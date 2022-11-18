Read full article on original website
Related
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Lawmaker disputing report on AG office cost overrun
(Bismarck, ND) -- A North Dakota lawmaker is disputing a state auditor's report that has implicated him in wrongdoing in the one-point-eight million dollar cost overrun in the Attorney General's office. Representative Jason Dockter owns the building leased by the late Wayne Stenehjem's office, which racked up questionable costs according...
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota state lawmaker offers own report after being implicated in state auditor's report
(Fargo, ND) -- A state lawmaker is challenging an auditor's report with his own report. State Representative Jason Dockter was implicated in wrong-doing after a state auditor's report showed a one-point-eight-million-dollar over-run for a building he leased out to the Attorney General's office. State Auditor Joshua Gallion's report alleges "hundreds of thousands of questionable costs." Dockter says the rent he charges is fair and his report claims the over-run is "only" one-point-two-million-dollars.
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota state official accuses Biden Administration of "assault against our oil and gas industry"
(Fargo, ND) -- The Director of the North Dakota Department of Mineral resources says the Biden Administration is intentionally crippling the oil and gas industry. "So the climate change agenda is full on. There is an assault against our oil and gas industry really on every front," said Lynn Helms.
wdayradionow.com
Minnesota State Fair CEO retiring
(Falcon Heights, MN) -- Minnesota State Fair CEO Jerry Hammer is retiring. Fair officials announced Hammer's retirement Monday. Hammer has been CEO for the past 26 years and is the longest serving chief executive in the organization's 169-year history. Hammer began working at the fair's greenhouse in the early 1970s...
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota ranks sixth highest for credit score average
(Fargo, ND) -- If you're looking to buy a house, car or other major purchase that requires credit and live in North Dakota, odds are you're in luck. According to WalletHub, North Dakota ranks 6th best in the U.S. for average credit score. The personal finance website says the peace garden state holds an average credit score of 715, which is 20 point above the national average.
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Game and Fish setting fall advisory board meetings, rules hearing
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is setting its fall advisory board meetings. Meetings will begin in Tioga Monday. Events in Valley City, Belfield, Embden, Stanley, Bismarck, and New Rockford will follow. The final meeting of the season will happen December 6th in Cavalier. A separate rules...
Comments / 0