Brad Stevens deserves his credit

With the team sitting at 12-3 on the season and holding the NBA’s top record, there is plenty of praise and recognition to be passed around the Celtics organization. This was a team that had just suffered a loss in the Finals, had a drama-filled offseason, and lost their head coach just five days before training camp was set to open. Given all the adversity, one would think it would take some time for the Celtics to re-establish the brand of basketball we saw a season ago, but that has not been the case.

For a team that has only suffered one loss in regulation, and has a record of 7-2 against teams with a .500 or better record, they are doing something right. You can look at the job being done by interim head coach Joe Mazzulla, the MVP-like play from Jayson Tatum, the All-NBA season we’re seeing from Jaylen Brown, the veteran presence of guys like Al Horford and Marcus Smart, and of course, the play of the bench. But one man being overlooked is Brad Stevens.

When Stevens was promoted from head coach to president of basketball operations in June 2021, many Celtics and NBA fans were critical of the move, questioning his success as a head coach and his lack of experience in a front office role. The chatter was silenced quickly as Stevens was phenomenal in his first season, as the moves he made were instrumental in the success of the team.

So far in year two, Stevens has been outstanding again, as his fingerprints are all over the success of the team this season. Here are Stevens’ top three accomplishments so far this season.

Joe Mazzulla

Stevens clearly has an eye for talent when it comes to coaching. Despite how Ime Udoka is viewed now, there is no denying Udoka is a good coach. Through the 15 games we’ve seen so far this season, it appears the Celtics have already found Udoka’s long-term replacement.

Stevens showed confidence in Mazzulla from the day he introduced him as the interim head coach, saying. “He’s an exceptionally sharp and talented person. I believe strongly in him and his ability to lead people, his ability to galvanize a room and get behind them, and his ability to organize and understand all that comes with running a team during a season”.

Stevens took a chance on the 34-year-old Mazzulla, whose only head coaching experience was at Division II Fairmont State, and so far it has paid off for the Celtics.

Team-friendly deals

Stevens also seems to have a knack for assessing talent within the organization. One of his first signings as president of basketball operations was signing Robert Williams to a very team-friendly four-year, $48 million extension. This offseason, he signed Sam Hauser to a three-year deal worth just under $6 million. Hauser has been huge off the bench for the Celtics, and believe it or not… he leads the NBA in +/- with a plus-121. He has also made more three-pointers than Luka Doncic and Trae Young, and he is only making an average salary of about $1.8 million per year. Stevens didn’t just get lucky with the Hauser deal; he declined Hauser’s $1.6 million team option and offered him the three-year deal.

Stevens also re-signed center Luke Kornet to a two-year, $4.5 million contract, and he has also been a big help to the Celtics’ bench depth, especially given their weaker frontcourt.

Malcolm Brogdon trade

Though Brogdon has missed the last four games due to a hamstring injury, he has excelled when on the court. The Celtics desperately needed a sixth man they could rely on, and Stevens went out and got one. Remember, last season the Celtics’ bench ranked 26th in scoring and assists, and were dead last in rebounds. So far this season, the bench has improved mightily.

Brogdon has fit in perfectly when on the floor. His game is balanced, as he can score and dish the ball, as well as provide quality defense. Stevens took a chance with the Brogdon trade. Not necessarily because of the assets involved, but the price tag that comes with Brogdon.

Brogdon has a cap hit of $22.6 million this season, which is obviously pretty high for a bench player. But he has taken the Celtics bench to another level, which will go a long way for a bench that ranked 14th in scoring out of 16 playoff teams a season ago.