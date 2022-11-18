Read full article on original website
whatcom-news.com
Whatcom Health Dept: Local stores experiencing shortages of kids’ fever meds
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The Whatcom County Health Department issued a statement today, Tuesday, November 22nd, reporting concern over hospital capacity and availability of some prescription and over-the-counter drugs needed to treat respiratory illnesses in children. Whatcom residents are being seen in emergency rooms for respiratory illnesses at the...
whatcom-news.com
Northwest Recycling acquired by Skagit-based company
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Skagit County-based Lautenbach Recycling has acquired Northwest Recycling according to a press release dated today, Tuesday, November 22nd. Northwest Recycling provides commercial cardboard and steel recycling along with storage container rentals in Whatcom County and, until 2021, provided processing of all residential curbside recycling in Whatcom County.
KGMI
Peacehealth ER seeing surge in patients with respiratory illnesses
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center asks that only those with serious injuries or illnesses use its emergency room. The hospital says it is seeing very high numbers of people in the ER because of a surge of RSV, the flu and other respiratory illnesses. They ask...
KGMI
Lynden company, residents providing turkeys for local families
LYNDEN, Wash. – Over 250 families will have a turkey for their Thanksgiving feast this year thanks to a local insurance agency and generous residents. Brown and Brown Insurance of Lynden says their 11th annual Turkey Drive provided about 3,400 pounds of turkey to local food banks. Brown and...
Dude, where’s my catalytic converter? Probably back in the supply chain
Tow truck driver Edgar Plata spent most of a recent Monday as he often does these days, picking up the pieces after a spree of catalytic converter thefts.
KGMI
Local agencies preparing for possible demise of Twitter
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Local governments and other agencies are letting people know where to find them if Twitter goes silent. New owner Elon Musk’s demand that workers go “hardcore” or resign with severance has caused an exodus of Twitter employees, prompting concern that the social network will collapse.
Costco Opening 3 New Stores Next Week
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Redding, HeraldNet, HJNewsand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
kism.com
Swatting targets schools in Bellingham, Blaine and across region
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Schools in Bellingham and around the region have been targeted with so-called “swatting” reports Tuesday. Whatcom County 911 received a report of shots fired in a classroom at Sehome High School just after 10 a.m. Police responded and the school was placed on lockdown,...
Lake Stevens Has To Wait Until After Thanksgiving for the Opening of a New Costco
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: HeraldNet, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
We compared Thanksgiving grocery prices at Bellingham stores. Here’s what we found
We checked prices for turkey, green beans, potatoes, stuffing, gravy and pumpkin pie.
Several Western Washington high schools target of apparent swatting
Several Western Washington high schools were the targets of apparent swatting Tuesday, after multiple false reports of possible threats all ended up cleared. Sedro-Woolley High School received a call regarding an active threat, and units with Upper Skagit Tribal, Skagit County Sheriff’s Office and Burlington Police Department responded. After...
MyNorthwest.com
Flu season wreaking havoc on kids in Washington state
Flu season has started early this year, creating a perfect storm with RSV and COVID that is wreaking havoc on kids. In Snohomish County, a quarter of flu tests came back positive at last count 10 days ago — and the county believes that figure now may be closer to half of all tests.
‘I really hope this is what heaven is.’ Poll finds best pumpkin dessert in Whatcom County
The local bakery also serves chocolate salted caramel cake, coconut macaroons, cheesecake as well as sweet pumpkin desserts.
Didn’t buy enough turkey? These Bellingham stores will be open on Thanksgiving
The Bellingham Herald checked on which stores will be open on the holiday and Friday, Nov. 25.
Bellingham shipbuilder wins contract for California Fish and Wildlife patrol vessel
The vessel will also feature high-resolution thermal imaging video with tracking abilities.
MyNorthwest.com
False reports of school shooters prompt lockdowns across Puget Sound
A series of false reports about active school shootings, known as “swatting,” occurred around the Puget Sound region Tuesday morning, prompting school lockdowns and, in some cases, evacuations. This happened in Thurston, Snohomish, Pierce, Skagit, and Whatcom Counties. Thurston County Sheriff’s Deputies said the call came in before...
Three Whatcom, Skagit high schools receive false calls of an active campus shooter
Police searched the school and the lockdown ended shortly thereafter, according to the alert.
KGMI
Blaine resident offers to match donations for Boys and Girls Club
BLAINE, Wash. – An anonymous resident in Blaine is offering up a large donation to their local chapter of the Boys and Girls Club of Whatcom County but needs help from the community. The Northern Light reports the local donor has promised to match $30,000 in donations to the...
lyndentribune.com
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Nov. 16, 2022
Lighthouse Mission serving Thanksgiving to hundreds. Lighthouse Mission Ministries in Bellingham will bring back the community aspect of its annual Thanksgiving dinner, which is offered to hundreds of hungry and/or homeless people in the community.
How Whatcom County narrowly went blue
(The Center Square) – With Democratic Rep. Sharon Shewmake, D-Bellingham, unseating Republican Sen. Simon Sefzik, R-Ferndale, in a close race earlier this month, the 42nd Legislative District in the northern part of Washington state has gone from purple to blue. Two Democrats and a Republican currently represent the district.
