CBS Sports
AP Top 25 poll: Clemson jumps Alabama, Tennessee plummets in updated college football rankings
Clemson rose two spots, jumping Alabama, for No. 7 in the new AP Top 25 poll released Sunday as the Tigers quietly lurk in the background of the race for College Football Playoff bids. Though the Tigers do not have a true marquee win on their resume, they are now 10-1 with games against quality foes South Carolina and North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game remaining before the four-team CFP field is announced on Dec. 4.
CBS Sports
Florida withdraws scholarship offer to QB Marcus Stokes after video surfaces of him rapping racial slur
The University of Florida withdrew a scholarship offer for Nease High School (Fla.) quarterback Marcus Stokes on Sunday after he posted a video on social media of him rapping along to a song using a racial slur. Sports Illustrated reported that Stokes can be seen in the car in the now deleted video saying "welcome back" followed by the slur.
CBS Sports
Rams could become first defending Super Bowl champion to be a 14-point underdog in Week 12 at Chiefs
The Rams could be on the wrong end of history when they visit the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. They are currently 14.5-point underdogs at Caesars Sportsbook. No defending Super Bowl champion has ever been a 14-plus-point underdog in a regular-season game. Entering this week, the largest spread ever by a reigning Super Bowl champion had been +13.5 by the 2018 Eagles at the Rams and 1995 49ers at the Cowboys. Both the Eagles and 49ers actually won those games outright.
Kirk Herbstreit absolutely slammed Tennessee by picking Vanderbilt to beat them this weekend
ESPN college football personality Kirk Herbstreit didn’t offer Tennessee Vols fans much confidence in their big bowl chances. While Tennessee has been knocked out of College Football Playoff contention, it’s still possible the Vols can snag a prime bowl game around the New Year’s holiday. Herbstreit didn’t exactly give the Vols a ringing endorsement for how the rest of their season will go, saying that they will lose to Vanderbilt this weekend to close their standout 2022 season.
CBS Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: USC vaults to No. 5, Clemson remains behind LSU, Alabama in top 25
With the top four teams in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings all holding serve after emerging victorious last week, the fourth edition of the CFP top 25 released Tuesday night was largely uneventful. Reigning national champion Georgia held onto the No. 1 spot with Ohio State just behind it. Michigan and TCU rounded out what the top four after staving off upsets last Saturday with walk-off field goals.
CBS Sports
With more pressure on him than ever before at Kentucky, John Calipari's forced to figure a way out and up
John Calipari's had his share of talented teams that doubled as in-season, work-as-you-go projects. In some years, he's successfully navigated the difficult, self-prompted assignment of figuring out how to get a roster lacking in familiarity to play at the highest level in college basketball. But only once before has a...
CBS Sports
Cowboys set unique NFL scoring record by becoming first team in league history to pull off this feat
The Dallas Cowboys easily had the most impressive win of Week 11 and that was mostly because they went on the road and absolutely destroyed the Minnesota Vikings, 40-3. As it turns out, the Cowboys actually made some NFL history on Sunday by setting a unique scoring record. During the win, the Cowboys became the first team in NFL history to score four touchdowns AND get three field goals of 50 yards or more in the same game. Somehow, that had never happened before.
CBS Sports
College football coaching search candidates: What we're hearing at Auburn, Nebraska, Arizona State and beyond
Sunday has all the indications of being a coaching free for all. There are currently eight openings now that the first has been filled with Charlotte hiring Michigan assistant Biff Poggi, but more changes are ahead. Though pink slips have been limited over the last few weeks, teams looking to...
CBS Sports
College football rankings, grades: Defense leads Clemson to 'A-', Tennessee earns 'F' in Week 12 report card
The penultimate weekend of the regular season was one that provided plenty of drama at the top of the College Football Playoff rankings. No. 2 Ohio State squeaked by Maryland, No. 3 Michigan needed a field goal in the final minute to top Illinois and No. 4 TCU walked it off with a field goal as time expired against Baylor. No. 5 Tennessee might have had a chance to sneak into the top four had it topped South Carolina, but its defense got lit up by Gamecocks Spencer Rattler in a 63-38 beatdown.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Texas makes big leap, Kentucky plummets in updated Coaches Poll after rough week
College basketball coaches across the country were most impressed this week by Michigan State, Kansas, Illinois and Texas, if you were to read into the ballots they cast for Monday's Coaches Poll. The four teams were the biggest risers in the second in-season rankings of the season, with both Kansas and Texas coming in at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, behind No. 1 North Carolina and No. 2 Houston.
