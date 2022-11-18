Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesota medical community addresses spike in child respiratory illnesses ahead of holiday season
MINNEAPOLIS -- With RSV and flu cases on the rise, doctors from across the state have advice for families ahead of the holidays. The latest numbers from late last week show more than 180 RSV hospitalizations in the Twin Cities metro area, most of them children. Medical experts say the widespread respiratory illnesses in children -- such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza -- are causing congestion in urgent cares, clinics and emergency departments. Increased hospitalizations have led to medication shortages, too. School districts are also reporting high rates of absenteeism. RELATED: RSV straining hospitals in Minnesota: What parents need to...
As respiratory viruses spike, health care systems ask Minnesotans to reduce the strain on providers
Minnesota health care providers are asking patients to help reduce strain as increasing cases of influenza and RSV cause delays at some facilities across the state. At a press conference Monday at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, providers from across the state – including Allina Health, CentraCare, M Health Fairview, HealthPartners and Children’s Minnesota – spoke about how the rapid influx of patients have put some providers at, or over, capacity.
'More sick children than we can manage': Hospital leaders discuss capacity crisis
Vehicles form a line at the emergency entrance outside Children's Minnesota in downtown St. Paul on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Hospital systems across Minnesota are operating over capacity amid an unusual surge in severe respiratory illness amongst children. Physicians with Allina Health,...
Minnesota health officials sounding alarm as more kids get sick in state
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Health officials are sounding the alarm as a growing number of kids get sick in Minnesota. The Minnesota Medical Association and eleven healthcare systems held a news conference to raise awareness about RSV and other widespread illnesses affecting children across the state. Healthcare experts warned parents to...
Animal sedative, xylazine, mixed with fentanyl linked to Minnesota deaths
Some Minnesota health officials say they are seeing deaths connected to a drug sometimes used to prolong the high of fentanyl and other opioids, and it may be interfering with a common overdose-reversal treatment. The drug xylazine is FDA-approved for use in animals, like horses and cattle, as a sedative...
Minnesota has avoided a fall COVID surge, but the flu and RSV remain
People wear masks as they walk through the Mall of America on June 10 in Bloomington, Minn. With COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths largely flat again in this week’s data — and with the weather clearly telling us that we have now entered winter — we can safely say that Minnesota has avoided the fall surge that the state experienced in the two previous years.
A.G. Ellison updates on Sanford/M Health Fairview proposed merger
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Attorney General is asking for public input on a proposed merger between Sanford Health and M Health Fairview. Ellison held a press conference at 11 a.m., outlining the process for public feedback and updates to the office’s investigation into the merger under state and federal law.
Doctors asking Minnesotans to take precautions as hospitals feel crunch from RSV, other respiratory illnesses
Minnesota hospitals — pressed for bed space due to RSV, flu and still some COVID — are urging parents to consider alternatives to the emergency room for children who are only mildly ill. Doctor Jill Amsberry, pediatrician and recent pediatric medical director at CentraCare in Saint Cloud, says prolonged fever would be one reason to bring your child in:
Covid precautions during the holidays much different in Minnesota than a year ago
Last year, in Minnesota, COVID cases were flooding hospitals and there were restrictions and recommendations across the state to help prevent the spread of the latest variant along with new vaccines emerging as well. Masks, social distancing, vaccinations and testing were highly recommended this time a year ago. In many...
Flu outbreaks in schools the worst in 5 years
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Flu season is back with a vengeance this year. Hospitalizations are up and outbreaks are closing some schools, all earlier than in years past."It was really backed up, we were supposed to get it like 40 minutes sooner," high school student Hal Weilandgruber said.After waiting, Weilandgruber got his flu shot at CVS Pharmacy in St. Paul Saturday. He's a sophomore at Roseville High School where he said many of his classmates and teachers have been out sick."We've had like eight substitutes," he said.MORE: "Gang up" of RSV, flu and short staffing create staggering waits at metro clinics,...
An End of an Era For the Minnesota State Fair
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota State Fair will be under new leadership next year. Jerry Hammer, who has served as the CEO of the "Great Minnesota Get Together" for the last 26 years, has announced plans to retire next spring. According to a news release, Hammer has worked for the State Fair organization for 53 years and his stint as CEO is the longest in the 169-year history of the annual state festival. He started his career in 1970 as a 15-year-old high school student and was hired full-time in 1977 before he was appointed CEO in 1997.
Minnesota Online Land Auction Features 6 Acre Lakeshore Property Just North Of Duluth
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will soon hosting another land sale, featuring a total of 11 properties that will be available via an online auction. All 11 properties will be up for auction beginning Thursday, December 1. The lands for sale include lakeshore in Itasca and St. Louis counties and rural, vacant land in Wadena County.
A Look Back on Minnesota’s Nurses Strike
In early September, about 15, 000 Minnesota nurses walked off their jobs in pursuit of better wages and working conditions. This three day strike is believed to be the biggest private-sector nurses’ strike in United States history. Nurses were fed up with conditions, but there was ultimately not a clear victory gained for the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) as a result of the strike. This nurse’s strike highlights an increase in labor movements in Minneapolis, as well as tension between workers and their employers both in Minnesota, and the larger labor world.
Minnesota schools must offer same meals to students, regardless of lunch debt, attorney general rules
Photo: The same school meals must be available to all students, regardless of whether they are behind on payments. That's because of a 2021 Minnesota law prohibiting lunch shaming and a new binding ruling from Attorney General Keith Ellison. Credit: Jaida Grey Eagle | Sahan Journal. - Sahan Journal -...
Video: Health officials ask Minnesotans to take precautions over Thanksgiving as flu cases surge
Health officials are warning Minnesotans to take precautions ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday as influenza cases skyrocket across the state. “Right now, our hospitals are overflowing,” said Dr. Michael Stiffman, chair of family medicine at HealthPartners. “This year, we’re definitely seeing an earlier spike and a much more severe spike than we’ve seen in the last few years.”
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is Coming to Minnesota
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be coming to Minnesota on December 11-16, 2022 bringing free music and the holiday spirit to Minnesota with performances from folk rock musician Alan Doyle and country star Kelly Prescott and 14 brightly decorated rail cars. The train will be making more than two-dozen stops in the state of Minnesota, according to Explore Minnesota.
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facility
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Minnesota witness at Bayport reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering over the Stillwater state prison facility that appeared to be tapping into the prison’s power source at about 1 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
5 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Governor Tim Walz Says Adult-use Cannabis Legalization in Minnesota in 2023
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The Democratic victory in the state's elections significantly increased the likelihood of Minnesota legalizing recreational marijuana and Gov. Tim Walz said on Friday that he informed former Gov. Jesse Ventura that he believes it may be one of the first pieces of legislation he signs in the new year.
Minnesotans Can Now Order Additional Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests
While other programs that provided free at-home COVID-19 tests have ceased, the state of Minnesota continues to provides tests for residents and there are now more available, while supplies last. The push is on to get COVID-19 tests into Minnesota households ahead of the holiday season so that people can...
