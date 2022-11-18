FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — If you're heading to the popular West 7th entertainment district in Fort Worth, there's a new ordinance you should know about. As of yesterday, possessing an open container or drinking on city streets will not be allowed. In West 7th, there was noticeable police presence, something those who work at Junk Punch are happy to see. "I think it's going to restore balance in a lot of the different bars and give people their fun and freedom," bartender Megan Delgado said. Delgado said that crime and underage drinking has gotten out of control. It's an especially big problem outside...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO