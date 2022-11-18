ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 224

jspa321
3d ago

21 million more spent by Porter and she only won by 8,000 votes... WOW... That's $2,625 pet vote -- almost like a stimulus payment...

Reply(12)
31
Doug
4d ago

Just keep counting until you get enough votes to win. Boss Tweed of Tammany Hall said the counters win the Election.

Reply(6)
55
F**k Domestic Terrorists
3d ago

BOOM (drops🎤) 🌊There was no massive shift of the Hispanic vote toward the GOP. 🌊There was no surge of hidden Trump voters. 🌊There was no widespread takeover of deep blue House territory. 🌊There was no expansion of the Senate map into New Hampshire, Colorado and Washington, where incumbent Democrats cruised to reelection. 🌊The governor of New York won easily.🌊There was no red wave, just an orange trickle. In a normal midterm election the Republicans should have taken about 50 to 65 seats. they also should have taken the senate. but that did not happen. there was no big red wave, this Administration just had the best midterm election in decades of any president in terms of losing the fewest seats in the House and maintaining the senate. in addition, these midterms brought the Democrats the most Governors offices in decades.

Reply(12)
19
Washington Examiner

Another crucial Senate race swings away from Democrats in latest forecast as GOP wave builds

The Democrats’ tight majority in the Senate may be slipping away as Election Day nears, with several races narrowing in the days leading up to the election. The Colorado Senate race between Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) and Republican Joe O’Dea has shifted from leaning Democratic to being deemed a toss-up, according to election forecaster RealClearPolitics. The news spells trouble for Democrats who are hoping to hold on to their majority in at least one of the chambers of Congress as Republicans are poised to take the House next week.
COLORADO STATE
SFGate

Unsettled California races could tip US House control

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The outcome in a string of closely matched California U.S. House races that could play into control of the chamber remained unsettled Friday, as millions of ballots remained uncounted in the nation's most populous state. More than a dozen races in the state remained in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Veracity Report

Newest Poll shows the Projected Winner of Biden v Trump 2.0

The results of the latest Hill / Emerson University poll may shock you. In this latest poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson University Polling, the survey reports that if the 2020 Presidential election were to take place again today, Former Republican President Donald Trump has opened up a full 7-point lead over incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.
Washington Examiner

House Republicans pass first wave of rule changes for new majority

The House Republican Conference advanced its first round of rule changes Wednesday for when it retakes the House in January. The GOP is saving more controversial rule change proposals for after Thanksgiving but voted in favor of a change to how a speaker of the House could be ousted from power. The rule proposed by Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) is meant as a way to prevent a Democratic minority from having control over who gets to be speaker.
Lebanon-Express

After Oregon's 5th flips, the blame game begins

It’s the question ricocheting around the state, in social media and commentaries as postmortems begin in the victory of Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer in the 5th Congressional District race. Even before Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner conceded Sunday afternoon, the blame game was getting louder among Democrats, their allies and analysts. As...
OREGON STATE
KTLA

California wins leave Republicans poised to seize U.S. House control

Two threatened U.S. House Republicans in California triumphed over Democratic challengers Monday, helping move the GOP within a seat of seizing control of the chamber while a string of congressional races in the state remained in play. In a bitter fight southeast of Los Angeles, Republican Rep. Michelle Steel defeated Democrat Jay Chen in a […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Midterm election results: These key races have yet to be called

The United States midterm elections may have been held on Tuesday, but Americans still do not know who will have control of either the House of Representatives or the Senate. Outstanding mail-in ballots are still being counted in several states, as anxious voters wait to see if their preferred candidates will prevail. Republicans appear to be inching toward a House majority, but the Senate remains unclear with the Nevada race unresolved, and the Georgia Senate race heading to a Dec. 6 runoff.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Republican puts Mayorkas on notice in explosive hearing: 'You will' be exposed

A House Republican warned the Biden administration’s top homeland security official in a public hearing Tuesday of his plans to expose how the Senate-confirmed official had allegedly targeted conservative employees. During a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on threats facing the nation, Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) bombarded Mayorkas with...
