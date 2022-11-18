Read full article on original website
Izzy's Food Pantry celebrates five years of dedication to the Islander community
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Life as a college student can be packed with financial hardship. From tuition costs to groceries, students often have to penny pinch just to get by. This is where Izzy's Food Pantry comes into play. The pantry has served the Islander community since its inception in fall of 2017.
KIII TV3
Saint Helena Catholic Church to hold food distribution
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Thanksgiving just around the corner, the Saint Helena Catholic Church off Wooldridge is preparing to host another one of their monthly giveaways from their food pantry. All of the donations are from the church's parishioners. The church will be giving away bags of food...
Gregory veteran makes transition from Army chef to civilian truck driver
A local Army veteran is forced to leave military service early to take over her mom's trucking company.
'Reindeer Run 5k' dashes, dances, prances for children in need
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rudolph's not the only one that will be run-running this December. HOT Z95 Program Director Gino Flores joined us live to give us the rundown for the 11th Annual "Reindeer Run 5k" at Brewster Street Ice House on Dec. 10. The 5k run, as well as the kids' 1k run, will benefit Bikes for Kids, a charity that provides bicycles for children in need.
Nueces County Precinct 5 Constable holding toy drive for kids in need this holiday season
ROBSTOWN, Texas — The holiday season is upon us and there are several families in our area communities that may need some help giving gifts to their children. Nueces County Precinct 5 Constable Oscar Mendoza and his staff are holding a toy drive for less fortunate children in Robstown.
City accepting 'Operation Heat Help' applications
The City of Corpus Christi has opened applications for "Operation Heat Help," to help some residents in the are with rising heat costs as temperatures get colder in the Coastal Bend.
Larry 'Running Turtle' Salazar talks Native heritage, Thanksgiving and a promise he made decades ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Larry 'Running Turtle' Salazar is a full-blood Native American. His mother was Cherokee and his father, Apache. He was born in a small house in San Antonio on August 18, 1956. There is a great bio on Salazar in the Texas A&M University Kingsville archives...
City of Corpus Christi offers Limited Utility Assistance Program for seniors, veterans and disabled
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the temperatures in the Coastal Bend decrease, the city of Corpus Christi is now offering a Limited Utility Assistance Program for residents who may be most vulnerable or in need of financial help with their utility bill. The Energy Information Administration is predicting the...
Hungry for culture? Museum of Asian Cultures to host 'Thanksgiving Celebration'
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The weekend after Thanksgiving is known for feasting on leftover turkey meals and Black Friday deals, but one museum is hoping you'll also be hungry for culture. Richard Hafemeister of the Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures joined us live to dish out the details...
2022 City of Corpus Christi Thanksgiving Holiday schedule
City Hall, Public Libraries, Animal Care Services, and Municipal Court will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25.
ccbiznews.com
Eligible residents can get help with utility bills
As temperatures fall, utility bills rise, and the city of Corpus Christi is helping its most vulnerable residents make those payments. The Limited Utility Assistance Program is accepting applications from low-income seniors, veterans, and individuals with disabilities needing assistance. LUAP caps assistance at $500 per household and will pay the...
CCPD begins holiday burglary initiative
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the holiday shopping craze quickly approaches -- car burglaries tend to see a noticeable rise. As shoppers make multiple stops on the road they also tend to leave newly bought belongings in their backseats, in plain sight, or they simply may choose to not lock their doors.
PAAC continues its free spay and neuter program for areas most in need
People Assisting Animal Control, also known as PAAC, is continuing its free spay and neuter program. Right now, they're offering services to those who live in the 78405 and 78416 zip codes
Breaking down why at-home birth rates are up despite recommendations to avoid the practice
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dr. Gregg Silverman and John-Thomas Kobos look at why doctors do not recommend home births and what to consider if you choose to stay away from the hospital. This comes after a report by the CDC showing home births at their highest rate since 1990...
Hundreds of positive flu and RSV cases reported in the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District and Driscoll Children's Hospital are both reporting a rising number of RSV and flu cases. The health district reported 674 positive flu cases in Nueces County last week, a significant increase from just 53 during the same week in 2021.
Flour Bluff early release causes parents to scramble with last minute arrangements
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A last minute notice of early dismissal for one Coastal Bend school district has parents scrambling to find after school care. Flour Bluff Independent School District sent a note home to parents Wednesday saying that due to out of town events and staffing shortages -- school would be let out early.
Texas native Victoria Moroles' fresh approach to vampires in 'Blood Relatives'
Step aside, 'Twilight.'
'Tis the season to get warm and coasty! Visit Corpus Christi unveils new marketing, merch
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Because nothing says "Merry Tex-Mas" quite like putting a palm tree decoration on your Christmas tree. America Segura and Stephen Guerra from Visit Corpus Christi joined us live to announce their new marketing slogan and give a sneak peek of their new line of holiday gear, clothes and decorations.
Adoption Day at the Courthouse
On Friday, it was Adoption Day at the Nueces County Courthouse, an annual tradition that celebrates the creation of new families, ahead of the holiday season.
CCISD's 'Caring Corner' brings out winter wear to keep students warm
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With colder temperatures blowing in this week, the need to stay layered up is even more apparent. The Corpus Christi Independent School District is doing their part to help families in need with their Caring Corner. That's where they are offering free coats and jeans to students in need.
