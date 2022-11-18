Read full article on original website
30-foot Christmas tree delivered to Downtown Tyler, gifted by anonymous donor
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Christmas tree that will light up Downtown Tyler for the holidays was delivered on Tuesday. It is a 30-foot Eastern Red Cedar tree that was gifted by an anonymous donor in honor of loved ones that were lost to cancer and will feature decorations remembering them. City officials said that […]
East Texas area Christmas tree farms prepare to open
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video was published on Nov. 16, 2022 about a Christmas decorations in downtown Tyler. On Monday, James Robinson tried to talk about the beginning of Christmas tree season over the noise of a tractor engine puffing along in the background. Robinson, owner...
Longview Thanksgiving food drive helps more than 1,400 families with donations, volunteers
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The 37th annual Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive event was at the Maude Cobb Convention Center on Tuesday, where they gave away 1,400 food boxes to those who applied. With Thanksgiving just days away, it is special that the Longview community came together to help one another. Several high school students also […]
2022 East Texas Christmas Parades
East Texans are getting ready to celebrate Christmas. We're decorating the inside and outside of our homes and getting them ready for Santa's big arrival along with some family and friends we probably haven't seen in a while. We're not the only ones getting ready for the Christmas holiday cities are preparing too with their annual Christmas parades.
Get ready for one of the best Christmas festivals in East Texas
The historic courthouse in Marshall will light up the square this week for the famous "Wonderland of Lights."
KLTV
WebXtra: Local lawyer aims to give back to Longview with free turkeys
Woman has been volunteering at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview 47 years. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with 97-year-old Christus Good Shepherd volunteer Marilyn Johnson who has volunteered at that hospital for 47 years. Her birthday is November 23, and she's thinking about retiring from volunteering. Updated: 18 minutes ago.
Minnie the chihuahua is looking for a home
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Megan Richell with SPCA of East Texas joined East Texas Live to share Minnie in hopes of finding her a forever home. Minnie is a four pound, 10-month-old Chihuahua mix that is very easy going and loves to be around other dogs. For more information on how to give Minnie and […]
Expert: Tips for staying safe and smart while shopping this holiday season
LONGVIEW, Texas — The 2022 holiday shopping season promises to be an unpredictable one. The labor shortage and supply chain issues are already throwing a wrench into holiday shopping. Electronics, toys, and other products will be (or already are) in short supply, and retailers are struggling to staff up as the shopping season nears.
List: Where to see the best Christmas lights in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Christmas season is here and that means Christmas lights are going up! Here’s a list of some of the best places to see Christmas lights in East Texas this year: ATHENS Land Of Lights Christmas Park Athens Land of Lights is open from 6 P.M. till 10 P.M. and is located […]
KLTV
Longview law firm gives back to community with free turkeys for Thanksgiving
Canton’s Q & Brew restaurant starts rebuilding process after September fire. “The brewery ... we’ve already started and we’re hoping to be brewing beer again in three weeks, which is good,” says Woodward. “So, we got a jump on that, but now it’s a lot of demolition, a lot of dirty work and then we’ll start rebuilding next week.”
Goudarzi and Young law office gives back by passing out turkeys
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The law office of Goudarzi and Young gave back to the East Texas community Monday by passing out up to 750 turkeys. The turkeys are provided by Bear Creek Smokehouse and handed out on a first come first serve basis. Brent Goudarzi from the law firm told KETK why he feels […]
Frying your turkey? How to keep your Thanksgiving from catching on fire
LONGVIEW, Texas — As many of us get ready to set the table and give thanks, firefighters warn about giving your turkey enough time to thaw out, especially if you’re frying it. "If you’re going to fry a turkey at home, we recommend you put it on some...
Jacksonville woman celebrates 106th birthday
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Jacksonville resident Frances Johnston celebrated a big milestone on Monday with a party and proclamation from the mayor: she turned 106 years old. She commemorated the special occasion at Country Place Senior Living of Jacksonville. She was born on Nov. 21, 1916 on the family farm in the Concord community in northeast Cherokee Country.
Local business brings Christmas magic to downtown Tyler
TYLER, Texas — As we approach the holiday season, a lot of East Texans are getting into the spirit by putting up Christmas decorations. The city of Tyler is in the holiday mode as well with big plans for the downtown square by transforming the Rose City into a "winter wonderland."
ketk.com
TUESDAY AT 10: Law enforcement agencies facing shortage
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Help wanted signs decorate restaurants, stores and businesses of all kinds recently. What’s less known is that our local law enforcement is facing the same issue. From Tyler to Longview and beyond, law enforcement agencies all over East Texas are struggling to find the...
East Texas Food Bank, Green Acres Baptist Church to host drive-thru food distribution ahead of Thanksgiving
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: This video is from November 2021 Thanksgiving food distribution. The East Texas Food Bank and Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler will host a drive-thru holiday food box distribution on Monday morning ahead of Thanksgiving. The distribution will be held from 10 a.m. to...
Whitehouse puts up Christmas tree in its park ahead of festivities
WHITEHOUSE, Texas — The city of Whitehouse is getting into the holiday season by putting up the Christmas tree ahead of its Christmas in the Park event in a few weeks. Workers put the tree together Wednesday morning at the City Park, located at E. Main St. in Whitehouse.
Meals on Wheels hosts donation drive to give senior citizens Christmas gifts
TYLER, Texas — The holiday season is a time of giving and a donation drive that helps East Texas senior citizens have Christmas gifts is back this year. Santas for Seniors, a program run by Meals On Wheels East Texas, collects and delivers Christmas gift donations for the nonprofit's 2,600 senior clients across six counties, including Smith, Wood, Van Zandt, Henderson, Gregg and Upshur.
East Texas barn with tractors, hay catches on fire
EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas barn that had tractors, hay and other equipment inside caught on fire on Monday. The Payne Springs Fire Rescue received a call to help the Eustace Fire Department with a structure fire around 1:23 a.m. The barn was heavily on fire and there was a diesel tank nearby […]
KLTV
November 20 proclaimed ‘Opal Lee Day,’ named after grandmother of Juneteenth
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas native known as the “grandmother of Juneteenth” made a special visit to Tyler this afternoon. East Texas Weekend’s Willie Downs spoke with Ms. Opal Lee about her vision for change. “And I thought, if a little old lady in tennis...
CBS19
