ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus man searched ex’s phone before strangling her, report says

By Adam Conn
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oss6t_0jFiatQQ00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in custody on charges of abduction at a northeast residence in Columbus.

According to Columbus police, Austin Beatty, 27, was arrested for forcibly dragging his ex-girlfriend around her home in the 2400 block of Jeri Avenue in Argyle Park. The Franklin County Municipal Court affidavit states that on Nov. 16, Beatty showed up at the residence and was let in, and then accused his ex-girlfriend of talking to other men. He asked to look through the victim’s phone, then threw the phone and walked out the front door.

Secretary of State LaRose boasts constitutional amendment to make citizen-initiated amendments more difficult to pass

After the victim locked the door, police said Beatty, who had not lived at the residence since June 2022, returned and began kicking the door to try to regain entry. Fearing damage to the door, the victim let Beatty back in. He then grabbed the victim by the hair and neck, dragged her down the stairs and began choking her in the basement. Police say the victim’s vision became blurry and she briefly lost consciousness.

The report said Beatty then tossed property, clothes and boxes across the room before throwing the victim on a bed. He began hitting her and leaning into her chest with his forearm, while threatening to kill her.

The victim, who sustained injuries to the face, mouth, neck and upper chest, was able to escape and call the police. Beatty was arrested Thursday and is scheduled for arraignment Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 25

kimberly baker
3d ago

any man put thier hands on a woman is trash no matter wat the woman did.

Reply
9
Danielle
2d ago

Coward...I couldn't imagine not being in control. If I was like that, I would walk in traffic or take pills. Classy guy right there.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Deadly shooting suspect of 15-year-old girl appears in court

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Franklin County Municipal Court online records, 18-year-old Roshawn Adkins Jr. is in custody in connection with the shooting death of Lovely Kendricks at Franklin Park on Oct. 10. He was arrested Monday. Deadly shooting suspect of 15-year-old girl appears …. According to...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man indicted on nine counts in fatal shooting outside Sheetz

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One week after being arrested, an 18-year-old man has been indicted on nine separate counts, including murder, in connection with the deadly shooting of a 21-year-old man outside a Sheetz gas station in northeast Columbus. Keimariyon Ross was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury for two counts of murder, three […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man arrested in fatal shooting of another man in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested three weeks after the fatal shooting of a 53-year-old man in east Columbus, per police. According to Columbus police, Allen Mullins arrived at OSU East Hospital on Nov. 1 just before 12:30 p.m. after being shot. He was pronounced dead more than two hours after receiving […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in South Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said one person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in the South Linden section of the city. Police said the shooting happened on the 1100 block of East 16th Avenue at approximately 7:33 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no suspect information available […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One critical after shooting in Hilltop section

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is in critical condition after a shooting in west Columbus Tuesday. According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported at 11:17 p.m. on the 1700 block of Sullivant Avenue. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening critical injuries, police said.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man gets life in prison for beating wife in metro park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man convicted of murdering his wife in an Ohio Metro Park was sentenced to life in prison on Monday. The Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s office said in a release that Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kim Brown sentenced Santiago Martinez to life in prison with the possibility of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man sentenced for possessing bulk meth, fentanyl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was sentenced to prison on Tuesday for possessing bulk amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl with an intent to sell. Thirty-two year-old Justin Howard, also known as “J-Money,” was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 15 years in prison for possessing 500 grams of meth and 40 grams of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Arrest made in fatal shooting of girl, 15, at Columbus park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man wanted in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl last month is in custody. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin County Municipal Court online records, 18-year-old Roshawn Adkins Jr. is in custody in connection with the shooting death of Lovely Kendricks at Franklin Park on Oct. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Suspect charged with murder in southwest Columbus shooting from May

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 19-year-old woman has been charged in the shooting death of another 19-year woman in southwest Columbus earlier this year. Arriving officers found Jazmine Chester suffering from a gunshot wound and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Police in South Euclid, which is about 10...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

$1 million government imposter scheme busted in Dublin, lands man prison time

$1 million government imposter scheme busted in Dublin, lands man prison time. $1 million government imposter scheme busted in Dublin, …. $1 million government imposter scheme busted in Dublin, lands man prison time. Midday Forecast: November 22, 2022. Midday Forecast: November 22, 2022. Deadly shooting suspect of 15-year-old girl appears...
DUBLIN, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. man indicted for felonious assault appears in court

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man will appear in court today after being indicted earlier this month. Casey Lee Potts of Bainbridge is charged with two counts of felonious assault and an additional two counts of assault. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, Potts was arrested on...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Former Reynoldsburg police employees cite retaliation, inconsistent discipline, lack of support at police department

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — After multiple officers and civilian employees with years-long municipal careers left, citing a hostile work environment, the City of Reynoldsburg is working to avoid a crisis at its police department. Reynoldsburg Mayor Joe Begeny on Thursday disclosed to city employees the results of an audit conducted by the third-party firm, PRADCO. […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman critical after shooting outside west Columbus carryout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday evening outside a carry-out location on the west side of Columbus. Columbus police said the shooting happened on the 1100 block of Sullivant Avenue before 5 p.m. Columbus police officers responded to a local hospital for a walk-in shooting victim at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dead, another woman in custody after east Columbus shooting

Woman dead, another woman in custody after east Columbus shooting. Woman dead, another woman in custody after east Columbus …. Woman dead, another woman in custody after east Columbus shooting. NBC4 Today pledge 112222. Morning Forecast: November 22, 2022. Morning Forecast: November 22, 2022. NBC Today marion crash. Rental assistance...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy