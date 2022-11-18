Read full article on original website
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling DiscoverySharee B.New York City, NY
Hate Crime Attack on SubwayBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Brooklyn-Based Barber Is Offering Free Housing and Haircuts To NYC Asylum SeekersNew York City, NY
Mugged by CD Sellers Near Bryant ParkBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
This TikTok-famous vegan donut company just opened a store in Brooklyn
Despite amassing a pretty large fanbase on TikTok and other forms of social media after opening in Baltimore in 2020 (and all throughout the pandemic), it took Black-owned business Cloudy Donut two full years to finally establish a presence in New York. It was all worth the wait, though, as...
See inside the massive new Starbucks that just opened at the Empire State Building
There's a lot to discuss when it comes to the new Starbucks Reserve store at the Empire State Building, which officially opens at 350 Fifth Avenue tomorrow at 9am, but what's most notable within the 23,000-square-foot space is the full-service bar and restaurant that takes over the third floor. Serving...
Let me tell you—it's time for New York to make a television comeback
“Let Me Tell You” is a series of columns from our expert editors about NYC living, including the best things to do, where to eat and drink, and what to see at the theater. They publish each Wednesday so you’re hearing from us each week. Last month, News Editor Anna Rahmanan argued that being a parent in NYC right now totally rocks.
An exhibition of items belonging to Joan Didion is happening in Upstate New York
An emblem of American literature, the late Joan Didion passed away in December of 2021 at the age of 87 from Parkinson's disease at her home in New York. Still regaled as one of the most important authors within the national literary canon, Didion's entire aesthetic has been dissected by fashion magazines, the literati sect and even New Yorkers who claimed her as one of her own despite her much-chronicled love affair with the city of Los Angeles.
This mouthwatering new exhibit at New-York Historical Society celebrates Jewish deli culture
Warning: You’re bound to feel hungry after exploring this new exhibit at New-York Historical Society Museum & Library all about Jewish deli culture. Pastrami sandwiches, knishes, bagels, pickles and babka all get their due in “I'll Have What She's Having: The Jewish Deli," a show that's both delightfully fun and deeply meaningful.
These are the 10 best NYC neighborhoods to find an apartment right now
Just a few weeks after the delightful news that New York City rent prices are finally going down (woohoo!), StreetEasy released a report analyzing local neighborhoods by price cuts and total days on the market to figure out which areas real estate hunters should be focusing on right now. To...
The new Breads Bakery at Rockefeller Center will sell these exclusive baked goods
Just in time for the arrival of this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree (and the rebirth of the area as a destination for locals and tourists alike), iconic New York shop Breads Bakery is opening a new outpost at 1230 Sixth Avenue between 48th Street and 49th Street on November 16.
See inside the gorgeous immersive Monet experience on Wall Street
Claude Monet’s gorgeous impressionist florals are in full bloom on Wall Street. “Monet’s Garden The Immersive Experience,” which opened on November 4 at the historic Seamen’s Bank Building on Wall Street, has brought the famous artist’s masterpieces to the heart of the Financial District. It’s...
New Yorkers are still flocking to waterfront apartments despite sea level rise
The compulsion to live by the water seems to be a primal one that affects humans across cities and countries. Back in the day, it was out of necessity—easy access to fresh water facilitated day-to-day life—but, today, especially given climate change-adjacent disasters like Hurricane Sandy and Hurricane Katrina, it seems almost counterintuitive to want to live by a body of water, especially in a city like New York, an island whose brush with weather-related disasters has brought it to its knees in the past.
The iconic Jane hotel is officially closing before the end of the month
We are sad to report that the iconic Jane hotel—the boutique West Village destination at 113 Jane Street that used to be a hotel for sailors—will officially close on November 20 following a recent sale by the owners to hotelier Jeff Klein, who will use the space to expand his private membership club San Vincente Bungalows.
This famous Korean restaurant is opening a pop-up eatery in NYC
If you have ever traveled to South Korea, you have probably eaten at the popular Seoul-based restaurant OkDongsik, famous for its single-item menu dwaeji-gomtang served in the style of gukbap, a pork bone broth rice soup that won a Bib Gourmand award back in 2018. Folks on this side of...
See NYC's neighborhoods made out of gingerbread in this stunningly detailed new display
Local bakers transformed gummy bears, Rice Krispies Treats, Hershey's Kisses, M&Ms, PEZ, mini croissants, candy canes and pounds of icing into strikingly realistic gingerbread renderings of New York City neighborhoods, and you can admire their work at the Museum of the City of New York in Manhattan this holiday season.
See renderings of the sleek renovation coming to the Bronx Museum of the Arts
The Bronx Museum of the Arts on the corner of Grand Concourse and 165th Street is about to undergo a massive renovation that will include a brand-new lobby design and a multi-story entrance. Believe it or not, despite being an important local cultural destination (and the only free contemporary art...
The world's largest gingerbread village is returning to Manhattan
When Jon Lovitch made his first gingerbread village as a teenager in Kansas City in 1994, he could never have dreamed that he’d someday turn the hobby into his full-time job, display his creations in New York City and set the world record for gingerbread houses. Fast forward 28...
This block in Bushwick may soon be landmarked
The Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) just voted to calendar the Linden Street Historic District—a group of 32 brick and brownstone row houses in Bushwick on Linden Street between Broadway and Bushwick Avenue—to turn the area into a recognized landmark. According to officials, the group of row houses built...
An enormous new electronic music club just opened on the Lower East Side
Although the appeal of a giant nightclub has always been a bit lost on us, we must admit there’s something about dancing to loud music surrounded by a horde of strangers that some New Yorkers absolutely adore—which is why we’re not surprised to hear about the opening of a new club in the heart of the Lower East Side.
This vending machine in the Garment District gives out delicious Italian treats
Talk about getting creative: in addition to serving delicious bomboloni, croissants and focaccia pieces on premise, Italian bakeshop Angelina Bakery is currently operating a dessert vending machine that sits right outside its Garment District location at 575 Eighth Avenue by 38th Street, where folks get to grab to-go treats during the shop's business hours (Sundays through Thursdays from 8am to 9pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 8am to 11pm).
This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is in NYC!
New York City’s 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is here!. Standing 82 feet tall and weighing 14 tons, the Norway Spruce from Queensbury, New York, was transported to the city on Saturday via flatbed truck. It was lifted into its spot by a crane at Rockefeller Center, where it...
The first-ever New York Jewish Book Festival is happening next month!
The Museum of Jewish Heritage — A Living Memorial to the Holocaust just announced the full schedule for its very first New York Jewish Book Festival, which will kick off on Sunday, December 11 and run from 10am through 9pm at the cultural institution in Battery Park City. Guests...
Rock Watch: A look at Rockefeller Center’s recent and future buzzy openings
It seems as though Rockefeller Center, the 22-acre hamlet enveloped by Fifth and Sixth Avenues between 48th and 51st Streets that first opened in 1933, immortalized on the large and small screens as well as in the snapshots of visitors from all over the world, has been trending as a restaurant destination for 90 years.