CBS Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings prediction: USC moves to No. 5, Clemson jumps Alabama before Rivalry Week
There was a little more separation created between the contenders and those not quite ready for prime time following Week 12. Tennessee took a bad loss in more ways than one, and USC emerged from the Pac-12 pile to secure a spot in the league's title game. Rivalry week will surely bring some more unexpected results that could completely change how the College Football Playoff Rankings look entering the conference championship games ahead of Selection Sunday.
CBS Sports
College Football Power Rankings: TCU, Michigan take deep breaths as USC enters top five with Clemson pushing
We're waiting for The Loss to come out of The Game. While the top four in the Power Rankings remain the same, they won't be that way for long. Ohio State vs. Michigan looms over everything. One will fall in the 118th renewal of a rivalry that goes back to 1897.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 12 Wide Receiver Preview: Projections, matchups, DFS plays, and more
Every summer we go to great lengths to emphasize that rookie receivers can take a while to hit. We preach patience, both on draft day and throughout the season. And I think most people get it, but with all the injuries we've seen this season, with all the bye weeks, it's really tough to hold on to guys who aren't showing any life at all. But the door is opening up wide for the 2022 class to make a furious finish to the season.
CBS Sports
How to watch Creighton vs. Texas Tech: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The #10 Creighton Bluejays will take on the #23 Texas Tech Red Raiders at 2:30 p.m. ET Monday at Lahaina Civic Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games. The Bluejays entered their matchup this past Thursday as the heavy favorite, and they fully...
CBS Sports
Kalen DeBoer contract extension: Washington rewards coach amid impressive turnaround in first season
Washington has signed coach Kalen DeBoer to a contract extension that adds two years and $1 million per year in value to his existing contract. The six-year contract will pay DeBoer $26.7 million base salary and increases his buyout above $10 million through the 2025 season, according to The Athletic.
CBS Sports
Patriots shock Jets with controversial 84-yard punt return touchdown in final seconds to win game
With just under 30 seconds let to play in the Patriots-Jets game on Sunday, it looked like the two teams were going to be headed to overtime, but then the impossible happened: The Patriots beat the Jets 10-3 by getting the NFL's first punt return touchdown of the year and it came in the waning seconds of the game.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Caleb Huntley: Buried on depth chart
Huntley tallied one rush for four yards and caught his only target for two yards during Sunday's 27-24 win against Chicago. Huntley was on the field for consecutive plays in the first quarter and saw two touches for six yards during that stretch, but he remained on the sideline the rest of the way as Cordarrelle Patterson (27) and Tyler Allgeier (30) dominated the backfield work. As long as Patterson and Allgeier are healthy, Huntley will likely remain irrelevant in standard fantasy leagues.
CBS Sports
Kansas State vs. Rhode Island: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
Current Records: Rhode Island 1-2; Kansas State 3-0 The Rhode Island Rams will take on the Kansas State Wildcats at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at John Gray Gymnasium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. Rhode Island netted a 74-64 victory over the Stony Brook...
CBS Sports
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Back to No. 2 QB
Mayfield will move back to a reserve role after interim coach Steve Wilks named Sam Darnold as the Panthers' Week 12 starting quarterback Tuesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports. With PJ Walker currently sidelined due to a high-ankle sprain, Mayfield got the nod under center this past...
CBS Sports
Mike Thomas: Waived by Bengals
Thomas was waived by the Bengals on Monday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Thomas being removed from the roster may suggest that fellow wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is close to returning from his hip injury. Cincinnati gave Thomas opportunities on the outside while Chase and Tee Higgins missed time due to injuries this season, but the 28-year-old wide receiver failed to capitalize, catching just two of 10 targets for 38 yards.
