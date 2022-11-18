Read full article on original website
3 dead following 2-vehicle crash in northern Iowa
WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa - Three people were killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa involving a Mack truck. The Iowa State Patrol said Jorge Lopez, 27, of Britt, and two passengers were killed in the crash. The names of the other two people have not been released. The...
New Ulm Man Injured/Hutchinson Man Uninjured in Crash
A New Ulm man was injured and a Hutchinson man escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash in Watonwan County Friday night. The State Patrol says 26-year-old Zachary Ryland of New Ulm was taken to Medelia Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says Ryland was driving a car...
Crash on icy Highway 169 leaves two St. Paul men fighting for their lives
Icy roads contributed to a crash in Nicollet County Thursday morning that left two St. Paul men fighting for their lives. Remberto Omar Vasquez, 30, and Carlos David Rivera Vasquez, 24, were passengers in a van that was southbound on Highway 169 in Lake Prairie Township when it lost control, entered the ditch, and hit a tree.
NEW ULM WOMAN HURT IN CRASH
A New Ulm woman was hurt in a collision in Blue Earth County this (Friday) morning. The state patrol was called out at 7:42 am to Highway 60 in Lincoln Township. Authorities say a GMC Terrain was travelling westbound on Highway 60 and collided with a Ford Edge which also westbound on 60. Driver of the Edge Lori Ann Goosen of Madelia wasn’t hurt but the driver of theTerrain Nicole Campo of New Ulm was taken to Madelia Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The road was snow and ice covered. Madelia ambulance assisted at the scene.
Authorities release Makhi Nave’s cause of death
Authorities have released the cause of death for a young man whose body was discovered in September after he was reported missing by his family. Makhi Nave, 21, died by drowning, according to the autopsy results. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner ruled Nave’s death an accident. Mankato police say...
Charges: Faribault police captain used officer's squad computer to illegally look up son's personal information
FARIBAULT, Minn. – A former southern Minnesota police captain faces criminal charges after he allegedly accessed a state database illegally to find personal information about his son.Fifty-four-year-old Neal James Pederson, of Geneva, was charged Monday with three gross misdemeanor crimes: one count of misconduct by a public officer, and two counts of unauthorized computer access.The criminal complaint, filed in Rice County, states that a Faribault police officer noticed on Sept. 1 that her squad car computer had a query related to Capt. Pederson's adult son.This was reported to Chief John Sherwin, who then watched surveillance video that showed Pederson enter...
Two people injured in two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Steele County Tuesday evening
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Steele County Tuesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta being driven by 27-year old Jeremiah John Nowak of Albert Lea was traveling southbound on Highway 218 at approximately 5:28 p.m. Tuesday evening when his vehicle collided with a 2008 Nissan Rouge being driven by 21-year old Natalea Monique DeAlba of Owatonna, which was northbound on Highway 218 at the time of the accident.
Le Center man sentenced to prison in father’s murder
A rural Le Center man will spend time in prison for murdering his father in 2021. Hardy Robert Wills-Traxler, 27, was sentenced Friday in Le Sueur County Court to 25 ½ years in prison with credit for 664 days already served. Wills-Traxler will serve the first two-thirds of his...
Man, 63, dead after 2-vehicle crash in southeastern Minnesota
FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - A Harmony man has died as the result of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened at 8:59 a.m. at Highway 52 and County Rd. 30. The driver of an F-350, Mark Hanson, of New Richland, was not...
Wesley Woman Facing Felony Charges in Lottery Case
–A Wesley woman is facing multiple felony charges after being taken into custody late last week. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies arrested 40-year-old Michelle Lynn Gruver Friday afternoon on 9 counts of Lottery Forgery/Theft, with each being a Class D Felony. Gruver is also facing one count of 3rd Degree Theft, an Aggravated Misdemeanor.
King of the Castle/Queen of the Cash Grand Prize Winner
CONGRATULATIONS TO KIM GRACK OF NEW PRAGUE! SHE WON THE ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE SATURDAY DURING THE GRAND GIVE AWAY FOR KING OF THE CASTLE/ QUEEN OF THE CASH IN THE WALMART PARKING LOT, MONTEVIDEO. KIM IS THE OWNER OF AN ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE VALUED AT $18,500! SEVERAL ONE THOUSAND DOLLAR CASH WINNERS WERE ALSO DRAWN. CONGRATULATIONS TO CHRISTINE CHRISTIANSEN OF NEW ULM- SHE WON ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS. KING OF THE CASTLE/QUEEN OF THE CASH WITH 860AM/FM 97-3 KNUJ AND THE INGSTAD MINNESOTA RADIO NETWORK.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights kicks off 10th year this Friday
Kiwanis Holiday Lights will celebrate its 10th season starting this Friday in Sibley Park. A parade on Mound Ave at 6 p.m. will kick off the festivities before Santa flips the switch on the lights. The event is free and open to the public, but cash donations will be collected...
Faribault man appears on drug sale, homicide charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Faribault man accused of providing drugs that led to a fatal overdose appeared in Olmsted County Court Wednesday. Sean Alexander, 44, faces one charge of 3rd-degree homicide–give/sell/distribute controlled substance, and one charge each of 2nd- and 3rd-degree narcotic sales from 2021. Alexander is...
Pick of the Litter: Mr. Stank
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Mr. Stank!. BENCHS staff say he got his name after coming to the shelter as a stray. Mr. Stank is a mixed-bred puppy, who will be 4 months old on Saturday, Nov. 19. BENCHS staff say he will...
No longer interested
A housing developer has backed off on interest in the former school building in Gaylord. See more of the story in this week’s Hub.
