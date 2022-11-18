(Fargo, ND) -- If you're looking to buy a house, car or other major purchase that requires credit and live in North Dakota, odds are you're in luck. According to WalletHub, North Dakota ranks 6th best in the U.S. for average credit score. The personal finance website says the peace garden state holds an average credit score of 715, which is 20 point above the national average.

