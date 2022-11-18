Read full article on original website
Related
Trentonian
‘Gilsy’ Lugossy thankful for memories of wife Lee and public service (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)
Gil Lugossy had no idea his life as a local politician and community leader made way for being exiled from home. Whenever Lugossy fell under foot of wife Helen, affectionately known as ‘Lee’ to friends and family, offered a subtle suggestion. “Gilsy,” that’s how she affectionately identified her...
The Arc Mercer Celebrates Achievements With Gala Event At The Stone Terrace In Hamilton
November 21, 2022 HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–The Arc Mercer, Mercer County’s premier agency providing resources for individuals with intellectual and…
trentondaily.com
Henry J. Austin Health Center Offers Gift of Sight for Trenton Youth
For a growing child, vision is essential. The ability to perceive their surroundings is a fundamental stepping stone in navigating the world around them. However, hundreds of children across the country, are unable to access the vision care they need. For families facing financial hardship, the cost of glasses and other services can be overwhelming. Thankfully, the Henry J. Austin Health Center has announced its collaboration with Vision to Learn to help address this need in the Trenton community.
Beloved bus driver starts reading program at South Jersey school
Mr. Herman always knew he wanted to be a bus driver. But his new passion is helping children learn how to read.
glensidelocal.com
Willow Grove’s ECAT spotlights high school senior Vanessa Hurgunow
Upper Moreland High School senior Vanessa Hurgunow recently received a spotlight on behalf of Eastern Center for Arts & Technology’s new Exercise Science and Rehabilitation program, which began this year. Vanessa is one of the first students to participate in the program. She said:. Working out has always been...
fox29.com
West Philadelphia community mourns sudden loss of influential youth leader and activist
Eugene “Gene” Lett, a West Philadelphia community leader and activist, died suddenly last weekend. Stunned community members are sharing memories of Lett and working to continue his positive impact on the city's youth.
Camden, New Jersey rec center transforms into grocery store ahead of Thanksgiving
"Our mission is to break the cycle of childhood poverty and nutrition is a big part of that," said the executive director of The Neighborhood Center.
New Jersey Globe
Gusciora wins in a landlide; two Trenton city council seats head to Dec. 13 runoff
It’s been clear for the last two weeks, but now it’s official: Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora has been re-elected in a mammoth landslide in a local election appears to bring the capitol city’s massively dysfunctional city council to a close. Gusciora won 71% of the vote, outdistancing...
Sports medicine physician on Dallas Goedert's shoulder injury
Dr. Vasudevan is the Director of Penn Medicine’s Running and Endurance Sports Program and specializes in the non-operative treatment of musculoskeletal injuries.
Burlington
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (BURLINGTON)–Sgt. Alejandro Goez of the New Jersey State Police Public Information Unit told Midjersey.News that a fatal accident was reported at 3:27 a.m. on I-295 north bound at mile post 46.6 in Burlington. Preliminary investigation indicates a Freightliner M2 was traveling north in the right lane...
Trentonian
Trenton election likely far from over (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)
During past days as an occasional horse watcher, track announcers from Garden State Park to Liberty Bell Park warned to hold all tickets until results became official. An inquiry could nullify winners and results could change. Trenton bettors holding tickets for the Trenton City Council Derby for at-large racers should step away from the cashier window or refrain from ripping tickets to smithereens.
Black musicians, artists across Philadelphia eligible for $125K in grants
The Black Music City project supports Black artists in the region who aren’t receiving the funding needed to create their art. Grant applications are open until Jan. 10, 2023.
fox29.com
World Cup: NJ's Brenden Aaronson fulfills World Cup dream as member of US team
MEDFORD, N.J. - It was on a South Jersey youth soccer field where a World Cup dream was realized. "It’s pretty surreal. Exciting! Just almost like a dream. Because I know that was his dream in the end. And, in the beginning. And, now it’s actually here," dad Russell Aaronson said, about his son.
police1.com
Rampant phony license plates used to get away with crimes in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA — After five gunmen killed Nicolas Elizalde, 14, in a hail of bullets outside a Roxborough High School football scrimmage in late September, they clambered back into a gray Ford Explorer and sped away. It took investigators about a day to trace the suspects' path, piecing together sporadic...
trentondaily.com
Trenton Police Department’s 2022 Coat Drive is Here
The season of giving is officially upon us! If you want to spread the love this holiday season, consider donating to the Trenton Police Department’s 2022 Coat Drive. Now through December, the Trenton Police Department’s Community Affairs unit will be collecting new and gently used coats for the upcoming winter season. If you’re interested in donating, please bring any items to the Trenton Police Department at 225 N. Clinton Avenue. There will be a drop-off box available for any donations.
Trenton, NJ, Man Sentenced To 12 Years In Prision For String Of Armed Robberies In NJ and Pennsylvania
November 22, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–A Mercer County, New Jersey, man was sentenced today to 144 months in prison for…
16 arrested in major drug, gun bust in Atlantic City, NJ area
ATLANTIC CITY — Multiple agencies said it took them months to take down a narcotics network and charge 16 people, 14 of them from New Jersey, with various related crimes. The Atlantic City Police Department announced the arrests Tuesday in conjunction with the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration's Atlantic City Resident Office and Liberty Mid-Atlantic Atlantic County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force.
Trenton, NJ violence — 4 shot in 24 hours, 2 dead
TRENTON — It was a violent 24 hours in New Jersey's capital city with a home invasion and a daytime shooting that left two people dead. Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said a man was found around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday night with a gunshot wound in his hand on Hewitt Street in the city's Chambersburg section.
Grand Opening Of Happy Head Smoke Shop And Glass Gallery In Bordentown, NJ
November 19, 2022 BORDENTOWN, NJ (BURLINGTON)–This afternoon at 1:00 p.m. the Happy Head Smoke Shop and Glass Gallery opened for…
Trenton Firefighters Extinguish 2-Alarm Blaze On Tremont Street
November 21, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–With the temperature hovering at a frigid 21 degrees, city firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze…
Comments / 0