A Missouri woman was brought to Newman Regional Health for treatment after a wreck in Chase County on Saturday. Chase County Undersheriff Aaron Hoffman says the wreck was reported at the intersection of US Highway 50 and Road V just after 5 pm. Early indications are a vehicle driven by 51-year-old Leonard Graham was eastbound on US Highway 50 and was slowing to turn onto to Road V. Graham’s vehicle was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Kala Seevers of Odessa, Missouri, who was also eastbound.

CHASE COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO