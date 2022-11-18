ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An exhibition of items belonging to Joan Didion is happening in Upstate New York

An emblem of American literature, the late Joan Didion passed away in December of 2021 at the age of 87 from Parkinson's disease at her home in New York. Still regaled as one of the most important authors within the national literary canon, Didion's entire aesthetic has been dissected by fashion magazines, the literati sect and even New Yorkers who claimed her as one of her own despite her much-chronicled love affair with the city of Los Angeles.
New Yorkers are still flocking to waterfront apartments despite sea level rise

The compulsion to live by the water seems to be a primal one that affects humans across cities and countries. Back in the day, it was out of necessity—easy access to fresh water facilitated day-to-day life—but, today, especially given climate change-adjacent disasters like Hurricane Sandy and Hurricane Katrina, it seems almost counterintuitive to want to live by a body of water, especially in a city like New York, an island whose brush with weather-related disasters has brought it to its knees in the past.
This block in Bushwick may soon be landmarked

The Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) just voted to calendar the Linden Street Historic District—a group of 32 brick and brownstone row houses in Bushwick on Linden Street between Broadway and Bushwick Avenue—to turn the area into a recognized landmark. According to officials, the group of row houses built...
This vending machine in the Garment District gives out delicious Italian treats

Talk about getting creative: in addition to serving delicious bomboloni, croissants and focaccia pieces on premise, Italian bakeshop Angelina Bakery is currently operating a dessert vending machine that sits right outside its Garment District location at 575 Eighth Avenue by 38th Street, where folks get to grab to-go treats during the shop's business hours (Sundays through Thursdays from 8am to 9pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 8am to 11pm).
