Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Family of 5 displaced after blaze rips through two-story home in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are investigating after a blaze damaged a two-story home in Kalihi Valley Tuesday afternoon, leaving a family of five displaced. The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the scene around 4:20 p.m. at a small two-story home on Monte Street. Upon arrival, fire crews said they found...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Driver killed after truck hits light pole is identified

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The driver killed Monday night in a single-vehicle crash in Ewa Beach has been identified as 58-year-old Todd Takahama. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt when his mini truck apparently veered off Renton Road and crashed head-on into a light pole. Honolulu EMS said he...
EWA BEACH, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hiker rescued after falling on Diamond Head Trail

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A hiker was rescued after falling on Diamond Head Trail Saturday morning, the Honolulu Fire Department said. Rescue crews arrived at the scene around 11:30 a.m. Officials said a bystander called to report a man in his 30s fell and wasn’t able to descend the trail on...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

EMS: 3 hospitalized after H-1 crash near Waimalu exit

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A two-car crash shut down several lanes of the H-1 Freeway eastbound Sunday, officials said. The crash was first reported just before 12:30 p.m. near the Waimalu off. Emergency crews responded as traffic slowed to a crawl in the area, backing up past the H-1, H-2 merge.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Firefighters extinguish two-story apartment fire in Kaneohe

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters responded to a two-story apartment fire in Kaneohe Saturday morning. Fire crews responded to the incident just after 10 a.m. at a home on Aiipapa place. Upon arrival, HFD said smoke was emanating from the front of the apartment building. Officials said no occupants were...
KANEOHE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Driver seriously injured in single-car crash on King Street

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A driver was seriously injured in a crash on King Street late Thursday, Emergency Medical Services said. It happened near the intersection of Piikoi Street around 10:45 p.m. The driver, a person in their 30s, was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Authorities did not provide...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

2 seriously injured in two-vehicle crash on H-1 freeway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people are seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash on the H-1 freeway heading westbound Friday night. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. near the Pearl City onramp. Upon arrival, rescue crews said they found a motor vehicle collision involved two cars with one resting on its...
PEARL CITY, HI

