WOLF
PSP: Man arrested after strangling woman, damaging her car
LIBERTY TWP, MONTOUR CO, (WOLF) — A Danville man is facing multiple charges after State Police say he damaged a woman's car and strangled her outside his home. Around 2 AM on November 19th, troopers were contacted by the Geisinger Medical Center regarding a female victim being treated for an assault.
WOLF
Motorcyclist injured in Snyder County crash
SELINSGROVE, SNYDER CO, (WOLF) — A 55-year-old Perry County man is recovering at the hospital following a motorcycle crash in Selinsgrove, Snyder County Friday night. Pennsylvania State Police say Robert Henry of Liverpool was on University Avenue when he lost control of his motorcycle and crossed into the other lane before going off the south side of the roadway, hitting both shrubs and mailboxes.
WOLF
Catawissa cat is Tom Hank's new co-star in A Man Called Otto
Catawissa, Columbia Co. — A Columbia County Cat is Tom Hank’s furry costar in the upcoming movie, a Man Called Otto. The cat, Schmagel (rhymes with bagel) has been training with Hill Crest Canine Country Club's Brittany Long ever since he was a kitten. He has been in...
