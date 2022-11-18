Behind declines for shares of Chevron and Dow, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is declining Monday morning. The Dow was most recently trading 79 points lower (-0.2%), as shares of Chevron and Dow have contributed to the index's intraday decline. Chevron's shares are down $6.99, or 3.8%, while those of Dow are down $1.35 (2.7%), combining for a roughly 55-point drag on the Dow. Salesforce Intel and Apple are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark results in a 6.59-point swing.

