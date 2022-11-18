ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

East Texas area Christmas tree farms prepare to open

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video was published on Nov. 16, 2022 about a Christmas decorations in downtown Tyler. On Monday, James Robinson tried to talk about the beginning of Christmas tree season over the noise of a tractor engine puffing along in the background. Robinson, owner...
2022 East Texas Christmas Parades

East Texans are getting ready to celebrate Christmas. We're decorating the inside and outside of our homes and getting them ready for Santa's big arrival along with some family and friends we probably haven't seen in a while. We're not the only ones getting ready for the Christmas holiday cities are preparing too with their annual Christmas parades.
WebXtra: Local lawyer aims to give back to Longview with free turkeys

Woman has been volunteering at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview 47 years. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with 97-year-old Christus Good Shepherd volunteer Marilyn Johnson who has volunteered at that hospital for 47 years. Her birthday is November 23, and she's thinking about retiring from volunteering. Updated: 18 minutes ago.
Minnie the chihuahua is looking for a home

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Megan Richell with SPCA of East Texas joined East Texas Live to share Minnie in hopes of finding her a forever home. Minnie is a four pound, 10-month-old Chihuahua mix that is very easy going and loves to be around other dogs. For more information on how to give Minnie and […]
Longview law firm gives back to community with free turkeys for Thanksgiving

Canton’s Q & Brew restaurant starts rebuilding process after September fire. “The brewery ... we’ve already started and we’re hoping to be brewing beer again in three weeks, which is good,” says Woodward. “So, we got a jump on that, but now it’s a lot of demolition, a lot of dirty work and then we’ll start rebuilding next week.”
Jacksonville woman celebrates 106th birthday

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Jacksonville resident Frances Johnston celebrated a big milestone on Monday with a party and proclamation from the mayor: she turned 106 years old. She commemorated the special occasion at Country Place Senior Living of Jacksonville. She was born on Nov. 21, 1916 on the family farm in the Concord community in northeast Cherokee Country.
Local business brings Christmas magic to downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas — As we approach the holiday season, a lot of East Texans are getting into the spirit by putting up Christmas decorations. The city of Tyler is in the holiday mode as well with big plans for the downtown square by transforming the Rose City into a "winter wonderland."
TUESDAY AT 10: Law enforcement agencies facing shortage

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Help wanted signs decorate restaurants, stores and businesses of all kinds recently. What’s less known is that our local law enforcement is facing the same issue. From Tyler to Longview and beyond, law enforcement agencies all over East Texas are struggling to find the...
Meals on Wheels hosts donation drive to give senior citizens Christmas gifts

TYLER, Texas — The holiday season is a time of giving and a donation drive that helps East Texas senior citizens have Christmas gifts is back this year. Santas for Seniors, a program run by Meals On Wheels East Texas, collects and delivers Christmas gift donations for the nonprofit's 2,600 senior clients across six counties, including Smith, Wood, Van Zandt, Henderson, Gregg and Upshur.
East Texas barn with tractors, hay catches on fire

EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas barn that had tractors, hay and other equipment inside caught on fire on Monday. The Payne Springs Fire Rescue received a call to help the Eustace Fire Department with a structure fire around 1:23 a.m. The barn was heavily on fire and there was a diesel tank nearby […]
