SELINSGROVE, SNYDER CO, (WOLF) — A 55-year-old Perry County man is recovering at the hospital following a motorcycle crash in Selinsgrove, Snyder County Friday night. Pennsylvania State Police say Robert Henry of Liverpool was on University Avenue when he lost control of his motorcycle and crossed into the other lane before going off the south side of the roadway, hitting both shrubs and mailboxes.

SNYDER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO