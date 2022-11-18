ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota medical community addresses spike in child respiratory illnesses ahead of holiday season

MINNEAPOLIS -- With RSV and flu cases on the rise, doctors from across the state have advice for families ahead of the holidays. The latest numbers from late last week show more than 180 RSV hospitalizations in the Twin Cities metro area, most of them children. Medical experts say the widespread respiratory illnesses in children -- such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza -- are causing congestion in urgent cares, clinics and emergency departments. Increased hospitalizations have led to medication shortages, too. School districts are also reporting high rates of absenteeism. RELATED: RSV straining hospitals in Minnesota: What parents need to...
As respiratory viruses spike, health care systems ask Minnesotans to reduce the strain on providers

Minnesota health care providers are asking patients to help reduce strain as increasing cases of influenza and RSV cause delays at some facilities across the state. At a press conference Monday at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, providers from across the state – including Allina Health, CentraCare, M Health Fairview, HealthPartners and Children’s Minnesota – spoke about how the rapid influx of patients have put some providers at, or over, capacity.
Minnesota health officials sounding alarm as more kids get sick in state

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Health officials are sounding the alarm as a growing number of kids get sick in Minnesota. The Minnesota Medical Association and eleven healthcare systems held a news conference to raise awareness about RSV and other widespread illnesses affecting children across the state. Healthcare experts warned parents to...
Minnesota has avoided a fall COVID surge, but the flu and RSV remain

People wear masks as they walk through the Mall of America on June 10 in Bloomington, Minn. With COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths largely flat again in this week’s data — and with the weather clearly telling us that we have now entered winter — we can safely say that Minnesota has avoided the fall surge that the state experienced in the two previous years.
A.G. Ellison updates on Sanford/M Health Fairview proposed merger

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Attorney General is asking for public input on a proposed merger between Sanford Health and M Health Fairview. Ellison held a press conference at 11 a.m., outlining the process for public feedback and updates to the office’s investigation into the merger under state and federal law.
Doctors asking Minnesotans to take precautions as hospitals feel crunch from RSV, other respiratory illnesses

Minnesota hospitals — pressed for bed space due to RSV, flu and still some COVID — are urging parents to consider alternatives to the emergency room for children who are only mildly ill. Doctor Jill Amsberry, pediatrician and recent pediatric medical director at CentraCare in Saint Cloud, says prolonged fever would be one reason to bring your child in:
Flu outbreaks in schools the worst in 5 years

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Flu season is back with a vengeance this year. Hospitalizations are up and outbreaks are closing some schools, all earlier than in years past."It was really backed up, we were supposed to get it like 40 minutes sooner," high school student Hal Weilandgruber said.After waiting, Weilandgruber got his flu shot at CVS Pharmacy in St. Paul Saturday. He's a sophomore at Roseville High School where he said many of his classmates and teachers have been out sick."We've had like eight substitutes," he said.MORE: "Gang up" of RSV, flu and short staffing create staggering waits at metro clinics,...
An End of an Era For the Minnesota State Fair

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota State Fair will be under new leadership next year. Jerry Hammer, who has served as the CEO of the "Great Minnesota Get Together" for the last 26 years, has announced plans to retire next spring. According to a news release, Hammer has worked for the State Fair organization for 53 years and his stint as CEO is the longest in the 169-year history of the annual state festival. He started his career in 1970 as a 15-year-old high school student and was hired full-time in 1977 before he was appointed CEO in 1997.
A Look Back on Minnesota’s Nurses Strike

In early September, about 15, 000 Minnesota nurses walked off their jobs in pursuit of better wages and working conditions. This three day strike is believed to be the biggest private-sector nurses’ strike in United States history. Nurses were fed up with conditions, but there was ultimately not a clear victory gained for the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) as a result of the strike. This nurse’s strike highlights an increase in labor movements in Minneapolis, as well as tension between workers and their employers both in Minnesota, and the larger labor world.
Video: Health officials ask Minnesotans to take precautions over Thanksgiving as flu cases surge

Health officials are warning Minnesotans to take precautions ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday as influenza cases skyrocket across the state. “Right now, our hospitals are overflowing,” said Dr. Michael Stiffman, chair of family medicine at HealthPartners. “This year, we’re definitely seeing an earlier spike and a much more severe spike than we’ve seen in the last few years.”
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is Coming to Minnesota

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be coming to Minnesota on December 11-16, 2022 bringing free music and the holiday spirit to Minnesota with performances from folk rock musician Alan Doyle and country star Kelly Prescott and 14 brightly decorated rail cars. The train will be making more than two-dozen stops in the state of Minnesota, according to Explore Minnesota.
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facility

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Minnesota witness at Bayport reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering over the Stillwater state prison facility that appeared to be tapping into the prison’s power source at about 1 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Governor Tim Walz Says Adult-use Cannabis Legalization in Minnesota in 2023

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The Democratic victory in the state's elections significantly increased the likelihood of Minnesota legalizing recreational marijuana and Gov. Tim Walz said on Friday that he informed former Gov. Jesse Ventura that he believes it may be one of the first pieces of legislation he signs in the new year.
