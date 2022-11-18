Read full article on original website
Walmart Shooter Kills 6 People in VirginiaBryan DijkhuizenChesapeake, VA
13News Now Vault: Christmas Town celebrates 13 years at Busch Gardens Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Bush Gardens Williamsburg’s Christmas Town is now in its 13th year. The theme park has transformed into one of the largest Christmas light displays in North America, celebrating the spirit of the season on select nights from Nov. 11 through Jan. 8, 2023. It’s a...
New this holiday season: 100 tiny elf doors hidden throughout Downtown Norfolk
Some elves have been busy hiding tiny doors throughout Downtown Norfolk. It's a magical new holiday feature in the city this season.
The popular promoter, self-made music manager, & CEO of AMilly Entertainment, LLC., Capri Lawrence, is hosting a birthday bash with Jeezy as the headline. Capri is well-known for her events, well-loved for her support, & well-respected among men & women artists alike. When it comes to promoting & successfully receiving results, the bar is raised & Capri's consistency led to the manifestation of Jeezy performing at her birthday celebration.
Norfolk teen struck by hit-and-run driver is thankful to be home for the holidays
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The transport process is difficult, but mom and grandma don’t complain. Every Monday on the campus of Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters, 17-year-old Donasia Lee gets occupational therapy, and every other week she gets three days of physical therapy. “We are...
Grand Illumination Parade returns in full force with 'holiday magic' in Downtown Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — A local favorite made a big comeback Saturday night. The Downtown Norfolk skyline lit up to kick off the 36th Annual Grand Illumination Parade. The event drew thousands of people for a night of family-friendly fun. Scores of parade spectators and participants took in the "holiday...
Rivers Casino Portsmouth announces opening date
A family is without a home in Parksley following a house fire Thursday. 44 people arrested during two-day warrant sweep in …. Virginia Beach police say 44 people were taken into custody during a two-day citywide warrant sweep. Read more: https://bit.ly/3TWF7Vl. Road rage suspects wanted, assault in Outer Banks …
Turkey Trot to close several roadways in Virginia Beach
Turkey Trot to close several roadways in Virginia …. Chesapeake Walmart shooting: Victim’s sister say …. The victim, who's worked at the store for 20 years, had only been clocked in for about 10 minutes when he was shot. Read more: bit.ly/3tUDFbA. Chesapeake Walmart shooting: WAVY shares story of...
Five Loaves Food Pantry to distribute food on Black Friday
NORFOLK, Va. — Five Loaves Food Pantry will host its sixth annual Black Friday Food Distribution on Friday. Five Loaves, a member of the Virginia Peninsula Food Bank, is partnering with Trader Joe's and Food Lion Feeds and will be receiving donations from more than 40 stores for the sixth annual Black Friday food drive.
Norfolk's Grandy Village community joins together for Thanksgiving dinner; Organizers share hope for peace
NORFOLK, Va. — After a year of gun violence across Hampton Roads, the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority wants to start the new year with love and hope. Monday night, they fed 300 students, parents and folks from the Grandy Village neighborhood at Chesterfield Academy. Although they were enjoying...
Virginia’s first full-service casino announces opening date
There is now an opening date for Virginia's first full-service casino.
Snow Globe Spectacular returns to Town Center in Virginia Beach
Town Center in Virginia Beach is bringing spreading the holiday cheer with their Snow Globe Spectacular.
3 Things To Do This Week: November 21-27
The holidays are approaching quickly, and we'd like to help you plan ahead for those family activities. There is so much to do this week right here in the place we call home. News 3 wouldn't want you or your family to miss out on the fun!. Santa Claus at...
Fire the cannon | Downtown Norfolk's 'Great Hot Cocoa War' returns for 8th year
NORFOLK, Va. — A week-long battle of sweet and tasty proportions will once again commence among some of the best Downtown Norfolk restaurants. These restaurants will raise the red flag for the 8th Annual "Great Hot Cocoa War," a competition to see who has the best hot chocolate in the city.
Portsmouth police, churches partner to deliver Thanksgiving meals
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is on a mission to make sure every family is fed this Thanksgiving. Officers teamed up with several churches Monday morning to hand out turkeys to families in the Portsmouth community. The giveaway was part of the police department's Faiths Behind the...
Hampton Roads' first casino opening in January
Rivers Casino Portsmouth officials announced Monday that they will open their doors to the community on Sunday, January 15, at 3 p.m.
Tidewater Striders prepares for 45th annual Turkey Trot
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Tidewater Striders are gearing up for the 45th annual Turkey Trot in the Mount Trashmore area of Virginia Beach. The 10K race, one-mile run and competitive walk will happen Thanksgiving morning, and in years past, has led thousands of people to lace up their sneakers and work up an appetite for turkey.
8 apartments damaged on Birdsong Lane in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Eight apartments sustained heavy damage due to a fire in the 4700 block of Birdsong Lane near the Chic’s Beach area in the northern part of Virginia Beach Tuesday evening. The Virginia Beach Fire Department said there are no injuries or displacement at...
Suspects behind multiple ABC store burglaries in Norfolk, police say
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are trying to identify and arrest several suspects behind six recent ABC store burglaries. Two suspects were behind at least three separate burglaries earlier in the month, police say, and one man appears to be behind at least three more recent burglaries. The...
Tyrod Taylor Foundation gives out hundreds of Thanksgiving meals in Hampton
Food insecurity affects 170,000 Hampton Roads residents, and Monday the Tyrod Taylor Foundation gave away hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to those in need.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia
1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
