Antoine Young #69263, age 48, died today at the Reception and Treatment Center (RTC). His sentence started February 3, 2009. Young was serving a life sentence for first degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony out of Douglas County, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Corrections. While the cause of death has not yet been determined, Young was undergoing treatment for a medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO