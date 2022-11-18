Delmar Boy Scouts plan Sportsmart community event

DELMAR, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Winter sports gurus will have the chance to replace their outdated equipment this Saturday, November 19, at the 50th-annual Boy Scouts Sportsmart event in Delmar. Organizers said thousands of people are expected to turn out for the event, which serves as a major fundraiser for the scouts.

The annual event returns to Bethlehem Central High School after being relocated because of COVID the last two years. The event is an annual one-day-only sale of new and used sporting goods of all types, with an emphasis on winter sports equipment, including skis, ski boots, snowboards, snowshoes, skates, and more.

At Sportsmart, members of the public can drop off sporting goods to be donated, or they may choose to consign their items. The proceeds of the sale provide funding to the scouts for initiatives like summer camps, camping adventures, and necessary troop equipment. The scouts also volunteer at the event to earn the Salesmanship Merit Badge.

“This event is a win-win for the community and our Troop,” said Greg Rinckey, Assistant Scoutmaster for Scouts BSA Troop 75. “Community members are able to buy sports equipment at a great value, while also helping our local Scouts to fundraise, which allows them to participate in events throughout the year.”

The event will be hosted at the Bethlehem Central High School Cafeteria in Delmar with donation and consignment drop off between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 19. Sales will open to the public between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

