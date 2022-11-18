The Nevada Department of Corrections says it will temporarily close Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City as a means to increase safety and reduce overtime. “Placing WSCC into a sustained temporary closure and distributing personnel to other institutions will allow for safer conditions for both staff and offenders,” said Acting Director William Gittere. “The increase in staffing at the other institutions will improve our ability to meet Constitutional and state law requirements related to the effective management of the offender population. Decreased overtime directly improves work stress and fatigue, which will be a key factor in the improvement to the quality of life and retention of staff.”

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO