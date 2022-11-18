ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

CBS DFW

Fort Worth police to start enforcing open container ban

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — If you're heading to the popular West 7th entertainment district in Fort Worth, there's a new ordinance you should know about. As of yesterday, possessing an open container or drinking on city streets will not be allowed. In West 7th, there was noticeable police presence, something those who work at Junk Punch are happy to see. "I think it's going to restore balance in a lot of the different bars and give people their fun and freedom," bartender Megan Delgado said. Delgado said that crime and underage drinking has gotten out of control. It's an especially big problem outside...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth police chase suspect with stolen license plate into Arlington

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a suspect after a chase that ended with a crash into someone's fence in Arlington on Sunday night. Officers spotted the vehicle with the stolen plate being driven near the intersection of East Berry and Martin Luther King Freeway just before 9:30 p.m., according to Fort Worth Police.
FORT WORTH, TX
Nationwide Report

At least 2 People Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In Fort Worth (Fort Worth ,TX)

Fort Worth police state that at least two people were injured in a crash in Fort Worth Texas. The incident is reported to have taken place on Saturday evening. Very few details have been released at this time. However, police have revealed added that this multi-vehicle crash began as a stolen vehicle call that turned into a police chase. The stolen vehicle in question was involved in a crash near the intersection of N. Riverside Dr. and Heritage Trace Parkway.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Chase across North Texas ends in Dallas neighborhood

DALLAS - A driver in a Mercedes with fake paper tags led authorities on a high-speed, multi-city, hour-and-a-half-long chase Monday afternoon. It ended with the driver on top of a stranger's car after he was cornered by a police K9. The chase started near Forney but weaved along parts of...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Singer Leon Bridges hands out meals for Tarrant County Food Bank

MANSFIELD, Texas - GRAMMY award-winning singer and Fort Worth native Leon Bridges gave back to the community at a Tarrant Area Food Bank on Monday by handing out meals. 5,000 meals were given out at the Dr. Jim Vaszauskas Center for Performing Arts in Mansfield on Monday morning. The ‘River’...
MANSFIELD, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas closing city facilities, rescheduling trash pickup for Thanksgiving holiday

Dallas officials said the city will not be operating its solid waste and recycling collection services Nov. 24 for the Thanksgiving holiday. (Courtesy Fotolia) Several city of Dallas facilities are planning to be closed Nov. 24-25 in recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday. All city of Dallas offices are closed during the holiday, including City Hall and municipal court.
DALLAS, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

Texas man charged with manufacturing, selling machine gun conversion devices

A Fort Worth man has been federally charged on allegations that he manufactured thousands of machine gun conversion devices on a 3D printer and sold them, officials said. Xavier Desean Watson was arrested in the parking lot of his apartment complex Thursday evening, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice. He was charged via criminal complaint with possession and transfer of machine guns.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Free Laptops Available for Checkout at Fort Worth Public Library

The Fort Worth Public Library is doing something good in hopes of expanding connectivity across their area. Through federal and local grants, the library system was able to purchase new laptops for the community to use. Adult Fort Worth Public Library cardholders may check out or reserve a new, Wi-Fi enabled laptop with cell service.
FORT WORTH, TX
Local Profile

DFW Sees Earliest Snowfall Ever Recorded

On November 18, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport received trace amounts of snow. This is the earliest snowfall recorded in DFW history. If you saw some flurries of snow on Friday, you weren’t imagining it. Trace amounts of snow were recorded at DFW Airport. Despite the small amount that fell, records were still broken in North Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Argyle Fire Chief Suspended Without Pay Following Arrest by FBI

The embattled chief of the Argyle Fire Department was suspended without pay Monday following his arrest on charges he stole firefighters’ retirement money and spent it at casinos, restaurants and personal credit cards. Three board members of the Argyle Volunteer Fire Department made the decision after huddling less than...
ARGYLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

2nd Man Identified, Charged After Chase Ends in Fatal Crash Saturday

A second person believed to be part of a burglary ring operating in North Texas has been charged just days after being apprehended after a police chase that killed a suspected juvenile accomplice. Bernabe Giles, 17, is now facing a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, Garland Police said.
GARLAND, TX

