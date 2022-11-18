ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

Semi-truck flips on U.S. 23, spills 40,000 lbs. of mulch in Livingston County due to hazardous road conditions [PHOTOS]

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

TYRONE TOWNSHIP (WWJ) - Troopers in Livingston County were forced to close a major freeway after a truck lost control in icy conditions and spilled thousands of pounds of mulch across the road.

Michigan State Police said crews were faced with cleaning up a big mess Friday morning along U.S. 23 near Fausett Rd. in Tyrone Township when a semi-truck pulling a trailer crashed and overturned.

The truck toppled 40,000 lbs of mulch along the freeway, forcing its closure of over three hours, troopers said.

There were no reports of injuries.

Photo credit MSP
Photo credit MSP

According to state police, an investigation into the incident determined the driver of the semi was going too fast for slippery conditions in the area.

Wintery weather has been sweeping across Southeast Michigan for most of the morning, leaving the roads wet and slippery.

WWJ traffic reporter Tina Marie said drivers should all take extra caution and head out to their destinations early as roads are proving hazardous.

"We've had several reports of spin-outs across the Metro Detroit area," she advised.

Keep your radio tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest weather and traffic updates every 10 minutes on the :08s, tell you smart speaker "play WWJ nine-fifty," and download the free Audacy App and favorite WWJ.

