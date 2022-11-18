Man arrested in shooting of woman in Harnett County; sheriff’s office looking for two more suspects

Read full article on original website
4 arrested, narcotics seized following search in Laurinburg, sheriff’s office says
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Four people were arrested following the execution of a search warrant in Laurinburg that resulted in the seizure of narcotics, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. It happened Friday at 3550 Grant Street in Laurinburg, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies had received multiple complaints of narcotics sales from the […]
Deputies need your help to ID 3 men suspected in string of Cumberland County thefts
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives in Cumberland County need your help in identifying three people they say ran a scam to steal merchandise from dollar stores and gas stations during the past two weeks. The county’s sheriff’s office on Tuesday released surveillance photos of the three men they say...
Man charged with murder in Durham shooting of 25-year-old
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Monday night. Shortly after 11:45 p.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Gary Street, a few blocks from East Durham Park.
Complaints of drug sales from Scotland Co. home leads to arrest of 4 people: Deputies
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Several people were arrested out of a home where community members have complained multiple times of drug sales, according to deputies. Scotland County Sheriff's Office say they conducted a search warrant in the 300 block of Grant Street in Laurinburg. During the search warrant,...
Police: 31-year-old woman stabbed to death at Lumberton Food Lion identified; man in custody
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man is in custody after a woman, who has now been identified, was stabbed to death Monday afternoon in the parking lot of a Food Lion in Lumberton, according to police. The victim was identified as 31-year-old Kayla Nicole Hammonds, of Lumberton. Desmond Lee Sampson, 37, was taken into custody […]
Moore County man accused of setting church, Bible on fire, NC insurance dept. says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County man is accused of breaking into a church and setting both the building and its altar Bible on fire, search warrants indicate. Shane Deante Jones, 24, of Eagle Springs was arrested by agents with the state Department of Insurance’s criminal investigations division, Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said Tuesday.
Man in custody after woman stabbed, killed in Lumberton Food Lion parking lot: Police
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Police charged a man in connection to a 31-year-old woman who was stabbed to death in a Food Lion parking lot in Lumberton Monday around 4:24 p.m. Responding officers found the woman who had been stabbed multiple times. They said they administered aid but she died on the scene.
Police identify man, 25, who was fatally shot in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified a Durham man who has been shot and killed. The Durham Police Department said Tuesday that Tyler Young, 25, was killed in the shooting late Monday night in the 300 block of Gary Street. Police say they found him when they arrived...
Sheriff: 12-year-old with autism missing from Marlboro County
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 12-year-old boy with autism has been reported missing, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. He was last seen Tuesday in the 700 block of Craig Circle in Marlboro County, MCSO said. The boy was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and silver/black reflective Jordan’s, according to […]
Bladen County man arrested for selling cocaine near day care facility
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) -The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested 40-year-old Patrick Tremaine Rhodie after an investigation into the illegal sale and delivery of cocaine. Rhodie was arrested without incident on Friday. Nov. 18 on Slingsby Street in Elizabethtown. “The outstanding warrants stemmed from undercover controlled purchases of cocaine...
Deputies arrest woman on seven drug charges
Moore County deputies arrested a woman who lives out of county on seven drug charges over the weekend. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a news statement Angel Frink, of Spring Lake, is facing charges of two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
7-year-old hurt amid 3 shooting incidents in Laurinburg
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Officers responded to three separate shootings Friday night and early Saturday morning in Laurinburg, one of which left a 7-year-old injured, according to the Laurinburg Police Department. The shootings occurred between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m., and police said they appear to be connected. According to police, a home on Jackson […]
Second person charged in connection to illegal sale of Bladen Co. land parcel
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A second person has been charged in connection to the alleged illegal sale of a parcel of land, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. Shane Charleston Todd, 52, of Bladenboro, was charged Monday with conspiracy to commit forgery of deeds/wills, conspiracy to commit obtaining property by false pretense. He received a $20,000 unsecured bond.
Man arrested, 2 suspects still free in Fayetteville shooting involving 2 kids
Harnett County deputies say one person has been charged and two suspects are still on the loose in connection to shooting involving a family.
15-year-old charged with threatening mass violence against Moore County school, sheriff says
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said a teenager has been arrested and charged after making threats against a high school. He said his deputies arrested a 15-year-old from Aberdeen Thursday after the teen made violent threats against students at Union Pines High School. After receiving...
Warrants: Driver in North Carolina Christmas Parade death worked on car safety systems, was assigned to ‘driver improvement’ in past
The 11-year-old girl dancer died and dozens of children saw the terrifying incident in Raleigh near the intersection of Hillsborough Street at Boylan Avenue.
7-year-old injured during string of shootings in Laurinburg, police say
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — A 7-year-old was injured during a string of shootings Friday night in Laurinburg. The Laurinburg Police Dept. said they responded on Nov. 18 to three separate shootings between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. At approximately 9:15 p.m., officers said they responded to a home struck...
2 drivers, 4 kids hospitalized after head-on wreck in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver with four juvenile passengers aboard crossed a double yellow line on Fayetteville Street, which Durham police say led to a head-on crash Sunday. On Monday, Durham police gave further details into the collision, saying the driver of a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer crossed into...
11-year-old killed in Raleigh Christmas Parade identified as Hailey Brooks
The girl died after being hit by an out-of-control truck on Saturday. The driver of the truck is facing charges.
BUSTED: Traffic stop turns into ‘huge’ drug seizure in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A routine traffic stop turned into a ‘huge’ narcotics seizure in Fayetteville Wednesday, according to police. Officers said they were patrolling the area of Raeford Road and Montclair Road when they pulled over a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Silviano Carrillo Ramirez. After a...
