Corpus Christi, TX

KIII TV3

Saint Helena Catholic Church to hold food distribution

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Thanksgiving just around the corner, the Saint Helena Catholic Church off Wooldridge is preparing to host another one of their monthly giveaways from their food pantry. All of the donations are from the church's parishioners. The church will be giving away bags of food...
KIII 3News

'Reindeer Run 5k' dashes, dances, prances for children in need

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rudolph's not the only one that will be run-running this December. HOT Z95 Program Director Gino Flores joined us live to give us the rundown for the 11th Annual "Reindeer Run 5k" at Brewster Street Ice House on Dec. 10. The 5k run, as well as the kids' 1k run, will benefit Bikes for Kids, a charity that provides bicycles for children in need.
ccbiznews.com

Eligible residents can get help with utility bills

As temperatures fall, utility bills rise, and the city of Corpus Christi is helping its most vulnerable residents make those payments. The Limited Utility Assistance Program is accepting applications from low-income seniors, veterans, and individuals with disabilities needing assistance. LUAP caps assistance at $500 per household and will pay the...
KIII 3News

CCPD begins holiday burglary initiative

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the holiday shopping craze quickly approaches -- car burglaries tend to see a noticeable rise. As shoppers make multiple stops on the road they also tend to leave newly bought belongings in their backseats, in plain sight, or they simply may choose to not lock their doors.
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

