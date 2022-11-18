Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NCAA announces 2030 Men's Final Four will be held at AT&T StadiumJalyn SmootArlington, TX
An Anonymous Tip Brings New Hope To 50 Year DisappearanceStill UnsolvedFort Worth, TX
Possible Sighting of Missing Child Melissa Highsmith Kidnapped in 1971True Crime Mysteries (Megan)Fort Worth, TX
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Texas Rangers to host the MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in 2024Jalyn SmootArlington, TX
Related
Don’t miss this: Fort Worth list of Thanksgiving closures, Black Friday schedule
If you have important business to take care of in Fort Worth, you may have to wait until next week to get it done or get it done by Wednesday.
Fort Worth man accused of making and shipping thousands of machine gun converter devices
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Dallas ATF has made a significant arrest and taken down a major manufacturer of machine gun converter kits. They’ve arrested Xavier Watson of Fort Worth for manufacturing thousands of machine gun converter kits, known on the streets as glock switches. ”He had approximately...
Fort Worth police to start enforcing open container ban
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — If you're heading to the popular West 7th entertainment district in Fort Worth, there's a new ordinance you should know about. As of yesterday, possessing an open container or drinking on city streets will not be allowed. In West 7th, there was noticeable police presence, something those who work at Junk Punch are happy to see. "I think it's going to restore balance in a lot of the different bars and give people their fun and freedom," bartender Megan Delgado said. Delgado said that crime and underage drinking has gotten out of control. It's an especially big problem outside...
CandysDirt.com
A Famed Ft. Worth Men’s Clothier Custom Built This Ridglea Home and It’s Haute
Eighty years. That’s a long time for sure. Eighty years ago, the United States was entrenched in World War II, gas rations were limited to three gallons per week, Duck Tape was developed, and we first heard Bing Crosby sing “White Christmas” in the highly-underrated movie “Holiday Inn.”
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police chase suspect with stolen license plate into Arlington
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a suspect after a chase that ended with a crash into someone's fence in Arlington on Sunday night. Officers spotted the vehicle with the stolen plate being driven near the intersection of East Berry and Martin Luther King Freeway just before 9:30 p.m., according to Fort Worth Police.
At least 2 People Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In Fort Worth (Fort Worth ,TX)
Fort Worth police state that at least two people were injured in a crash in Fort Worth Texas. The incident is reported to have taken place on Saturday evening. Very few details have been released at this time. However, police have revealed added that this multi-vehicle crash began as a stolen vehicle call that turned into a police chase. The stolen vehicle in question was involved in a crash near the intersection of N. Riverside Dr. and Heritage Trace Parkway.
fox4news.com
Chase across North Texas ends in Dallas neighborhood
DALLAS - A driver in a Mercedes with fake paper tags led authorities on a high-speed, multi-city, hour-and-a-half-long chase Monday afternoon. It ended with the driver on top of a stranger's car after he was cornered by a police K9. The chase started near Forney but weaved along parts of...
fox4news.com
Singer Leon Bridges hands out meals for Tarrant County Food Bank
MANSFIELD, Texas - GRAMMY award-winning singer and Fort Worth native Leon Bridges gave back to the community at a Tarrant Area Food Bank on Monday by handing out meals. 5,000 meals were given out at the Dr. Jim Vaszauskas Center for Performing Arts in Mansfield on Monday morning. The ‘River’...
Dallas closing city facilities, rescheduling trash pickup for Thanksgiving holiday
Dallas officials said the city will not be operating its solid waste and recycling collection services Nov. 24 for the Thanksgiving holiday. (Courtesy Fotolia) Several city of Dallas facilities are planning to be closed Nov. 24-25 in recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday. All city of Dallas offices are closed during the holiday, including City Hall and municipal court.
americanmilitarynews.com
Texas man charged with manufacturing, selling machine gun conversion devices
A Fort Worth man has been federally charged on allegations that he manufactured thousands of machine gun conversion devices on a 3D printer and sold them, officials said. Xavier Desean Watson was arrested in the parking lot of his apartment complex Thursday evening, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice. He was charged via criminal complaint with possession and transfer of machine guns.
fox4news.com
North Texas high speed chase suspect charged with drug possession, evading arrest
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas - A suspect who lead authorities on a high speed, multi-city chase on Monday has been charged. The chase started near Forney, but weaved along parts of I-30 and 635 in Dallas, Garland, Mesquite and Rowlett. 19-year-old Emmanuel Arop Makue Bol was booked into the Kaufman County...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Free Laptops Available for Checkout at Fort Worth Public Library
The Fort Worth Public Library is doing something good in hopes of expanding connectivity across their area. Through federal and local grants, the library system was able to purchase new laptops for the community to use. Adult Fort Worth Public Library cardholders may check out or reserve a new, Wi-Fi enabled laptop with cell service.
fox26houston.com
Kids used as drug mules, mother sends fentanyl that kills father in Dallas Airport
Dallas - An Albuquerque mother who allegedly concealed a deadly dose of fentanyl inside her children’s luggage has been charged with a federal drug crime, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Magdalena Silva Banuelos, 46, was indicted for the distribution of a controlled...
Fried onion burgers, Indian tacos and the Native American heritage they help share
FORT WORTH, Texas — North Texas is a blend of cultures and traditions. And on a hill on the west side of the Fort Worth Stockyards, a restaurant owner will gladly share her heritage while, over a delicious meal, searching for the recipe of what we all have in common.
DFW Airline Selling “All-You-Can-Fly” Pass for $599, Is the Catch Worth it?
Most of us flying out of East Texas start in Dallas, TX, at DFW. Sure you can fly out of Tyler or Longview but as convenient as it is it can get pricey very quickly. This, though, this could be the greatest deal you've ever read about, especially if you're able to utilize it to its potential.
Woman run down in an Arlington hit-and-run dies, driver located and arrested
The woman killed Sunday in a late night hit-and-run in Arlington has now been identified. Maricela Moreno died at the age of 67 from what the Medical Examiner calls “blunt force injuries.”
16-year-old killed in motorcycle crash in Richardson, police say
RICHARDSON, Texas — A 16-year-old from Dallas died in a motorcycle crash in Richardson on Monday, police said. The crash happened at the intersection of West Campbell Road and Nantucket Drive, according to a police news release. The teen victim was riding a motorcycle east on Campbell when he...
DFW Sees Earliest Snowfall Ever Recorded
On November 18, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport received trace amounts of snow. This is the earliest snowfall recorded in DFW history. If you saw some flurries of snow on Friday, you weren’t imagining it. Trace amounts of snow were recorded at DFW Airport. Despite the small amount that fell, records were still broken in North Texas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Argyle Fire Chief Suspended Without Pay Following Arrest by FBI
The embattled chief of the Argyle Fire Department was suspended without pay Monday following his arrest on charges he stole firefighters’ retirement money and spent it at casinos, restaurants and personal credit cards. Three board members of the Argyle Volunteer Fire Department made the decision after huddling less than...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2nd Man Identified, Charged After Chase Ends in Fatal Crash Saturday
A second person believed to be part of a burglary ring operating in North Texas has been charged just days after being apprehended after a police chase that killed a suspected juvenile accomplice. Bernabe Giles, 17, is now facing a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, Garland Police said.
Comments / 8