Garden City man arrested after firearm discharge
Garden City, Kan. (Garden City P.D.)–On November 19, 2022, Officers with the Garden City Police Department responded to St. Catherine Hospital for a report of a gunshot wound victim. When Officers arrived, they learned that a man with a gunshot wound had been brought to the hospital by 20-year old David Oliver of Garden City.
Garden City police: Man injured in shooting
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday in the 900 block of N. 9th Street. According to the department, officers responded to St. Catherine Hospital for the report of a gunshot victim. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital by the shooting suspect, a 20-year-old […]
WIBW
3 hospitalized after 3-vehicle collision involving semi-truck on Kansas highway
ELLSWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were hospitalized after a 3-vehicle collision which included a semi-truck happened on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 10:40 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, emergency crews were called to the area of Kansas Highway 140 and Highway 156 with reports of an injury crash.
westernkansasnews.com
Dodge City’s Gerdes inks with Fresno State for equestrian
DODGE CITY–Aubrey Gerdes signed to continue her equestrian career at Fresno State earlier this month. Gerdes will major in business at Fresno State.
westernkansasnews.com
Dodge City’s Barker signs to wrestle at North Dakota State
DODGE CITY–Luke Barker will continue his athletic career at the next level, as he signed to wrestle at North Dakota State earlier this month. Barker is a multi-sport athlete for Dodge City High School. He is a two-time state champion wrestler and a 2021 NHSCA national champion.
westernkansasnews.com
Dodge City’s Armstrong signs to golf at Kansas Wesleyan
DODGE CITY–Ashlyn Armstrong will continue her athletic career at the next level, as she signed to play golf at Kansas Wesleyan earlier this month. Armstrong will study criminal justice at Kansas Wesleyan and is considering a minor in accounting.
westernkansasnews.com
Conq women down Coffeyville, men upset Red Ravens in OT
DODGE CITY–Jason Edwards erupted for a career-high 37 points for Dodge City’s men, sparking them to a 111-100 upset win over No. 6 Coffeyville Tuesday, and the women handled the Red Ravens 86-74 in a doubleheader at the Student Activities Center. In the men’s game, Edwards earned his...
