ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Snow flurries possible after midnight through 8 am Saturday

By Dan Brounoff
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FUBIN_0jFialbq00

7-Day Headlines:

* DFW reached 60 degrees yesterday...0.00" of rain.
* Protect plants/pets overnights through the weekend.
* Morning cold front, increasing clouds.
* Cooler today through the weekend.
* Snow flurries possible after midnight through 8am Saturday.
* First offical freeze Sunday morning.
* Slow warm up next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RQ7dI_0jFialbq00
Photo credit NWS

_________________________________________________________
*Yest Rain: 0.00"; High: 60; Low: 34
*Today’s Averages: High: 66; Low: 45
*Record high: 83 (1973); Record low: 20 (1903)
_________________________________________________________
*November rain: 4.01"; Surplus: 2.43"­­­­­
*2022 Rain: 31.86”; 2022 deficit:
*Sunrise: 7:01am; Sunset: 5:25pm
________________________________________________________
Today: Morning cold front, increasing clouds. Colder air oozes in. High: Mid to upper 40s. Wind: NNE 10-15 mph.
Tonight: Cloudy and cold. A slight chance of light snow north of I-30 (between midnight and 8am). Light rain south and east. Protect plants and pets. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.
Tomorrow: Morning flurries, staying cloudy though mid afternoon. Decreasing clouds by evening. Staying chilly. High: Mid to upper 40s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, continued cool. Increasing clouds by evening. High: Near 50.
Monday: Mostly to partly cloudy and cool. Slight chance of morning showers. High: Low to mid 50s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and a bit warmer. High: Upper 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. High: Low 60s.
Thanksgiving: Increasing clouds. Watching for possible rain chances. High: Near 60.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eth2z_0jFialbq00
Photo credit NWS

Several times since records have been kept, we have had measurable snow/sleet in November. The latest decent event was in 1994, when we saw two inches of sleet on Thanksgiving. I'm sure some of you remember that crazy Cowboys/Miami game. Does Leon Lett come to mind?

Breaking it down for you, another shot of cold air has arrived. Clouds will continue to increase through the day today and temperatures will hold steady in the mid 40s.

Clouds will thicken overnight, and areas of light rain and light snow will develop towards midnight tonight across North Texas. Right now, I'm thinking between midnight and 6:00 a.m. is our best chance to see any type of light precipitation. But, due to the air being so dry, a lot of this will evaporate before it reaches the ground. It's not out of the questions that some light snow flurries will fall, especially along and north of Interstate 30 during this time frame. As of now, I'm not expecting any accumulations, with the exception of the Red River counties and areas west of Interstate 35W. These areas could see a light dusting on rooftops and grassy surfaces by daybreak. Again, the majority of this will evaporate before it reaches the ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vr2AF_0jFialbq00
Photo credit National Weather Service - Fort Worth

Skies will slowly clear by tomorrow afternoon and evening, but temperatures will remain chilly. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 30s tomorrow with afternoon highs in the low to mid 40s. We'll approach 50 degrees by Sunday. A warming trend is expected as we approach Thanksgiving.

I'm going to keep an eye on the radar trends after midnight tonight and will go live on FB in the middle of the night if I see some flakes flying. I might even take a drive in my truck with my high beam headlights on so you can see the snow.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
easttexasradio.com

Expect Flakes To Hit Town, Maybe

Parts of North Texas may soon see the first signs of snow this week as temperatures remain unseasonably cool. A broad area of high pressure will keep us cool in the wake of Monday’s rain. On Friday, another cold front will move through North Texas, reinforcing the cooler Canadian air mass. As a result, expect light snow without travel problems northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth late Friday into Saturday.
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt.com

Trinity Falls Famous Tour of Trees Is Ready

There really is no place like home when it comes to the holidays, and we know that since the pandemic of 2020, home is spreading just a little further out for a lot of North Texans, even those who could not bear to dial “972” a few years back.
MCKINNEY, TX
burlesontx.com

City closures for Thanksgiving holiday

City of Burleson facilities, with the exception of public safety, will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25, in observance of Thanksgiving. There will be no trash or curbside recycling collection on Thursday, Nov. 24. If you are on the Monday-Thursday route, your trash will be collected on the next Monday, Nov. 28. Curbside recycling will be collected on your next scheduled day. Friday, Nov. 25 will be a regularly scheduled collection day for solid waste, recycling and bulk/brush. Thanksgiving is one of the three holidays when trash is not collected, the other two are Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
BURLESON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas closing city facilities, rescheduling trash pickup for Thanksgiving holiday

Dallas officials said the city will not be operating its solid waste and recycling collection services Nov. 24 for the Thanksgiving holiday. (Courtesy Fotolia) Several city of Dallas facilities are planning to be closed Nov. 24-25 in recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday. All city of Dallas offices are closed during the holiday, including City Hall and municipal court.
DALLAS, TX
blackchronicle.com

Texas gas prices: Thanksgiving road trip costs from DFW

DALLAS — This story is a little more enjoyable to write down now, in contrast to a couple months in the past. When we calculated the costs of varied Texas road journeys for Fourth of July, gas costs have been round $4.50 per gallon, the best mark of all-time.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Richardson to modify trash collection, city facility schedule for Thanksgiving holiday

Richardson officials said the city will not operate its trash and recycling collection services Nov. 24-25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. (Courtesy Fotolia) Richardson is operating a special holiday schedule for Thanksgiving, canceling trash-collection services while closing city facilities Nov. 24-25. There will be no trash, recycling, or brush and bulky item collection services offered Nov. 24-25 with no makeup days planned for either of the services. Regularly scheduled trash and brush and bulky item collection service will resume Nov. 28. For recycling services, collections that would have occurred Nov. 24 will be done a day early Nov. 23, while collections that would have taken place Nov. 25 will be moved back a day to Nov. 26.
RICHARDSON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Holiday Shoppers: Be Careful Parking At The Mall

A NEW TREND we are seeing in DFW right now is thieves talking to you as you get into you car, calling your attention to something in the rear of your car. When you go to look, a second perp grabs valuables out of your car, especially looking for purses. It is best to get your package loaded ASAP, get in your car and lock the doors, and don't roll your window down for strangers.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

DFW new homes sales rise, bucking national trend, but prices fall

DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Dallas-Fort Worth's new home sales climbed higher last month, bucking a national trend of declining sales as interest rates have shifted higher. The three-month moving average of sales in October in DFW totaled 1,209...
DALLAS, TX
havingfuninthetexassun.com

Chicken N Pickle, Grand Prairie

I’ve decided I’m going on the Pickleball Pro. Circuit. Of course, first I’m going to need to learn how to play pickleball, so I signed up myself and my husband, who grumbles about these things but always goes and has a great time, for a Newbie Night at Chicken N Pickle in Grand Prairie. Now I made this grand decision one afternoon in September, but the Newbie Nights were all booked until early November, by which time I’d changed life goals at least 10 times, but as the night of the class came nearer, I was still intrigued enough to want to learn more.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
WFAA

Man found after going missing in Grapevine on Friday

GRAPEVINE, Texas — A man was found Sunday after he went missing in Grapevine on Friday morning. Grapevine police said the man was last seen driving in the 2800 block of Canyon Drive at about 8:40 a.m. Officials reported him found as of 12:30 p.m. Sunday. No other information...
GRAPEVINE, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
40K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy