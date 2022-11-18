Weekend Top 5

will host its annual Holly Jolly market on Friday, Nov. 18 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will feature more than 35 vendors, a food truck and sweet treats, festive music by Kailey Conner and more. Admission is free. Returning this year are two options for festive rides on Lakeside – tour Lakeside Avenue aboard a trolley or take a longer ride throughout Lakeside aboard Discover Richmond’s bus. Tickets are required for a suggested donation of $5 to $10. Proceeds benefit RVA Community Fridges. Non-perishable food items also will be accepted including boxed stuffing, mashed potatoes, canned ham, green beans, cranberry sauce, yams and more. For details, visit facebook.com/events/809642160055018.

The Holiday Light Show returns to Richmond Raceway starting Friday, Nov. 18. This brand-new show for 2022 offers a family-friendly drive-through experience, lasting 20-25 minutes and synchronized to holiday music through the car radio. Tickets are $25 per carload and can be purchased at holidaylightshow.com/richmond. A season pass is available for $62.50. Best viewed when it is dark, the show will begin nightly at 5 p.m. and stay open, on some nights, as late as 11 p.m. through Dec. 31.

Libbie Mill—Midtown will kick off the holiday season during its Merry Midtown Holiday Celebration on Friday, Nov. 18 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. In addition to the neighborhood illumination, there will be free carriage rides, holiday music by DJ Tony, food trucks, vendors and more. Admission is free. For details, visit facebook.com/events/903522447283574.

The Richmond VA Comicon will be held at the Richmond Raceway on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a costume contest in addition to a variety of exhibitors. Tickets start at $12 and are available online only; no tickets will be sold at the door. Kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult. Parking is free. For details, visit vacomicon.com/events/fall2022.

Virginia Pride and community partners will host Pride Rainbow Roll on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Roller Dome, 4902 Williamsburg Road in Sandston. This is an all-ages and sober event. Admission is $10 at the door and includes roller skate rental. A portion of the proceeds benefits Virginia Pride. For details, visit vapride.org or follow them on Facebook.

