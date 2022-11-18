ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

whatcom-news.com

Whatcom Health Dept: Local stores experiencing shortages of kids’ fever meds

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The Whatcom County Health Department issued a statement today, Tuesday, November 22nd, reporting concern over hospital capacity and availability of some prescription and over-the-counter drugs needed to treat respiratory illnesses in children. Whatcom residents are being seen in emergency rooms for respiratory illnesses at the...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Northwest Recycling acquired by Skagit-based company

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Skagit County-based Lautenbach Recycling has acquired Northwest Recycling according to a press release dated today, Tuesday, November 22nd. Northwest Recycling provides commercial cardboard and steel recycling along with storage container rentals in Whatcom County and, until 2021, provided processing of all residential curbside recycling in Whatcom County.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KGMI

Peacehealth ER seeing surge in patients with respiratory illnesses

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center asks that only those with serious injuries or illnesses use its emergency room. The hospital says it is seeing very high numbers of people in the ER because of a surge of RSV, the flu and other respiratory illnesses. They ask...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KGMI

Lynden company, residents providing turkeys for local families

LYNDEN, Wash. – Over 250 families will have a turkey for their Thanksgiving feast this year thanks to a local insurance agency and generous residents. Brown and Brown Insurance of Lynden says their 11th annual Turkey Drive provided about 3,400 pounds of turkey to local food banks. Brown and...
LYNDEN, WA
KGMI

Local agencies preparing for possible demise of Twitter

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Local governments and other agencies are letting people know where to find them if Twitter goes silent. New owner Elon Musk’s demand that workers go “hardcore” or resign with severance has caused an exodus of Twitter employees, prompting concern that the social network will collapse.
BELLINGHAM, WA
kism.com

Swatting targets schools in Bellingham, Blaine and across region

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Schools in Bellingham and around the region have been targeted with so-called “swatting” reports Tuesday. Whatcom County 911 received a report of shots fired in a classroom at Sehome High School just after 10 a.m. Police responded and the school was placed on lockdown,...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Several Western Washington high schools target of apparent swatting

Several Western Washington high schools were the targets of apparent swatting Tuesday, after multiple false reports of possible threats all ended up cleared. Sedro-Woolley High School received a call regarding an active threat, and units with Upper Skagit Tribal, Skagit County Sheriff’s Office and Burlington Police Department responded. After...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Flu season wreaking havoc on kids in Washington state

Flu season has started early this year, creating a perfect storm with RSV and COVID that is wreaking havoc on kids. In Snohomish County, a quarter of flu tests came back positive at last count 10 days ago — and the county believes that figure now may be closer to half of all tests.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

False reports of school shooters prompt lockdowns across Puget Sound

A series of false reports about active school shootings, known as “swatting,” occurred around the Puget Sound region Tuesday morning, prompting school lockdowns and, in some cases, evacuations. This happened in Thurston, Snohomish, Pierce, Skagit, and Whatcom Counties. Thurston County Sheriff’s Deputies said the call came in before...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KGMI

Blaine resident offers to match donations for Boys and Girls Club

BLAINE, Wash. – An anonymous resident in Blaine is offering up a large donation to their local chapter of the Boys and Girls Club of Whatcom County but needs help from the community. The Northern Light reports the local donor has promised to match $30,000 in donations to the...
BLAINE, WA
The Center Square

How Whatcom County narrowly went blue

(The Center Square) – With Democratic Rep. Sharon Shewmake, D-Bellingham, unseating Republican Sen. Simon Sefzik, R-Ferndale, in a close race earlier this month, the 42nd Legislative District in the northern part of Washington state has gone from purple to blue. Two Democrats and a Republican currently represent the district.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

