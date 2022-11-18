Read full article on original website
2news.com
City of Sparks Invites Public to Hometowne Christmas Parade Weekend
(November 21, 2022) The City of Sparks invites the community to celebrate the holidays during its Hometowne Christmas parade weekend Dec. 2 and 3, 2022. The annual tree lighting ceremony will be held Friday, Dec. 2 from 6:30 to 7 p.m. next to the large gazebo on the corner of Victorian Avenue and Victorian Plaza Circle.
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City non-profit Friends in Service Helping has car window smashed
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Carson City non-profit is picking up the pieces after an apparent act of vandalism over the weekend. Friends in Service Helping - or FISH - provides Food, Shelter, Insurance and Healthcare to those in need in Carson City and surrounding rural areas. Now they’re in need of help after their long-running 1986 Honda Accord had its back window smashed in on Saturday night.
2news.com
Our Center Reno Responds to Deadly Violence at Club Q
(November 21, 2022) Our Center Reno, a local organization with a mission to "establish and maintain a safe, empowering, and supportive center in Northern Nevada", has released a statement in response to the violence that took place this weekend in Colorado Springs. They mention that Our Center gathered at two...
2news.com
Hiking and Flying in the Snow at Davis Creek Regional Park
An early November snowfall gave us scenic views of Slide Mountain hiking at Davis Creek Regional Park. From here you can take miles of hiking trails up into the Sierra Nevada Mountains with pretty views you see here. Located just south of Reno, NV in the Washoe Valley. Thanks for watching! https://bit.ly/3V6arT1.
2news.com
Roads to Close for 24th Annual Turkey Trot in Sparks this Thanksgiving
The 24th Annual Turkey Trot 10k run/walk is back this Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24th at 8:30 a.m. The run begins and ends in the Legends Shopping Center and the route is primarily focused along the Sparks Blvd. corridor and some nearby side streets. Between the hours of 6 a.m....
mynews4.com
How to check how much parking is available at the Reno-Tahoe Intl. Airport
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Are you planning to travel to and from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport this holiday weekend?. You might want to check the parking availability at the airport before arriving or departing. As of Tuesday morning, both the long-term garage and surface lots...
bisonbrew.com
The Best Breweries in Reno, NV
Whether you are looking to unwind after a day of skiing at nearby resorts or to try your luck at one of the many casinos in the area, be sure to check out these 10 world-class breweries the next time you find yourself in Reno, Nevada. 10 Torr Distilling and...
2news.com
Local Charities Benefit from Reno Rodeo 50/50 Raffle
The Reno Rodeo Association recently presented over $100,000 to 10 community organizations thanks to proceeds from the 50/50 raffle at the 2022 Reno Rodeo. “This was another amazing year of rodeo,” said 2022 Reno Rodeo President Josh Iveson. “We can’t thank the community enough for helping raise money to support these wonderful causes and continue the legacies and traditions of the western lifestyle.”
2news.com
Reno Aces Fans Raise Over $22,000 in Theme Jersey Auctions
Fans of the Reno Aces raised more than $22,000 for charity after six theme jersey auctions!. This season, the Aces partnered with six Reno-area charities, Reno Rodeo Foundation, JOIN Inc., Eddy House, Communities in Schools of Nevada, Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation, and Disabled American Veterans, with each theme jersey night that included a jersey auction.
KOLO TV Reno
Ten Truckee Meadows businesses sold booze to underage volunteer
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Ten Truckee Meadows businesses had clerks who sold alcohol to an underage volunteer Thursday and Friday and five did not, authorities said Saturday. The Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit used a 20-year-old volunteer to do alcohol compliance checks at 15 businesses. If asked for identification, the person provided actual state identification, HEAT said in a statement.
2news.com
NDOC to Temporary Close Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City
The Nevada Department of Corrections says it will temporarily close Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City as a means to increase safety and reduce overtime. “Placing WSCC into a sustained temporary closure and distributing personnel to other institutions will allow for safer conditions for both staff and offenders,” said Acting Director William Gittere. “The increase in staffing at the other institutions will improve our ability to meet Constitutional and state law requirements related to the effective management of the offender population. Decreased overtime directly improves work stress and fatigue, which will be a key factor in the improvement to the quality of life and retention of staff.”
KOLO TV Reno
As grocery prices soar, local restaurants and casinos could offer affordable options for Thanksgiving
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Higher costs of Thanksgiving staples mean more families may choose to eat at a local restaurant, or if you live in the Biggest Little City, a casino. Eating at a restaurant is usually more expensive. However, the cost of dining out rose 8.6 percent over the last year while the cost of eating at home jumped 12.4 percent over the same period, according to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics. Meaning that dishes at your favorite restaurant are closer in price to your food at home.
KOLO TV Reno
Peppermill hosts 7th annual ‘Pie it Forward’ Bake Sale fundraiser benefitting local non-profit
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sunday, November 20th, Peppermill Reno hosted its 7th annual Pie it Forward bake sale, selling freshly baked pumpkin pies for $7 with all proceeds going directly to The Empowerment Center, a local nonprofit dedicated to helping women who are recovering from substance abuse. “It’s a big...
fernleyreporter.com
Have breakfast with the Grinch Dec. 3
The Rotary Club of Fernley is once again presenting The Grinch Breakfast Feast on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event is from 9 a.m. to noon at the Main St. Fire Station. The cost is $5 per person and includes a photograph with the Grinch, breakfast, crafts and one raffle ticket. Additional raffle tickets can be purchased for $1 each.
2news.com
Turkey Bowling Strikes Again at Bully's
Bully’s Sports Bar is ringing in the holiday season with the popular annual turkey bowling event on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at Bully’s on N. McCarran Blvd and Pyramid Way in Sparks. Participants will have their chance to roll into big prizes when the chairs and tables are pushed...
mynews4.com
Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City shuttering due to staffing shortages
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City is temporarily closing in an effort to increase safety and security while reducing overtime, the Nevada Department of Corrections announced on Monday. Starting in December, nearly all the offenders at Warm Springs Correctional Center will be moved...
thefallonpost.org
Third Annual Christmas Convoy of Lights
Looking for a family-friendly Christmas event? High Desert Grange and Toys for Tots are sponsoring their third annual Christmas Convoy of Lights on Dec. 3. Toys for Tots has a large presence in Churchill County where they accept donations to give to children who would otherwise go without gifts at Christmas. The High Desert Grange is committed to supporting those people and groups whose actions benefit the good of our community. To enter this growing annual event, a toy or cash donation to Toys for Tots is required. Trucks, tractors, trailers, ATVs, and UTVs are permissible entry vehicles. However, no animals are allowed.
2news.com
Columbia Store Opens In Reno
Columbia has a new store and it’s right here in Reno at the Summit Shopping Center. The Reno store will be the largest Columbia brand store to date and the first of its kind in the Reno-Tahoe community,
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County identifies Offenhauser Drive shooting victim, car collision victim
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman who was killed in a shooting on Offenhauser Drive on Sunday. 31-year-old Priscilla Garibay or Reno was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. The Medical Examiner’s Office also identified a pedestrian who...
KOLO TV Reno
Lyon County Sheriff’s dispatch phone line down
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says its dispatch phone lines are down. In a Facebook post Monday morning, the Department said all 911 calls will be routed through Carson City. They say Carson City is not as familiar with Douglas County so to be patient and specific as possible in your calls.
