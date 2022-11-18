ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandi Rhodes Says Wrestling Is Not In Her Plans Right Now

Brandi Rhodes provides an update on her future. Brandi hasn't wrestled since January when she competed on AEW Dark: Elevation, after returning to the ring in December 2021 following her pregnancy. She left AEW in February alongside her husband Cody Rhodes. Cody would return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and...
Rhea Ripley Wins WarGames Advantage, Final Member Of Team Belair To Be Revealed On 11/25 SmackDown

Team Damage CTRL will have the advantage at WWE Survivor Series. On the November 21 episode of WWE Raw, Asuka faced Rhea Ripley in the WarGames Advantage match. The winner's team would earn the entrance order advantage in the Women's WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series. In a rematch from WrestleMania 37, Ripley defeated Asuka to earn the advantage. Their respective teams fought each other after the bell. Asuka ended the battle by diving onto everyone at ringside.
IMPACT Wrestling Spoilers From Louisville, KY (Taped On 11/19)

IMPACT Wrestling held its latest set of television tapings on November 19 from Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. Matches and segments will air on upcoming episodes of IMPACT. Full spoilers (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. IMPACT Wrestling Spoilers From Louisville (Taped On 11/19) Bully Ray cut a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Jake Something On The End Of His Run With IMPACT Wrestling Leading To His Run In NJPW STRONG

Jake Something talks about his time with IMPACT Wrestling and that run coming to an end. Jake Something spent a lot of time in IMPACT Wrestling as Cousin Jake, the cousin of Cody Deaner. However, when Cody Deaner made the decision to join Eric Young in Violent by Design, Jake something was allowed to let his true self shine toward the end of his run with IMPACT. Jake departed from the company in early 2022 and now continues to build his name on the independent circuit and on stages such as New Japan STRONG.
Da Party Is Back In Town: Group Reunites For Uno Game

After posting several teasers over the last few weeks Da Party people were able to rejoice Sunday night when Chugs, Swiss, Creed, and Breeze cracked open the Uno deck. The last time we saw them was August of 2021 with a live game at Breeze’s house that was won by Chugs. Soon after Chugs a.k.a. Adam Cole Bay Bay debuted in AEW. Breeze had already been let go by WWE and with all of their lives going in different directions Da Party had to go on hiatus. They posted the saddest video for Chugs’ departure and it was left there. Earlier this year Swiss left WWE for AEW and it seemed all hope was lost on a reunion.
SCRYPTS Revealed | WWE NXT Sour Graps Post Show | Full Review & Results

Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of NXT, including: -Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes. 90 minutes of review. 30 minutes of silliness. Let's get sour! __________________________________________________. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful to get your first shipment free and make sure your PERFORMANCE is peak!
PWG Announces Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Will Take Place On 1/7 And 1/8

The dates are set for PWG BOLA. Pro Wrestling Guerrilla announced that Battle of Los Angeles 2023 will take place on January 7 and 8. Aside from COVID years (2020 and 2021), the annual tournament has taken place since 2005. Past winners include Kenny Omega, El Generico (Sami Zayn), Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Riochet, and Bandido.
Producers, Backstage Notes On WWE Raw And Smackdown November 7-11

- Bloodline vs. New Day & Matt Riddle: Jamie Noble. - Jason Jordan produced all of Seth Rollins' segments, from the in ring with Judgment Day, his open challenge, the physicality with Bobby Lashley, and the match with Austin Theory. - Elias vs. Otis: Shawn Daivari. - Women's War Games...
Bryan Danielson Envisions His Last Match In Front Of 300 People At An Indie Show

Bryan Danielson has laid out his last match dream scenario. Danielson shows no signs of slowing down at the age of 41 and still has just under two years left on his AEW contract. Though Danielson has said in the past that he plans on slowing down as a full-time wrestler once his AEW contract ends, he doesn't plan on stopping his in-ring career.
Report: Cain Velasquez Receives Clearance To Wrestle At 12/3 AAA Show

Cain Velasquez has reportedly been given clearance to return to the ring. The former WWE star is out on bail following his arrest for attempted murder on March 2. Velasquez allegedly shot into a vehicle containing Harry Goularte and hit his stepfather, Paul Bender. Goularte had been accused of sexual misconduct with Velasquez's four-year-old son. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion was granted bail on November 8. On November 21, Velasquez submitted a motion at an arraignment, hoping to gain the ability to compete at Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide's event in Tempe, Arizona, on December 3.
TEMPE, AZ
Several Talent Stiffed On Pay At New Evolution Pro Indie Show

There was a messy situation at a the November 13 New Evolution Pro show. During the show, several talent -- including Ultimo Dragon, Josh Alexander, Katsuhiko Nakajima, Naomichi Marufuji, and Alberto Del Rio -- were told that the promoter of the event had no money and they're not getting paid. Talent found the promoter, who claimed to have a medical emergency, and left to go to the hospital, leaving all the money they'd made from signings to split between the wrestlers.
