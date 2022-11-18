Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Multiple injuries, two dead after numerous crashes on I-41
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) released more information on the deadly I-41 crash near Appleton on Sunday. According to WisDOT, around 3:30 p.m., a crash occurred on I-41 NB/SB at mile marker 144 in Outagamie County. On I-41 northbound at Highway 441, there was...
2 killed, 9 injured in multiple crashes on I-41 near Appleton
Multiple crashes on I-41 in Outagamie County near Appleton, which closed the interstate for two and a half hours, resulted in two fatalities and nine injuries.
WJFW-TV
Local highway temporarily closed Monday morning due to garage fire
TOWN OF MERRILL - A portion of State Highway 107 in the Town of Merrill was closed for around 45 minutes in early this morning due to a garage fire. Multiple agencies responded to assist the Merrill Fire Department at the scene, including Town of Pine River, Town of Russell and Town of Corning Volunteer Fire Departments. The Wausau Fire Department and Wisconsin Public Service also responded.
radioplusinfo.com
11-22-22 two killed in chain reaction crash on i-41 in outagamie county
Two people were killed and nine people injured in a chain reaction series of crashes on Interstate 41 in Outagamie County over the weekend. The first crash happened Sunday afternoon when a vehicle rolled over on northbound 41 at Highway 441 ejecting the driver. He received serious injuries and was arrested for drunken driving. The crash caused a traffic backup resulting in a five-vehicle crash. Numerous patients were transported by ambulance to the hospital, some with serious injuries. The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Charges Recommended in Fatal Crash Near Amherst Junction
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is now recommending charges against the driver of a vehicle that crashed near Amherst Junction, killing one person. WAOW TV reports Axel Crus-Zelaya may face charges for driving without a valid license, causing the death of a passenger...
spmetrowire.com
BREAKING: One man dead in Friday’s single-vehicle collision
One man is dead following a single-vehicle collision on Hwy. 10 near Hwy. B on Friday. Portage Co. deputies and rescue crews from Amherst were called to the scene at 7:03 a.m. on Nov. 18. Sheriff Mike Lukas said the vehicle in the westbound lane lost control and rolled over...
Driver facing criminal charges in fatal Hwy. 10 crash
An Appleton man is facing felony charges in a crash that led to the death of a 58-year-old passenger, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported at about 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18 on Hwy. 10 west of CTH B in Amherst Junction. Miguel Angel Hernandez-Valdivia, of Appleton, died at the scene.
Wausau drivers: Prepare for detours, delays on Grand and Townline
Drivers in Wausau should allow for extra time while driving this week, as a water main repair will result in lane closures, delays and detours along Grand Avenue. The water main repair is at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Townline Road. The closures and detours will begin Tuesday, extending for about three days.
1 dead in Hwy. 10 crash
One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover Friday morning as snow and ice blanketed roads in the area. The crash was reported at about 7 a.m. Friday on Hwy. 10 west of Hwy. B in the village of Amherst Junction. Rescue crews arrived to find one male passenger dead...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes back open on I-41 north in Appleton after crash near WIS 441
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the crash that closed all northbound lanes of I-41 in Appleton near WIS 441. According to WisDOT, all northbound lanes have reopened. The crash took about three hours to clear. No other information was provided. Original Story: Crash has...
Medford woman dead, 3 injured in single-vehicle crash
A Medford woman is dead and three people are seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash Monday in Clark County, officials said. The crash, on Hwy. 13 in the town of Mayville, was reported at about 3:15 p.m. Monday near Water Road. Police say the driver of a northbound SUV lost...
stevenspoint.news
One dead in Portage County crash
PORTAGE COUNTY – One man has died in a Portage County crash. On Nov. 18, shortly after 7 a.m., the Portage County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one-vehicle crash on USH 10 west of County Highway B in the village of Amherst Junction. “Upon arrival of...
95.5 FM WIFC
One Dead in Shawano County Incident
SHAWANO, WI (WSAU) — Police in Shawano shot and killed one person after they were called to a home for a domestic incident on Saturday. Officers were called to a home in the 900 block of Lafayette Street for a disturbance. Once they got to the home, they went to the basement to find one person with their hands in the air and another holding a shotgun.
CBS 58
Child victim in weekend hunting accident identified
BERLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An area organization accepting donations on behalf of the affected family has identified the name of the child who lost his life in a hunting accident on Sunday, Nov. 20. Unimaginable Hope reports that 11-year-old Easton Thom was the victim of the incident in Green...
wglt.org
Woman killed in Interstate 74 crash near LeRoy
A 20-year-old Wisconsin woman was killed in a crash Friday on Interstate 74 near LeRoy, authorities said. Melissa Ann Johnson, 20, of Weyauwega, Wisconsin, was driving an SUV that crashed on westbound I-74 between LeRoy and Farmer City, said McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder. Johnson was pronounced dead at 4:45 p.m. Friday from injuries suffered in the crash. Toxicology testing is pending.
Police seek new info in 2006 central Wisconsin cold case
The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the lone suspect’s alleged involvement in the death of Diedre Harm, whose remains were found five months after she vanished in 2006. “Recently Diedre would have celebrated her 38th birthday,” Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker said, in a statement....
onfocus.news
Medford Woman Dies in Crash
MEDFORD, WI (OnFocus) – One person is dead after the SUV they were riding in was involved in a crash on USH 13 by Water Road Township of Mayville. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash at about 3:13 pm, on Monday November 14th, 2022. Initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on USH 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker. The SUV entered the west ditch, went over a driveway and struck tree, coming to rest on its side.
marquettecountytribune.com
Explosion brings multiple fire departments to Kilby Lake home
The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office received an emergency 911 call on Tuesday, November 8th, at 2:51 p.m., reporting a house explosion at 345 County Hwy. B on Kilby Lake, in the City of Montello. A neighbor made the call after hearing a large explosion, according to Sheriff Joe Konrath....
WBAY Green Bay
Family, pets escape house fire in Town of Seymour
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire engulfed a more than century-old home in the Town of Seymour Sunday. At about 8:24 p.m., Seymour City and Rural Fire Departments were called to a home filling with smoke on Pearl Street. Smoke detectors alerted the family to the fire. The family evacuated the...
wearegreenbay.com
Deputies arrest 3 in central Wisconsin on numerous drug charges, search warrant finds roughly $8k worth of narcotics
QUINCY, Wis. (WFRV) – A search warrant conducted by deputies in central Wisconsin led to the seizure of multiple drugs totaling roughly $8,000 in street value, and three arrests. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, deputies reportedly found methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and THC at the residence, as well...
