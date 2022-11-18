ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harnett County, NC

Man arrested in shooting of woman in Harnett County; sheriff’s office looking for two more suspects

By Chloe Rafferty, Judith Retana
cbs17
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
WBTW News13

4 arrested, narcotics seized following search in Laurinburg, sheriff’s office says

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Four people were arrested following the execution of a search warrant in Laurinburg that resulted in the seizure of narcotics, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. It happened Friday at 3550 Grant Street in Laurinburg, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies had received multiple complaints of narcotics sales from the […]
LAURINBURG, NC
cbs17

Man charged with murder in Durham shooting of 25-year-old

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Monday night. Shortly after 11:45 p.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Gary Street, a few blocks from East Durham Park.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Police identify man, 25, who was fatally shot in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified a Durham man who has been shot and killed. The Durham Police Department said Tuesday that Tyler Young, 25, was killed in the shooting late Monday night in the 300 block of Gary Street. Police say they found him when they arrived...
DURHAM, NC
WBTW News13

Sheriff: 12-year-old with autism missing from Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 12-year-old boy with autism has been reported missing, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. He was last seen Tuesday in the 700 block of Craig Circle in Marlboro County, MCSO said. The boy was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and silver/black reflective Jordan’s, according to […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WECT

Bladen County man arrested for selling cocaine near day care facility

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) -The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested 40-year-old Patrick Tremaine Rhodie after an investigation into the illegal sale and delivery of cocaine. Rhodie was arrested without incident on Friday. Nov. 18 on Slingsby Street in Elizabethtown. “The outstanding warrants stemmed from undercover controlled purchases of cocaine...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Deputies arrest woman on seven drug charges

Moore County deputies arrested a woman who lives out of county on seven drug charges over the weekend. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a news statement Angel Frink, of Spring Lake, is facing charges of two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

7-year-old hurt amid 3 shooting incidents in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Officers responded to three separate shootings Friday night and early Saturday morning in Laurinburg, one of which left a 7-year-old injured, according to the Laurinburg Police Department. The shootings occurred between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m., and police said they appear to be connected. According to police, a home on Jackson […]
LAURINBURG, NC
WECT

Second person charged in connection to illegal sale of Bladen Co. land parcel

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A second person has been charged in connection to the alleged illegal sale of a parcel of land, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. Shane Charleston Todd, 52, of Bladenboro, was charged Monday with conspiracy to commit forgery of deeds/wills, conspiracy to commit obtaining property by false pretense. He received a $20,000 unsecured bond.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

2 drivers, 4 kids hospitalized after head-on wreck in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver with four juvenile passengers aboard crossed a double yellow line on Fayetteville Street, which Durham police say led to a head-on crash Sunday. On Monday, Durham police gave further details into the collision, saying the driver of a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer crossed into...
DURHAM, NC

