, today announced its participation at the UBS Global TMT Conference in New York City, NY. The conference brings together experts in the tech, media, and telecom sectors. Michael Farlekas, chief executive officer of e2open,...
Synopsys Analyst Slashes Price Target By 6% To Be In Line With Peers
Wells Fargo analyst Gary Mobley maintains Synopsys Inc SNPS with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $425 to $400. Ahead of Synopsys' October quarter EPS print, he re-rated the stock. He slashed his price target to be more in line with their peers. He believes SNPS should command...
