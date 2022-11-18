ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, NJ

trentondaily.com

Henry J. Austin Health Center Offers Gift of Sight for Trenton Youth

For a growing child, vision is essential. The ability to perceive their surroundings is a fundamental stepping stone in navigating the world around them. However, hundreds of children across the country, are unable to access the vision care they need. For families facing financial hardship, the cost of glasses and other services can be overwhelming. Thankfully, the Henry J. Austin Health Center has announced its collaboration with Vision to Learn to help address this need in the Trenton community.
TRENTON, NJ
glensidelocal.com

Willow Grove’s ECAT spotlights high school senior Vanessa Hurgunow

Upper Moreland High School senior Vanessa Hurgunow recently received a spotlight on behalf of Eastern Center for Arts & Technology’s new Exercise Science and Rehabilitation program, which began this year. Vanessa is one of the first students to participate in the program. She said:. Working out has always been...
WILLOW GROVE, PA
MidJersey.News

Burlington

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (BURLINGTON)–Sgt. Alejandro Goez of the New Jersey State Police Public Information Unit told Midjersey.News that a fatal accident was reported at 3:27 a.m. on I-295 north bound at mile post 46.6 in Burlington. Preliminary investigation indicates a Freightliner M2 was traveling north in the right lane...
BURLINGTON, NJ
Trentonian

Trenton election likely far from over (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)

During past days as an occasional horse watcher, track announcers from Garden State Park to Liberty Bell Park warned to hold all tickets until results became official. An inquiry could nullify winners and results could change. Trenton bettors holding tickets for the Trenton City Council Derby for at-large racers should step away from the cashier window or refrain from ripping tickets to smithereens.
TRENTON, NJ
trentondaily.com

Trenton Police Department’s 2022 Coat Drive is Here

The season of giving is officially upon us! If you want to spread the love this holiday season, consider donating to the Trenton Police Department’s 2022 Coat Drive. Now through December, the Trenton Police Department’s Community Affairs unit will be collecting new and gently used coats for the upcoming winter season. If you’re interested in donating, please bring any items to the Trenton Police Department at 225 N. Clinton Avenue. There will be a drop-off box available for any donations.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

16 arrested in major drug, gun bust in Atlantic City, NJ area

ATLANTIC CITY — Multiple agencies said it took them months to take down a narcotics network and charge 16 people, 14 of them from New Jersey, with various related crimes. The Atlantic City Police Department announced the arrests Tuesday in conjunction with the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration's Atlantic City Resident Office and Liberty Mid-Atlantic Atlantic County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Beach Radio

Trenton, NJ violence — 4 shot in 24 hours, 2 dead

TRENTON — It was a violent 24 hours in New Jersey's capital city with a home invasion and a daytime shooting that left two people dead. Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said a man was found around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday night with a gunshot wound in his hand on Hewitt Street in the city's Chambersburg section.
TRENTON, NJ

