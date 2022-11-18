Weekend Top 5

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
will host its annual Holly Jolly market on Friday, Nov. 18 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will feature more than 35 vendors, a food truck and sweet treats, festive music by Kailey Conner and more. Admission is free. Returning this year are two options for festive rides on Lakeside – tour Lakeside Avenue aboard a trolley or take a longer ride throughout Lakeside aboard Discover Richmond’s bus. Tickets are required for a suggested donation of $5 to $10. Proceeds benefit RVA Community Fridges. Non-perishable food items also will be accepted including boxed stuffing, mashed potatoes, canned ham, green beans, cranberry sauce, yams and more. For details, visit facebook.com/events/809642160055018.

***

The Holiday Light Show returns to Richmond Raceway starting Friday, Nov. 18. This brand-new show for 2022 offers a family-friendly drive-through experience, lasting 20-25 minutes and synchronized to holiday music through the car radio. Tickets are $25 per carload and can be purchased at holidaylightshow.com/richmond. A season pass is available for $62.50. Best viewed when it is dark, the show will begin nightly at 5 p.m. and stay open, on some nights, as late as 11 p.m. through Dec. 31.

***

Libbie Mill—Midtown will kick off the holiday season during its Merry Midtown Holiday Celebration on Friday, Nov. 18 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. In addition to the neighborhood illumination, there will be free carriage rides, holiday music by DJ Tony, food trucks, vendors and more. Admission is free. For details, visit facebook.com/events/903522447283574.

***

The Richmond VA Comicon will be held at the Richmond Raceway on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a costume contest in addition to a variety of exhibitors. Tickets start at $12 and are available online only; no tickets will be sold at the door. Kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult. Parking is free. For details, visit vacomicon.com/events/fall2022.

***

Virginia Pride and community partners will host Pride Rainbow Roll on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Roller Dome, 4902 Williamsburg Road in Sandston. This is an all-ages and sober event. Admission is $10 at the door and includes roller skate rental. A portion of the proceeds benefits Virginia Pride. For details, visit vapride.org or follow them on Facebook.

