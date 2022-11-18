ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, PA

PSP: Man arrested after strangling woman, damaging her car

LIBERTY TWP, MONTOUR CO, (WOLF) — A Danville man is facing multiple charges after State Police say he damaged a woman's car and strangled her outside his home. Around 2 AM on November 19th, troopers were contacted by the Geisinger Medical Center regarding a female victim being treated for an assault.
DANVILLE, PA
Motorcyclist injured in Snyder County crash

SELINSGROVE, SNYDER CO, (WOLF) — A 55-year-old Perry County man is recovering at the hospital following a motorcycle crash in Selinsgrove, Snyder County Friday night. Pennsylvania State Police say Robert Henry of Liverpool was on University Avenue when he lost control of his motorcycle and crossed into the other lane before going off the south side of the roadway, hitting both shrubs and mailboxes.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA

