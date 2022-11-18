Read full article on original website
Related
kwhi.com
COMMUNITY SENDOFF FOR THE BRENHAM CUBS ON FRIDAY
There will be a Community Wide Send-Off for the Brenham Cubs as they leave for their playoff game against Port Neches Groves on Friday. The Send-off begins at 1:45pm along Niehbur Street starting at the Field House and going out to FM 577. Everyone is encouraged to line the street...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUBS TO FACE PN-G AT NRG IN REGION SEMIFINALS
The Brenham Cub Football Team has set their Region Semifinal game against the Port Neches-Groves Indians. They will play Friday night at 6pm at NRG Stadium in Houston. KWHI is going to have live coverage beginning with the pregame at 5:30pm on 1280AM, 101.7FM, and KWHI.com. Brenham is 8-4 on...
kwhi.com
TWO BELLVILLE VOLLEYBALL PLAYERS MAKE ALL STATE TOURNAMENT TEAM
Two members of the Bellville Brahmanette Volleyball Team were selected to the All State Tournament Team. Sophomore Sydney McKay and Senior Abby Aschenbeck were honored for their performances in their match. The Brahmanettes lost to Aubrey in the State Semifinals in Garland 3-2. McKay had 14 kills and 14 digs,...
kwhi.com
CUBETTE VOLLEYBALL WELL REPRESENTED ON ALL DISTRICT TEAM
Several members of the Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team were recognized as the All-District Selections were announced for District 21-5A. First Team All-District: Charli Crowson, Kristen Kuehn, and Sienna Kelm. Second Team All-District: Averi Frazier, Tiyana Jones, and Ada Stopschinski. Honorable Mention All-District: Destanee Cooper and Brooklin Frazier. Coach of the...
kwhi.com
BLINN WOMEN CRUSH TEMPLE 108-79 IN HOME OPENER
The third-ranked Buccaneers wasted no time making their home debut a memorable one. Blinn used a high-powered offensive attack to dismantle Temple College en route to a 108-79 victory Monday at the Kruse Center in Brenham, Texas. With their first home win in front of an energetic Kruse Center crowd,...
kwhi.com
TICKET INFORMATION FOR THE BRENHAM-PNG PLAYOFF GAME
According to Brenham ISD, the playoff tickets for the Brenham-Port Neches Groves Region Semifinal football game are going to be on Ticketmaster.com. They have not received an estimated time from Ticketmaster as to when they are going to put the tickets up on their website for purchase. 3:35PM UPDATE -...
Remember the Alamo, It's a Bowl Option for UW
J.P. Limbaugh, Alamo Bowl representative and beverage company vice president from San Antonio, had never been to Husky Stadium until Saturday night. He was highly complimentary of the game-day setting, seated high above the action in the press box where he could the field, Lake Washington and the Cascade Mountains.
kwhi.com
BLINN MUSIC DEPARTMENT TO CONCLUDE SEMESTER WITH SIX CONCERTS, INCLUDING ‘SOUNDS OF THE SEASON’
The Blinn College District Music Department will present six concerts ranging from vocal student recitals to Blinn College Band ensemble concerts as the fall semester draws to a close. Performances include:. Woodwind Ensemble Concert, Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. in Finke Recital Hall in the Brenham Campus Schmidt Building,...
kwhi.com
CHAPPELL HILL’S JIM CHISOLM TO DISCUSS TEXAS STAR WINERY ON TUMBLEWEED SMITH’S ‘THE SOUND OF TEXAS’
Wine in bluebonnet country will be featured tomorrow (Tuesday) on Tumbleweed Smith’s “The Sound of Texas” program on KWHI. Jim Chisolm will discuss the Texas Star Winery, which he and his wife, Susan, opened in Chappell Hill in 2014. “The Sound of Texas” can be heard Monday...
kwhi.com
CLIVE NAMED PET OF THE WEEK
Clive is this week’s Pet of the Week at the Brenham Pet Adoption Center. Clive is an adult Australian Cattle Dog and Blue Heeler mix. Brenham Animal Services says he is friendly, playful, smart and athletic, adding that he loves to play with his toys and fetch. Anyone interested...
kwhi.com
STARS OF JOY BEGINS AT BRENHAM NATIONAL BANK
Brenham National Bank has kicked off its Stars of Joy campaign for the holidays. Stars of Joy provides presents for children who are in foster care or supervised by Child Protective Services. Each request for a gift has been placed on a silver star hung on the Stars of Joy...
kwhi.com
CHAPPELL HILL BANK TO RECEIVE TEXAS TREASURE BUSINESS AWARD
Chappell Hill Bank has been chosen to receive the Texas Treasure Business Award. The bank, which was founded on September 2, 1907, was selected by the Community Heritage Division of the Texas Historical Commission to receive the honor. The award recognizes companies that have played a major role in the...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM, WASHINGTON CO. OFFICES TO CLOSE FOR THANKSGIVING
Offices around Brenham and Washington County will be closed starting Thursday in celebration of Thanksgiving. Closures on Thursday and Friday include Brenham City Hall, Brenham Municipal Court and all Washington County offices. Brenham Animal Services, the Blue Bell Aquatic Center and the Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library will all be closed Thursday through Sunday.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM EDF ELECTED FIVE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS
The Brenham Economic Development Foundation has announced that its members have elected five directors to serve a three-year term on the board starting in December. Four current directors were re-elected to serve another term. Those directors include Blake Brannon, Brannon Industrial Group; Chad Gerke, The Gerke Law Firm; Trey Hardy, Germania; and Randy Hodde, Hodde Real Estate.
kwhi.com
MONDAY COUNTRY STORE
Items are not accepted from e-mail, fax or comments section!. For Sale: electric recliner, brown faux leather, nail head detail, like new $200 – 979-277-2182. For Sale: gas grill, 5-burner, good cond., reduced price ; hay ring ; lg. metal dog carrier – 979-836-1126 LM. Wanted: will take...
Austin man picks up, moves entire house instead of letting property buyer tear it down
The home was behind Hotel San Jose and the Texas School for the Deaf, near the heart of South Congress.
kwhi.com
FAITH MISSION TO HOST COMMUNITY-WIDE THANKSGIVING MEAL
Faith Mission will support those who are in need this Thanksgiving with its annual community-wide meal on Thursday. Free lunches will be served in the dining room of the Cannery Kitchen in Brenham. Doors open at 11 a.m., and meals will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Reservations are not required.
What is happening on the highway near Christoval?
Those driving on U.S. 277 have learned to drive on the shoulder of the road in an attempt to avoid rocks from damaging their vehicle.
birchrestaurant.com
18 Best Restaurants in Kerrville, TX
If you’re looking for a delicious dining experience, you’ll want to check out some of the best restaurants in Kerrville, Texas. From casual restaurants that serve delicious American cuisine to upscale establishments that offer some of the best Italian food in the area, there’s a restaurant for everyone in Kerrville. These 18 restaurants will have something special for you!
cw39.com
Freeze warnings in Texas | See how cold it will get this weekend
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful cold front is bringing the coldest air of the season to much of Texas. Freeze warnings are in effect from West Texas and the Panhandle to parts of the Hill Country, including areas west of Austin and Dallas. Temperatures drop to the 20s Saturday...
Comments / 0