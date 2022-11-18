Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Migrant news is mainly in Texas but some incidents are still occurring in New MexicoTom HandyTexas State
Alamogordo & Tularosa Season Comes to an End - Football Volleyball UpdatesAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Related
Teens identified in series of Albuquerque gas station robberies
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police believe four teens are responsible for a series of armed robberies around the metro. The main target has been gas stations in the northeast heights. Police say surveillance video shows one teen, identified as 18-year-old Lancelot Ulibarri, robbing the stations at gunpoint, while the others distract the clerk or help […]
Do you recognize this face? Albuquerque Police use facial reconstruction to help 1996 cold case
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over two decades ago, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) found the remains of a young female. Now, the department is asking for your help recognizing the unknown face. “There is a family out there who is missing this woman,” said Deputy Commander with the APD Criminal Investigation Division, Kyle Hartsock. The body […]
Albuquerque man pleads not guilty to fatal July shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of killing a father following a fight has pled not guilty to first-degree murder charges. Michael Koester was in court Monday afternoon. According to police, Koester shot and killed Raul Gallegos back in July following a fight outside an apartment complex near Montgomery and San Pedro. Police say Koester […]
Two men arrested for stolen vehicles, warrant for their arrest
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies were led on an foot chase last month following a call of a suspicious vehicle, and the two men arrested in that incident are on the run once again. Bernalillo county sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the south valley back in October after receiving a report of a suspicious […]
Albuquerque police investigating after woman found dead in alley
Limited information has been released about the incident. If more information is learned, it will be added to this article.
Judge hands down sentence for 2020 fatal hit and run
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The teen who killed a motorcyclist while racing back in 2020 was sentenced Tuesday to three years behind bars. Nayali Martinez, 18 years old at the time, pled guilty to homicide by a motor vehicle earlier this month. Back in February of 2020, she crashed into 64-year-old Thomas Kellepourey on Central and […]
Fatal pedestrian crash causes closures in westside Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department’s Motors Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash. APD said the incident happened in the area of Coors Blvd. and Iliff Rd. Police alleged a person was crossing Coors when they were hit by a vehicle. The vehicle allegedly fled the scene, and the pedestrian was declared dead. The […]
Northeast Heights neighbor faces judge over trashed yard
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors in the Inez Neighborhood in the Northeast Heights have been trying for years to get their neighbor to get rid of the junk in his yard. The city took him to court and won. Today, the homeowner appeared in front of a judge for a progress report and the judge had […]
KOAT 7
Court documents detail events leading up to the shooting on the UNM campus
A University of New Mexico student is dead and an athlete from New Mexico State University is recovering after both were shot during an altercation at the University of New Mexico campus on Saturday morning. Newly filed court documents say Brandon Travis, Jonathan Smith, and a third person got into...
Santa Fe Reporter
NM State Police ID UNM Weekend Shooting Victim
New Mexico State Police yesterday said University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis, 19, died as a result of an altercation on the UNM campus. According to state police, the incident occurred at approximately 3 am, Nov. 19 between Travis and a 21-year-old New Mexico State University student. NMSP did not name the student, but the Albuquerque Journal has identified him as NMSU basketball player Mike Peake, who was in Albuquerque to play a scheduled game between the Aggies and the Lobos (which was subsequently canceled). Both Travis and Peake “sustained gunshot wounds” as a result of the altercation, the police say, with Travis pronounced dead on the scene and Peake—whose current condition was unknown as of press time—taken to a local hospital. According to the state police, its investigation has thus far revealed that “Travis had conspired with a 17-year-old female and two of Travis’s male friends, all UNM students, to lure the 21-year-old victim to UNM campus and assault him. Once at the campus, Travis, armed with a firearm, confronted and shot the victim. The victim, who also had a firearm, shot Travis. The female and the other two males fled the scene.” The female was arrested and booked into the juvenile detention center and charged with aggravated battery and conspiracy. State police say they have identified the other two males and are working with the DA to determine if they face any charges. The investigation remains active. “The entire Lobo community is shaken by this incident, and we mourn the death of one of our students and the injuries sustained by another individual,” UNM President Garnett S. Stokes wrote in a statement. “The impact of this experience is life-changing for so many and will extend far beyond expressions of grief and sense of loss—and far beyond the Lobo community. I cannot express how deeply saddened I am by this tragedy on so many levels.”
KOAT 7
NMSU officials considering new protocols after deadly shooting at UNM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New details into the shooting that left a University of New Mexico (UNM) student dead and a New Mexico State University (NMSU) basketball player injured over the weekend. According to NMSU officials, their men's basketball team arrived at the DoubleTree Hotel in Albuquerque around 10:30 p.m....
KOAT 7
Albuquerque mother accused of using children to ‘mule’ fentanyl
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque mother is being federally indicted for a drug crime. On May 31, Magdalena Silva Banuelos allegedly put her 8- and 10-year-old boys on a flight at the Sunport. Officials said when she packed her boy's bags, she also packed fentanyl for them to take...
KRQE News 13
New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus homicide
New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus homicide. New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus …. New details emerge in University of New Mexico campus homicide. Albuquerque city council to vote on transit system …. Albuquerque city council to vote on transit system tactical plan. New...
Police: NM State player lured, ambushed leading up to shooting at UNM campus
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police released more information regarding a deadly shooting and subsequent homicide investigation on Sunday. Police say that about 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis conspired with two male friends and a 17-year-old female to lure a 21-year-old victim to campus to […]
Santa Fe police searching for man suspected of robbing Panera Bread with gun
Santa Fe Police asks anyone with information to call Senior Officer Alejandro Arroyo at 505-603-1487 or 505-955-5294.
Mother allegedly used children to transport fentanyl from New Mexico to Texas
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - An Albuquerque mother could face at least 20 years in prison for allegedly using her children to transport fentanyl. Magdalena Silva Banuelos, 46, allegedly hid a deadly dose of fentanyl inside her children's luggage, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.Banuelos allegedly gave her boyfriend the fentanyl that killed him - she has been indicted on distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death. At a detention hearing in New Mexico on Nov. 17, prosecutors revealed that Banuelos and her boyfriend, who was also her sons' father, were in an on-again, off-again relationship.On...
Albuquerque Police to release new details on NE SWAT scene, police shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly released video shows an Albuquerque Police officer and a carjacking suspect firing guns at each other before a SWAT situation unfolded in a northeast neighborhood last month. The suspect, 28-year-old Daniel Rodriguez is now facing charges for the incident, but remains in a New Mexico prison on other charges. The shooting […]
Albuquerque police arrest murder suspect
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department announced it has arrested murder suspect Brian Chee. 31-year-old Chee is accused in the November 8 killing of Kelvin Willie near 2nd St. and Arvada Ave. Chee allegedly severely beat Willie on a sidewalk along 2nd St. over the course of 40 minutes. Police say Willie called 911 to […]
Comments / 0