The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable

The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Business Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
msn.com

Dow's 75-point fall led by losses for shares of Chevron, Dow

Behind declines for shares of Chevron and Dow, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is declining Monday morning. The Dow was most recently trading 79 points lower (-0.2%), as shares of Chevron and Dow have contributed to the index's intraday decline. Chevron's shares are down $6.99, or 3.8%, while those of Dow are down $1.35 (2.7%), combining for a roughly 55-point drag on the Dow. Salesforce Intel and Apple are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark results in a 6.59-point swing.
Markets Insider

Stocks are still in a bear market after the post-CPI rally, but the market will keep pushing higher through the start of 2023, says Guggenheim investment chief Scott Minerd

The surge in US stocks set off by the October inflation report should serve as a springboard for further gains, Guggenheim's chief investment officer Scott Minerd said, adding that the underinvested should step into the market. "I do think we're going to continue to rally into the beginning of the...
msn.com

U.S. stocks slightly lower in late trade after Fed speakers suggest interest rates may top out higher

U.S. stocks traded lower on Thursday after St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said the Federal Reserve’s benchmark policy interest rate may need to rise higher than earlier anticipated to subdue inflation. Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari also said it’s unclear how high the central bank will need to raise its policy rate as inflation still remains high.
msn.com

Dow ends nearly 400 points higher as investors await Fed minutes

U.S. stocks ended higher Tuesday as traders gauged the impact of fresh COVID-19 restrictions in China and awaited Wednesday’s minutes from the most recent Federal Reserve meeting. How are stocks are trading. The S&P 500 ended with a gain of 53.64 points, or 1.4%, at 4,003.58. The Dow Jones...
msn.com

U.S. stocks end lower Monday, with Nasdaq seeing biggest losses

U.S. stocks ended lower Monday, after a fresh COVID-19 lockdown in China hurt market sentiment and investors weighed remarks from Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly on interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 0.1%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.4% and the Nasdaq dropped 1.1%, according to preliminary data from FactSet. San Francisco Fed President Daly said Monday that financial markets are acting like the Fed's benchmark rate is around 6%, instead of the actual 3.75%-4% range. Earlier Monday, the Associated Press reported that China's southern metropolis of Guangzhou locked down its largest district in a bid to contain a major COVID outbreak.
Cheddar News

Stocks End Lower on Wall Street as Tech Weighs Down Nasdaq

People walk outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on September 23, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Monday, as a slide in technology companies offset gains elsewhere in the market. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% and the tech-heavy...
msn.com

3 High-Yield Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks That Are Screaming Buys

Since its official debut in May 1896, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has served as arguably the most-watched barometer of the stock market's health. Over 126 years, the Dow Jones has expanded from an index that housed 12 mostly industrial stocks to one that today is home to 30 diverse businesses.
msn.com

3 Undervalued Dow Stocks to Buy Before Wall Street Catches On

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down around 6.2% year to date. Of the 30 stocks in the index, 14 are down at least 10% for the year. That should make it relatively easy to find undervalued Dow stocks to buy. However, the index has made gains in recent weeks, rising more than 8.4% in the past month and nearly 19% since hitting a 52-year low of 28,660.94 on Oct. 13.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Deere, HP, Nordstrom and others

(ADSK) – Autodesk matched top and bottom line estimates in its latest quarterly report, but the maker of design software issued weaker-than-expected guidance for the current quarter. Autodesk noted a challenging economic environment and said customers were more reluctant to sign longer-term contracts. The stock tumbled 9.8% in premarket trading.

