Dean Johnson
4d ago
They will be tried in juvenile court and nothing will happen. Very sad, our criminal justice system has failed once again
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 10 arrested in Gwinnett County gang shooting investigation
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - An investigation into a series of shootings led police to arrest 10 people and issue dozens of warrants connected to gang activity in Gwinnett County. Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department tell FOX 5 that the investigation began after officers responded to reports of shots fired at a neighborhood on Brookdale Drive in Buford, Georgia. Police found multiple homes shot at the scene and say they learned the shooting was due to a gang-related dispute.
Gwinnett police arrest 10 accused of gang activity in Sugar Hill area
Ten people, including three 16-year-olds, have been arrested in Gwinnett County for alleged gang activity following a months-long investigation into two shootings over the summer, police announced Tuesday.
Lyft driver shot to death moments after dropping off passenger in DeKalb County identified
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Lyft driver is dead after police say she got caught in the middle of the domestic dispute between her passenger and a man. Police found 31-year-old Lauren Allen shot to death inside her car on Monday night. Investigators believe she had just dropped off a passenger on Cedar Croft Court when the passenger got into an argument with a man.
WXIA 11 Alive
Man found shot at Lithia Springs hotel, police say
LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. — A man is receiving medical treatment after getting shot at a Lithia Springs hotel, police said. Officers were called to the Budgetel Inn & Suites along Waterway Circle off Thornton Road Tuesday just before 2 p.m., according to the Douglasville Police Department. Police found a...
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta Police trying to ID person of interest in deadly Manuel's Tavern shooting
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department on Tuesday announced they are seeking to identify a person of interest in the deadly shooting of a 54-year-old community member and volunteer outside Manuel's Tavern last month. Dean Phillips was shot and killed in the parking lot behind the bar, police said,...
'There was blood everywhere' | Witness statements reveal chaos after deadly shooting at Gwinnett shopping plaza
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A deadly Gwinnett shopping plaza shooting happened because one of the teens accused of murder owed the victim money, a police report suggests. Two teenagers were arrested in Walton County, Florida last week, accused in the death of Ryan Rodriguez Romero. The 16-year-old was shot and killed on Nov. 16 outside of La Mexicana Supermarket. A teenage girl was shot in the back, a police report revealed.
Man who fatally shot DeKalb nightclub security guard, injured another arrested, deputies say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly a month after two security guards were shot at a DeKalb County nightclub, deputies say the shooter is in custody. Erik McKenzie, 30, was shot and killed on October 25 at the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on Glenwood Road in Decatur. Another security guard was shot and injured, but survived.
Rockmart teen arrested, accused in shooting death of 38-year-old woman, GBI says
ROCKMART, Ga. — A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of 38-year-old Cieria Colvin, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. It all happened Saturday afternoon outside of the Housing Authority of Rockmart apartments on Forrest Avenue -- where the 15-year-old lived, according to the address on the warrants.
Family identifies 23-year-old man killed in double murder in Midtown
ATLANTA — Family members have identified one of two victims in a deadly shooting in Midtown over the weekend as a 23-year-old man. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to reports of a shooting on at the Spectrum on Spring Apartments on Spring...
wrganews.com
More Details released by GBI on Fatal Rockmart Shooting
The GBI has arrested Ashjuan Stocks, age 15, of Rockmart, and charged him with felony malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a pistol by a person under 18, and possession of marijuana within a 1000ft of the housing authority. The charges relate to the shooting death of Cieria Lashae Colvin. The Rockmart Police Department requested the GBI assist with a shooting investigation where Colvin was found shot in the area of Forrest Court in Rockmart on November 19. Colvin was taken to a local hospital, where she died. The investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information about this case, they should contact the GBI Calhoun office at 706-624-1424.
A Ga. man escaped to Jamaica to avoid child molestation charges. His 11-year run is finally over.
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A former Paulding County man was forced to return to the United States Monday after moving to Jamacia to avoid child molestation charges, investigators say. For over 11 years, 71-year-old Charles Manord Rainey lived in Jamaica to avoid being arrested for charges taken out against...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Flowery Branch teen charged in co-worker’s death
A 17-year-old female died of an overdose after taking fentanyl in July and now her co-worker is being charged in connection with her death, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Brandon Jared Soto, 18, of Flowery Branch, was arrested by deputies on Friday, Nov. 18, and is charged...
Forsyth County Blotter: Meth, marijuana, and aggravated assault arrests
(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On November 2, a deputy was traveling south on Keith Bridge Road and observed a vehicle with inoperable tag lights. As a result, the officer initiated a traffic stop at Keith Bridge Road and Martin Road.
WXIA 11 Alive
GBI investigates shooting involving Clayton County Police | Aerials
Clayton County Police on Monday said one of their officers had been involved in a shooting. The location is near I-75 just outside the Morrow city limits.
An ex-Gwinnett cop convicted of woman's 1993 murder vows his innocence. New evidence was just uncovered.
11Alive News uncovered evidence never heard or seen by the jury, which in 1995 convicted Michael Chapel to life in prison for murder. A former Gwinnett County Police officer, who has spent nearly three decades in prison for murdering a woman while on duty, is vowing his innocence. 11Alive Investigators...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Standoff suspect taken into custody in Clayton County
HAMPTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County Police say a man involved in an hours-long standoff is now in police custody. The Clayton County Police Department says the suspect is in custody. No other information has been released. LIVE UPDATES:. The Clayton County PD officials say that just after...
Accused child molester who fled to Jamaica arrested, returned to metro Atlanta
For more than 11 years, a former Paulding County man lived in Jamaica to avoid being prosecuted for child molestation....
Police: 2 dead in shooting at Midtown apartments, suspect charged with murder
ATLANTA — Two people are dead following an overnight shooting in Midtown on Sunday, police said. Atlanta Police responded just after 2 a.m. to the Spectrum on Spring apartments located at 1270 Spring Street NW. Both victims had multiple gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead on the scene, officers...
wrwh.com
Cleveland Man Arrested In Connection With Stolen Vehicle
(Cleveland)- A White County man faces charges in connection with a stolen vehicle from Hall County. Saturday night a White County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a 2017 Chevrolet Suburban that was believed to have been stolen out of Hall County. Captain Clay Hammond with the White County Sheriff’s office said...
Traffic stop leads to chase, shootout with Paulding County deputy; suspect dead, sheriff says
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop in Paulding County led to a chase and a shootout between a deputy and the suspect, the sheriff's office said. It started just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Macland Road and Bobo Road in Dallas, Georgia. After deputies walked up to the pickup truck, they saw the driver, identified as 36-year-old Billy Wayne Denton of Rockmart, who pulled out a pistol right in front of the deputies.
